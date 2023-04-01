Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Bhanuka Rajpaksa Show Take Over

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Bhanuka Rajpaksa Show Take Over

LIVE Score IPL 2023, PBKS Vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Match 2 Full Scorecard

Updated: April 1, 2023 4:08 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Live IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Score And Latest Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the double-header Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.

PBKS Vs KKR Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy


  • Live Blog
PBKS

90/1 (8.3 Ovs)

Shikhar Dhawan (C) 21*(15) 4x4, 0x6

Bhanuka Rajapaksa 45*(25) 5x4, 2x6

Shardul Thakur 1.3 - 0 - 24 - 0

Sunil Narine 2 - 0 - 24 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

16:11 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Bhanuka Rajapaksa show has taken over a Mohali. He got the PBKS' scorecard moving. PBKS 79/1 in 8

15:58 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

56 runs in the powerplay. PBKS got off a good start despite losing a wicket early. PBKS 56/1 in 6

15:55 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

FIFTY! up for Punjab. PBKS 50/1 in 5

15:50 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Good over for PBKS. 12 came from it. Dhawan smashed back-2-back boundaries on Southee and took charge of the innings. PBKS 36/1 in 4

15:45 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Just one from the third over. PBKS 24/1 in 3

15:39 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

OUT! Southee gets the breakthrough. Prsabhsimran departs. Prabhsimran got back-2-back boundaries on Tim Southee and then a massive six on the 5th ball but his explosive play came to an end on the final ball of the second over. PBKS 23/1 in 2

15:35 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Umesh Yadav started off well but it changed after Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marvelous six on his 4th ball. Prabhsimran takes a single off the last ball and keeps the strike to himself. 9 from the over. PBKS 9/0 in 1

15:30 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for PBKS and Umesh Yadav will start things with the ball.

15:28 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Players are out on field. Match is just moments away now

15:24 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

15:23 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

The match will start in a few minutes

15:21 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

It would be exciting to watch how both the team will start their IPL 2023 campaign. 

15:02 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

KKR wins the toss and choose to bowl.

 

14:50 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

A lot will rely on Nitish Rana's leadership for the Knight Riders.

14:43 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Nitish Rana will lead KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence

14:27 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs JSY 9 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Live Score-Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs KKR 2 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Bhanuka Rajpaksa Show Take Over
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Forgets Sikandar Raza's Name During Toss
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs JSY 9 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and...

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score...

Live Score-Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs KKR 2 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Score-Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricke...

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Bhanuka Rajpaksa Show Take Over

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, ...

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Forgets Sikandar Raza's Name During Toss

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Forgets Sikand...

Advertisement