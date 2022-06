Load More

Live Match Score IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Updates

IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Cricket Score Updates: Hello and Welcome to the second T20I between Ireland and India. The visitors picked up a dominating win a rain-affected 1st T20I. having restricted Ireland to 108-4, India chased the target without breaking a sweat. Ireland had no clue about the Indian pacers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they were rattled in the powerplay. However, a scintillating half-century by Harry Tector showed that the Indian attack can be put under pressure with a correct approach. Ireland though will need a significant improvement in their gameplay if they are to compete in the match.

Both teams will be keeping their fingers crossed as the weather is not promising heading into the game. It’s been raining in Dublin and the forecast is not very good for the rest of the day. A lot is at stake for both teams in this match. India will be keen to give their players one more opportunity before the players head to England for an important white ball tour. Ireland, on the other end, will be keen to pick up an elite win over a class outfit like India.

The visitors may make a few changes in the team and give chances to players like Sanju Samson, who may come in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is struggling with an injury, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Ravi Bishnoi.

IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Squads:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny