Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs GT 39 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
15:48 PM
UPDATE 3.46 pm IST (10.16 am GMT) - The latest scenes from the ground show that the covers are off and there are a few players warming up. We should get a start time soon, barring there isn't further rain. Stay tuned.
15:27 PM
Right then, there was a bit of rain around and the entire ground isÂ under covers.
15:09 PM
Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that he would have liked to bat first and mentions that yes, there are clouds but they still wanted to bat first. Adds that unfortunately they are being forced to make changes in the team with Umesh YadavÂ and Jason RoyÂ out of the team and Harshit RanaÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ coming in. Ends by saying that they always hope for two points and will do their best to get them.
15:08 PM
Gujarat captain, Hardik PandyaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they thought about bowling first because of the overcast conditions. Tells that he is happy with the performance and they need to play good cricket and qualify for playoffs. Informs they are unchanged.
15:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
15:07 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
15:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Kolkata -Â Â Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya.
15:07 PM
KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
