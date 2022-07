Load More

Live Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates Dublin: Ireland might have not won a single game in the series but they have been very competitive. They almost won the first ODI when NZ needed 20 runs to win in the last over with just 1 wicket in hand. However, Michael Bracewell snatched a win for New Zealand from the jaws of defeat and helped NZ chase the target of 301 runs.

In the second ODI, Ireland could not post a big score and were bowled out for 216. Once again, Ireland showed great character and kept pushing NZ back. Once again, Michael Bracewell came to the rescue and scored a vital 42 to help New Zealand win the series. Ireland will be keen on continuing their good performance and hope that the result go their way in the final ODI.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume