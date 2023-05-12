Advertisement

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Updated: May 12, 2023 5:39 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
IRE

2/1 (1.2 Ovs)

Andy Balbirnie (C) 0*(2) 0x4, 0x6

Stephen Doheny 2*(4) 0x4, 0x6

Shoriful Islam 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0

Hasan Mahmud 1 - 0 - 1 - 1

Summary

NEW UPDATES

05:39 PM

1.2 Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, No run.

05:39 PM

1.1 Shoriful Islam to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.

05:37 PM

0.6 Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, No run.

05:34 PM

0.5 Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, No run.

05:34 PM

0.4 Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, No run.

05:33 PM

0.3 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, 1 run.

05:32 PM

0.2 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, No run.

05:31 PM

0.1 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, No run.

05:30 PM

Time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh players are making their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Irish openers, Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling!

05:17 PM

Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

05:17 PM

Ireland (Playing XI) - Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

