Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 1st ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

49/2 (8.3 Ovs)
Shakib Al Hasan 19*(14) 4x4, 0x6
Najmul Hossain Shanto 12*(17) 2x4, 0x6
Mark Adair 3.3 - 1 - 16 - 1
Graham Hume 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
04:02 PM
8.2 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR, Four!
04:02 PM
8.1 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, A yorker on middle, blocked.
04:01 PM
7.6 Graham Hume to Shakib Al Hasan, 1 run, Length ball, outside off.Â Shakib Al Hasan knocks it past point but slips while taking a single. He though makes the other end eventually.Â
04:01 PM
7.6 Graham Hume to Shakib Al Hasan, wide, 1 run, Wide! Down the leg side. Wided.
03:59 PM
7.5 Graham Hume to Shakib Al Hasan, 2 runs, What happened here? On middle,Â Shakib Al Hasan taps it to point and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Now, the back up fielder throws to the keeper who bumps with Shanto in the process. The ball is not collected cleanly and another single is taken. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is not happy with something.Â
03:58 PM
7.4 Graham Hume to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR, FOUR! On the pads again.Â Shakib Al Hasan tickles it to fine leg for four.
03:58 PM
7.3 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! On the pads. Shanto misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
03:57 PM
7.2 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length and on off, blocked.
03:56 PM
7.1 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Outside off, pushed to point.
03:55 PM
6.6 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, A yorker just tailing down.Â Shakib Al Hasan misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
03:54 PM
6.5 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR, FOUR! AND AGAIN! Short this time, outside off and it is slapped over point for four.
03:54 PM
6.4 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR, FOUR! On a length and outside off.Â Shakib Al Hasan punches it through the gap to point for four.
03:53 PM
6.3 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Outside off, kept out.
03:52 PM
6.2 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Length ball on middle.Â Shakib Al Hasan looks to flick but gets a leading edge, just to the right of the bowler.
03:52 PM
6.1 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, On middle, blocked.
03:51 PM
A slight halt as Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ has rushed down to the pavilion. Could be the nature's call.Â
03:48 PM
5.6 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Very full and on the pads, this is clipped past square leg.
03:47 PM
5.5 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Outside off on a length. Shanto drops it to point.
03:46 PM
5.4 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length and outside off, guided to point.
03:46 PM
5.3 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Outside off, Shanto lets it go.
03:45 PM
5.2 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length and on off, defended.
03:45 PM
5.1 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Fuller and on middle. Shanto comes down the track but mistimes his push to cover.
03:44 PM
4.6 Joshua Little to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Short in length and close to off.Â Shakib Al Hasan looks to defend but is beaten.
03:43 PM
4.5 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
03:42 PM
4.4 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On middle, Shanto skips down and keeps it out.
03:42 PM
4.3 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 runs, Shorter and outside off. Shanto upper-cuts it wide of the man at deep backward point for two.
03:41 PM
4.2 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! This is short and on leg. Shanto just helps it on its way for the ball to race to the fine leg fence.
03:40 PM
4.1 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Late swing from Little on middle. Shanto does well to block it.
03:40 PM
3.6 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Length and on off.Â Shakib Al Hasan blocks.
03:39 PM
3.6 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, wide, 1 run, Wide! Outside off again, left alone.
03:39 PM
3.6 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, wide, 1 run, Wide! This is angled way outside off. Wided.
03:35 PM
3.5 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Length ball, angling outside off.Â Iqbal slashes and misses. IrelandÂ put up an appeal for caught behind as they think there is some bat but nothing from the umpire. They have taken the review. Ohh, tell you what! There is indeed some bat. A huge SPIKE. This is just superb from IrelandÂ who have got the other opener. The big wicket ofÂ Iqbal. Not a wicket-taking delivery but IrelandÂ will take this.
03:34 PM
3.4 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the gap! Full again, outside off,Â Iqbal drives it through point and the ball races to the fence.
03:34 PM
3.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller delivery, outside off.Â Iqbal splices his push to point. Good stop.
03:33 PM
3.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, This is outside off, left alone.
03:32 PM
3.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 2 runs, Too full and on off,Â Iqbal drives it past mid off for a couple.
03:31 PM
2.6 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Around off,Â Iqbal taps it to point. A stumble from both batters as they look for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses. A direct-hit would have had Shanto.
03:31 PM
2.5 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Too short and too wide.Â Iqbal slaps it aerially over point for four.Â
03:30 PM
2.4 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Wonderful! Length and outside off, tails away.Â Iqbal wants to defend this one but gets beaten.
03:29 PM
2.3 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, A yorker, widish one andÂ Iqbal blocks it out.
03:29 PM
2.2 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, A bumper on middle.Â Iqbal sits under it.
03:28 PM
2.1 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Short, outside off. Shanto skips down and outside edges his push to third man for one.
03:27 PM
1.6 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Too full and on off,Â Iqbal drives it to mid off. A maiden to start from the other end.
03:26 PM
1.5 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Length and onÂ off, nudged to mid-wicket.
03:26 PM
1.4 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Just tails back in a touch, around off.Â Iqbal punches it to cover.
03:26 PM
1.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Length ball, outside off,Â Iqbal leaves it alone.
03:25 PM
1.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Short in length and on off,Â Iqbal blocks.
03:24 PM
1.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller and way outside off.Â Iqbal leans and lets it go.
03:24 PM
Mark AdairÂ to bowl from the other end.
03:23 PM
0.6 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, This is full and outside off, swings away. Shanto prods to defend but misses. What an over from Little.
03:22 PM
0.5 Joshua Little to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Serves a full toss on off, pushed to cover.Â
03:21 PM
0.4 Joshua Little to Litton Das, out, OUT! LBW! Joshua LittleÂ with a pin-point yorker and Das walks off without thinking much. The conditions are so beautiful to bowl, if bowler's got it right, they will certainly enjoy it. A yorker, swinging in on middle. Das tries to flick but is late to get his bat down and gets hit right in front on the boots. An appeal and up goes the finger.Â
03:19 PM
0.3 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, 3 runs, Too straight on the pads andÂ Iqbal flicks it to deep square leg for three. BangladeshÂ are underway.
03:18 PM
0.2 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length and outside off, swinging away.Â Iqbal shoulders arms.
03:18 PM
0.1 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, What a start! A length ball, outside off, swings away and just shoots away more after hitting the deck. Little's eyes lit up seeing that.
03:16 PM
Done with the proceedings. It is time for action. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ to open for Bangladesh. Joshua LittleÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
03:10 PM
We are all set. The players are out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh'sÂ first followed by the national anthem of the home team.
03:09 PM
Andy BalbirnieÂ says they will bowl first. Adds they want to turn this place as the home for this week. Mentions they know what it is at stake but they will take one game at a time.Â
03:08 PM
Tamim IqbalÂ feels after the first 10 overs it will soften up and good pitch to bat. Adds it is an exciting time for BangladeshÂ as there are few young players coming in and he is looking forward to the game.
02:57 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam.
02:57 PM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
