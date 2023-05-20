LIVE NOW
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs LSG 68 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
07:12 PM
Krunal Pandya, the captain of LucknowÂ says that if they won the toss they would have fielded first as well but at the end of the day, they need to play good cricket. Mentions that theyÂ know where theyÂ stand so theÂ focus is on what theyÂ have to do tonight. Claims that it has been a complete team performance under pressure as a batting team and they haveÂ defendedÂ well.Â Reckons that the need to do the same by putting a good total on the board and then defending the target. Informs that they have a couple of changes.
07:09 PM
Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that they will bowl first. Mentions that there isn't any strategy behind this decision. Adds that they need to win by a big margin and says that they want to finish the season on a good note with this being their final home game. Shares that there have been many positives such as Rinku Singh, their fast bowling, Jason Roy's starts, and Suyash Sharma. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game.
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers.
07:09 PM
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran,Â Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, David Wiese.
07:09 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
