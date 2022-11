Highlight T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs NZ, Adelaide: NZ Solidify Semi-finals Qualification With 35 Runs Vict

Highlight T20 World Cup 2022, Ireland vs New Zealand Score And Latest Match Updates: New Zealand has practically qualified for the semi finals with 35 runs victory over Ireland. After England’s match with Sri Lanka they would also become the first team to qualify for the semi finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson’s 61 runs knock helped New Zealand to put 185 runs on the scoreboard. However, it was Joshua Little’s Hat-trick that stole the show. He dismissed Williamson, Neesham and Santner to achieve this feat.

This was the second hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2022 and also the second Hat-trick by an Irish bowler in T20 World Cup. Last year Curtis Campher also took an hat-trick. The first hat-trick was taken by UAE’s Palaniapan Meiyappan in group stage match against Sri Lanka.

Ireland got a good start by their openers in the 186 runs chase but Kiwi spinners gave them blows on regular intervals and took the match far away from the Irish camp. New Zealand are on top of the table and would qualify untill unless someone from England or Australia pull off an out of the world upset.

IRE vs NZ Playing 11

Ireland Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult