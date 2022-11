FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B Match Day 3: Iran Vs USA, Wales vs England, Top 16 Spots On Line

LIVE Score Iran vs USA, Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022: The final round of action in Group B. Two teams from here would qualify for the round of 16. Iran would take on USA and Wales would be facing England in their final group matches.

Currently England and Iran are on the top of the group. England can qualify despite their match ending in a draw. Winning is crucial for USA and Wales. Iran need to win their match too as losing the match against USA can put them in a spot of bother.

IRN vs USA Squads

IRAN

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanani, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali, Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

USA

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright

WAL vs ENG Squads

WALES

Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison