Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Updated: May 14, 2023 3:29 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
BAN

14/0 (2.5 Ovs)

Tamim Iqbal (C) 5*(6) 1x4, 0x6

Rony Talukdar 0*(11) 0x4, 0x6

Joshua Little 1.5 - 0 - 12 - 0

Mark Adair 1 - 0 - 2 - 0

03:29 PM

2.5 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, No run.

03:29 PM

FOUR

2.4 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! That is adding salt to the wound. Dropped on the last ball and now a boundary! Shorter and outside off, this is cut over point and it races away to the fence.

03:28 PM

2.3 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, EDGED AND DROPPED! Andy Balbirnie should have taken that. It was a sitter. Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Tamim Iqbal looks to defend but this goes off the outside edge to second slip. The fielder drops it.

03:27 PM

2.2 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On off, defended.

03:26 PM

2.1 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, no run, BEATEN! Shorter and outside off, this one lands and takes off. Tamim Iqbal is beaten as he tries to cut.

03:26 PM

1.6 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, A loud appeal but turned down! This is angled into the pads, Rony Talukdar looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Going down leg.

03:25 PM

1.5 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, Outside off, this one shapes away, left alone.

03:24 PM

1.4 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, Around off, this is pushed to cover.

03:24 PM

1.3 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, That is a beauty! Length and around off, the last one goes away and this one comes in. Rony Talukdar looks to drive but this goes past the inside edge and the off pole.

03:23 PM

1.2 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, BEATEN! A wild swing, On a length and around off, this one goes away. Rony Talukdar looks to go big but misses.

03:23 PM

1.1 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, no run, Around off, this is pushed to cover.

03:22 PM

wide

1.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, wide, 2 runs, Another wide! Down the leg side. Bounces in just front of the keeper who fumbles. A single taken.

03:21 PM

0.6 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, no run, A dot to end, a long, long first over! On off, blocked.

03:21 PM

0.5 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.

03:20 PM

0.4 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, no run, Gets it right this time! On off, this is guided to point.

03:20 PM

wide

0.4 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another extra! Down the leg side yet again. Wided.

03:19 PM

0.3 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, no run, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover.

03:18 PM

0.2 Joshua Little to Rony Talukdar, no run, Better to the right hander! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Rony Talukdar is beaten as he pushes at it.

03:17 PM

0.1 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Tamim is off the mark now! On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.

03:17 PM

wide

0.1 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another one down the leg side, Joshua Little is not comfortable to begin with. Wided.

03:17 PM

wide

0.1 Joshua Little to Tamim Iqbal, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! That is a poor, poor delivery to begin with! Sprays this way down the leg side. Left alone. Lorcan Tucker had no chance. It goes down to the fine leg fence. Perfect start for Bangladesh.

03:16 PM

Time for the action to resume! The players make their way out to the middle. Rony Talukdar and Tamim Iqbal are the openers. Joshua Little has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...

02:57 PM

Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

02:57 PM

Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

