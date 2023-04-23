Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs CSK 33 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

101/1 (11.1 Ovs)
Ajinkya Rahane 11*(9) 1x4, 0x6
Devon Conway 55*(38) 4x4, 3x6
Suyash Sharma 2.1 - 0 - 12 - 1
Varun Chakaravarthy 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
101/1 (11.1 Ovs)
Ajinkya Rahane 11*(9) 1x4, 0x6
Devon Conway 55*(38) 4x4, 3x6
Suyash Sharma 2.1 - 0 - 12 - 1
Varun Chakaravarthy 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
20:23 PM
11.1 Suyash Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, No run.
20:21 PM
10.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, 1 run.
20:21 PM
10.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, 1 run, 1 run.
20:20 PM
10.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, no run, Quicker, full and around off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to reverse-sweep it, but misses and Narayan JagadeesanÂ gathers it and appeals, but turned down.
20:20 PM
10.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is flighted, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes down and sweeps it wide of deep square leg where Kulwant KhejroliyaÂ runs to his right and Andre RussellÂ comes from deep mid-wicket, but both of them pulls out fearing a collision and the ball goes to the fence for a boundary.
20:19 PM
10.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, no run, DROPPED! A tough chance though! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ looks to work it away, but goes through the shot early and the ball pops in the air in front of the bowler where Varun ChakaravarthyÂ dives forward, but fails to grab it. Conway gets a life!
20:19 PM
10.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Floated and around middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ uses his feet and lofts it on the bounce towards long on for a single.
20:19 PM
9.6 Suyash Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, A tad short and on middle, punched away down the ground for a single.
20:19 PM
9.5 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, 1 run, FIFTY for Devon Conway, a fourth one on the bounce and he is in sensational form. Flatter one around off, Conway cuts it toward point and the batters scamper through for a risky single. Conway will now look to carry on and get a big one from here.
20:16 PM
9.4 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, no run, Throws this one wide outside the off stump and Devon ConwayÂ slaps it hard but straight to point. Conway lets out a big grunt of frustration as well.
20:16 PM
9.3 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Around leg stump and turning away, Devon ConwayÂ nudges it away past square leg with soft hands and picks up a couple of runs with ease.
20:15 PM
9.2 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, no run, Nicely tossed up, very full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ drives but finds the man at extra cover.
20:15 PM
9.1 Suyash Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Floated up full and on off stump, this is knocked down to long on for a single.
20:14 PM
8.6 Sunil Narine to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! Spoils the over with a big hit! This one is angled into the leg stump, Devon ConwayÂ advances down the track and lifts the ball high and handsome over the long on fence for a biggie.
20:13 PM
8.5 Sunil Narine to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Good, positive running! Flatter one around off, Ajinkya RahaneÂ waits for it and just bunts it out in front of point for a quick single.
20:13 PM
8.4 Sunil Narine to Devon Conway, 1 run, Pushed through quicker on off stump, this is driven along the ground toward long on for another single.
20:12 PM
8.3 Sunil Narine to Devon Conway, no run, Quicker one, speared in at the stumps, Devon ConwayÂ blocks it out.
20:12 PM
8.2 Sunil Narine to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Pulls back the length and bowls it around middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ works it away toward mid-wicket for a run.
20:11 PM
8.1 Sunil Narine to Devon Conway, 1 run, Angles this one in full and at the toes, Devon ConwayÂ gets the front leg out of the way and drives it uppishly down to long on for a single.
20:10 PM
7.6 Suyash Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR, FOUR! Drops it short again around middle, Ajinkya RahaneÂ pulls it away in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
20:10 PM
7.5 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, 1 run, Shorter and around middle and leg, punched off the back foot through mid on for a single.
20:09 PM
7.4 Suyash Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Risky single! Another googly, on the shorter side and further away from the off stump. Ajinkya RahaneÂ goes on the back foot and nudges it toward point before setting off for the single. Had there been a direct hit at the bowler's end, Rahane would have been a goner.
20:06 PM
Strategic-Break! Chennai got off to a really good start once again and used the Powerplay well. Both Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ played some lovely shots, but Suyash SharmaÂ just before this break provided the breakthrough for Kolkata, and they will look to build on that. Also, Ajinkya RahaneÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
20:05 PM
7.3 Suyash Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, out, OUT! TIMBER! Through the gate and Kolkata have broken the opening stand. Suyash SharmaÂ tosses this one up on a nagging length and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to lean on and drive it through cover but it is the wrong'un and Gaikwad doesn't pick it up. The ball turns in and beats the inside edge before crashing into the off stump and Sharma is delighted. Gaikwad departs after a solid start.
20:05 PM
7.2 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, 1 run, On the stumps again, Devon ConwayÂ attempts the reverse sweep but gets an inside edge off the pads toward cover-point and they get across for one.
20:04 PM
7.1 Suyash Sharma to Devon Conway, no run, Starts off with a full and straight one, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
20:04 PM
Spin from both ends as Suyash SharmaÂ to bowl some leggies now.
20:03 PM
6.6 Sunil Narine to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! Wow, what a shot! This is floated up, full and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ uses his wrists to loft this one inside-out over cover and all the way for a maximum.
20:02 PM
6.5 Sunil Narine to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Fraction short and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ picks the length up early and uses the depth of the crease to make room and cut it away past point for a boundary.
20:02 PM
6.4 Sunil Narine to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Nagging length, drifted onto leg stump, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to tuck it away but gets a leading edge onto the off side.
20:01 PM
6.3 Sunil Narine to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, Excellent running! Flighted delivery around the legs, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ leans on and nudges it away into the open space around mid-wicket and races back for the second.
20:01 PM
6.2 Sunil Narine to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Holds it back a touch and bowls it around off, shaping it away. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ eases it to point.
20:00 PM
6.1 Sunil Narine to Devon Conway, 1 run, Starts off with a flatter one around off, Devon ConwayÂ mistimes the cut shot toward backward point and scampers through for one.
19:59 PM
We will see some spin now as Sunil NarineÂ is ready to bowl.
19:59 PM
5.6 Kulwant Khejroliya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, A dot to end but 14 runs come off that over and at the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 59/0! Comes from around the wicket and bangs in a good short ball over the stumps, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ manages to sway his head out of the way.
19:58 PM
5.5 Kulwant Khejroliya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, This is banged in a bit around leg stump, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ backs away and pulls it toward deep square leg for a brace.
19:57 PM
5.4 Kulwant Khejroliya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! All the way! A high full toss from Kulwant KhejroliyaÂ as he serves this one around the hips. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ lifts it up high and over the square leg fence for a maximum.
19:56 PM
5.3 Kulwant Khejroliya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short of a length on the body, staying a touch low. Conway manages to pull it away behind square leg for a single.
19:56 PM
5.2 Kulwant Khejroliya to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Slashes and slashes hard! This is short and wide outside off, Devon ConwayÂ throws his hands at it and gets a thick outside edge over short third man for a boundary. The 50 is up for Chennai now.
19:55 PM
5.1 Kulwant Khejroliya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Starts off with a length ball, angling it across off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ leans forward and punches it toward cover for one.
19:54 PM
Kulwant KhejroliyaÂ comes into the attack now.
19:53 PM
4.6 David Wiese to Devon Conway, no run, On a length and on off, Devon ConwayÂ punches it towards covers.
19:53 PM
4.5 David Wiese to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Back of a length and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ cuts it towards deep point where Rinku SinghÂ runs to his left and dives to stop it. Two runs taken!
19:52 PM
4.4 David Wiese to Devon Conway, 2 runs, David WieseÂ bowls the slower delivery again, fullish and on off, Devon ConwayÂ forces it wide of deep point and comes back for the second.
19:51 PM
4.3 David Wiese to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Another boundary! David WieseÂ serves this full and on off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to drive it away, but hits it from the bottom of the bat as the ball races wide of mid off for four more runs.
19:51 PM
4.2 David Wiese to Devon Conway, 2 runs, A slower one now, on a length and around off, Devon ConwayÂ punches it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
19:50 PM
4.1 David Wiese to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! David WieseÂ lands this short of a lenggth and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ stays there and pulls it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19:49 PM
David WieseÂ (1-0-9-0) comes from the opposite end now.
19:48 PM
3.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, 1 run, Flatter, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ works it towards long on for a single.
19:48 PM
3.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! BANG! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ flights this up around middle, Devon ConwayÂ skips down the track and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
19:48 PM
3.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Tossed up, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes down and sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
19:47 PM
3.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ drives it wide of mid off where Jason RoyÂ dives to his left to make a good stop.
19:46 PM
3.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, no run, Short again and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ cuts it hard, but straight to covers.
19:46 PM
3.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, no run, Varun ChakaravarthyÂ starts with a short delivery, on off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards covers.
19:45 PM
Varun ChakaravarthyÂ comes into the attack now.
19:44 PM
2.6 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! All the way! Umesh YadavÂ lands this back of a length and around leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ swipes hard at it, and the ball goes of the top edge and flies over the deep backward square leg fence for a biggie.
19:44 PM
2.5 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Fullish and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives it towards mid off.
19:43 PM
2.4 Umesh Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Umesh YadavÂ nails the inswinging yorker, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ manages to clamp it towards short mid-wicket for a run.
19:42 PM
2.3 Umesh Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, Pitched up, on off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards short covers.
19:42 PM
2.2 Umesh Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, Umesh YadavÂ lands this on a good length and around off, shaping away, Devon ConwayÂ looks to flick it away, but misses as the ball loops off his pads and goes towards the keeper.
19:41 PM
2.1 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Full and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ mistimes his drive towards mid off and scampers across for a single.
19:40 PM
1.6 David Wiese to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ cuts it towards point.
19:39 PM
1.5 David Wiese to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! First maximum of the match! David WieseÂ bowls this a bit fuller and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ takes a couple of steps down the track and whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
19:38 PM
1.4 David Wiese to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, knocks it towards mid on for a run.
19:38 PM
1.3 David Wiese to Devon Conway, 1 run, Is that a chance? Yes, but a very tough one! David WieseÂ serves this full and on middle, shaping in, Devon ConwayÂ drives it uppishly wide of the bowler where David WieseÂ stretches his left hand, but only manages to parry it towards mid-wicket. They cross.
19:37 PM
1.2 David Wiese to Devon Conway, no run, On a length and around leg, Devon ConwayÂ looks to pull, but it goes off his pads towards short fine leg.
19:36 PM
1.1 David Wiese to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, David WieseÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ nudges it towards square leg for a single.
19:35 PM
David WieseÂ to operate from the other end.
19:35 PM
0.6 Umesh Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, BEATEN! Umesh YadavÂ lands this on a good length and on off, shaping in a bit, Devon ConwayÂ looks to poke at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
19:34 PM
0.5 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ once again dabs it off the inner half in front of square this time for a single.
19:33 PM
0.4 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ works it off the inner half towards square leg.
19:33 PM
0.3 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Short of a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes it towards covers.
19:32 PM
0.2 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Back of a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ bunts it onto the pitch as the ball rolls to the leg side.
19:32 PM
0.1 Umesh Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Chennai are underway in streaky fashion! Umesh YadavÂ starts with a full delivery around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to drive it away, but gets an inside edge past the stumps and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:27 PM
We are all set to start! Kolkata players are spreading out to take their respective field positions. Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stride out as the two openers of Chennai. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:24 PM
David WieseÂ is up for a flash interview. He says that he tries to keep busy and work on his skils and stay active to keep himself fit when he is not playing that much. Adds that it is easier when you are not playing and you go a bit harder in the gym and it is about utilsing your time. Mentions that he would like to be in the same team as Andre RussellÂ as he has played against him a few times and would like to see the carnage by being on his side. Tells that the team balance is more important, and they have played some good cricket, but they need to win the crunch situation. Reckons that they just need to do the basic rights and improve on some areas and the resutls will follow.
19:14 PM
Impact Players for Chennai -Â Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
19:14 PM
ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (In place of Akash Singh), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C)&(WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
19:14 PM
Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer.
19:13 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (In for Mandeep Singh), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese (In for Litton Das), Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
19:10 PM
MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the players have grown in confidence especially the bowling department, but it is important to maintain this as it is a long tournamnet. Tells that it is crucial for everyone to contribute, and that one good catch or run out might make the difference in the end. Mentions that he has played a lot of cricket here, but not quite a lot as he did not play much U-16 cricket. Says that he had a job in Kharagpur and he played cricket and football here, so the love comes from there. Informs they are unchanged.
19:10 PM
Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good but there might be dew so they want to chase. Mentions that they have played good cricket but just haven't been able to cross the line in the last couple of matches. Reckons that they need to improve in all three areas to get the win here. Informs that they have two changes in the team.
COMMENTS