Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Updated: April 29, 2023 3:48 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

NEW UPDATES

15:48 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

UPDATE 3.46 pm IST (10.16 am GMT) - The latest scenes from the ground show that the covers are off and there are a few players warming up. We should get a start time soon, barring there isn't further rain. Stay tuned.

15:27 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Right then, there was a bit of rain around and the entire ground isÂ under covers.

15:09 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that he would have liked to bat first and mentions that yes, there are clouds but they still wanted to bat first. Adds that unfortunately they are being forced to make changes in the team with Umesh YadavÂ and Jason RoyÂ out of the team and Harshit RanaÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ coming in. Ends by saying that they always hope for two points and will do their best to get them.

15:08 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Gujarat captain, Hardik PandyaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they thought about bowling first because of the overcast conditions. Tells that he is happy with the performance and they need to play good cricket and qualify for playoffs. Informs they are unchanged.

15:07 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

15:07 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

15:07 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Impact Players nominated by Kolkata -Â Â Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya.

15:07 PM

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 03:30 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score a...

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: N...

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cric...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Warner To Gayle: Leading Overseas Run Getters In IPL History

Warner To Gayle: Leading Overseas Run Getters In IPL History...

Advertisement