Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

2/1 (1.2 Ovs)
Andy Balbirnie (C) 0*(2) 0x4, 0x6
Stephen Doheny 2*(4) 0x4, 0x6
Shoriful Islam 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0
Hasan Mahmud 1 - 0 - 1 - 1
05:39 PM
1.2 Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, No run.
05:39 PM
1.1 Shoriful Islam to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
05:37 PM
0.6 Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, No run.
05:34 PM
0.5 Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, No run.
05:34 PM
0.4 Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, No run.
05:33 PM
0.3 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, 1 run.
05:32 PM
0.2 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, No run.
05:31 PM
0.1 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, No run.
05:30 PM
Time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh players are making their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Irish openers, Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling!
05:17 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.
05:17 PM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
