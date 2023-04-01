90/1 (8.3 Ovs)
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 21*(15) 4x4, 0x6
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 45*(25) 5x4, 2x6
Shardul Thakur 1.3 - 0 - 24 - 0
Sunil Narine 2 - 0 - 24 - 0
Live IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Score And Latest Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the double-header Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.
Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.
Punjab Kings Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
16:11 PM
Bhanuka Rajapaksa show has taken over a Mohali. He got the PBKS' scorecard moving. PBKS 79/1 in 8
15:58 PM
56 runs in the powerplay. PBKS got off a good start despite losing a wicket early. PBKS 56/1 in 6
15:55 PM
FIFTY! up for Punjab. PBKS 50/1 in 5
15:50 PM
Good over for PBKS. 12 came from it. Dhawan smashed back-2-back boundaries on Southee and took charge of the innings. PBKS 36/1 in 4
15:45 PM
Just one from the third over. PBKS 24/1 in 3
15:39 PM
OUT! Southee gets the breakthrough. Prsabhsimran departs. Prabhsimran got back-2-back boundaries on Tim Southee and then a massive six on the 5th ball but his explosive play came to an end on the final ball of the second over. PBKS 23/1 in 2
15:35 PM
Umesh Yadav started off well but it changed after Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marvelous six on his 4th ball. Prabhsimran takes a single off the last ball and keeps the strike to himself. 9 from the over. PBKS 9/0 in 1
15:30 PM
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for PBKS and Umesh Yadav will start things with the ball.
15:28 PM
Players are out on field. Match is just moments away now
15:24 PM
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
15:23 PM
The match will start in a few minutes
15:21 PM
It would be exciting to watch how both the team will start their IPL 2023 campaign.
15:02 PM
KKR wins the toss and choose to bowl.
14:50 PM
A lot will rely on Nitish Rana's leadership for the Knight Riders.
14:43 PM
Nitish Rana will lead KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence
14:27 PM
Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
