Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs PBKS 53 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

64/3 (6.5 Ovs)
Jitesh Sharma (W) 2*(2) 0x4, 0x6
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 26*(21) 5x4, 0x6
Suyash Sharma 0.5 - 0 - 2 - 0
Varun Chakaravarthy 1 - 0 - 7 - 1
08:13 PM
6.3 Suyash Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
08:12 PM
6.2 Suyash Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
08:12 PM
6.1 Suyash Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Suyash SharmaÂ comes into the attack now and starts with a shortish delivery on off stump. Jitesh SharmaÂ mistimes the pull off the back foot and gets it through mid-wicket for one.
08:11 PM
5.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Angled in flatter and onto middle and leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets down on one knee and gets inside the line to sweep it through backward square leg for a boundary. After the Powerplay, Punjab are 58/3!
08:10 PM
5.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, NA tad short and wide, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it off the back foot to point.
08:09 PM
5.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Around middle and turning in, Jitesh SharmaÂ pushes tentatively at it and ends up lobbing the ball in front of mid on for a single.
08:06 PM
Who walks in? It is Jitesh Sharma. There is a slight delay caused due to some issue with the bail.
08:04 PM
5.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Liam Livingstone, out, OUT! LBW! A ripper of a delivery from Varun ChakaravarthyÂ and Liam LivingstoneÂ has been adjudged out LBW. Livingstone though has a chat with his skipper and reviews it. The UltraEdge is checked first and there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking comes up with the wickets as umpire's call and the on-field decision stands. Coming to the delivery, Varun bowls this one from the back of the hand and angles it in quicker onto off and middle. Livingstone gets caught on the crease and the ball deviates away sharply after pitching. Livingstone gets beaten on the outside edge and gets pinged on the pads and now has to depart after a quick start.
08:03 PM
5.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Floated up from the around the stumps, full and around off. Shikhar DhawanÂ punches it off the front foot to mid off for a run.
08:02 PM
5.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Starts with a flatter one on middle, Liam LivingstoneÂ just nudges it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
08:02 PM
Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is into the attack now.
08:01 PM
4.6 Andre Russell to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Andre RussellÂ gives away 19 runs off his first over. Back of a length, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ goes for the pull shot but top-edges it over short fine. Suyash SharmaÂ runs after it but the ball lands safely. Eventually, it also sneaks into the boundary. 50 up for Punjab.
08:00 PM
4.5 Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Liam LivingstoneÂ stays back and guides this length ball past point. One taken.
07:59 PM
4.4 Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone, FOUR, FOUR! Third boundary on the trot! Liam LivingstoneÂ is on fire. He makes the most of the Free Hit as well. Pitched up, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ leans in and smashes it through cover-point for four more.
07:58 PM
4.4 Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone, no ball, FOUR, NO BALL AND FOUR! Here he goes again. Liam LivingstoneÂ is back to his best. Very full, on middle. Liam LivingstoneÂ wrists it through mid-wicket for four runs. The siren goes off as Russell oversteps. Free Hit coming up.
07:57 PM
4.3 Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone, FOUR, FOUR! Smacked. Liam LivingstoneÂ connects this time and the ball races away to the boundary. It is full, on off. Liam LivingstoneÂ slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
07:57 PM
4.2 Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone, no run, Swing and a miss! On a length, wide of off. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to break his shackles but is unable to time his shot.
07:56 PM
4.1 Andre Russell to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, A length ball, on off. Dhawan punches it through point for one.
07:55 PM
3.6 Harshit Rana to Liam Livingstone, no run, Liam LivingstoneÂ could not capitalise on the Free Hit. Excellent end by Rana to his wicket-taking over. It is a short ball, outside off, at 136 clicks. Liam LivingstoneÂ throws the kitchen sink at it, but only connects with thin air.
07:54 PM
3.6 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, no ball, 1 run, NO BALL! A length ball, around off. Dhawan punches it through covers for one. The umpire signals a no ball as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit coming up.
07:53 PM
3.5 Harshit Rana to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Back of a length, in the channel. Liam LivingstoneÂ dabs it out to point and crosses. He gets off the mark.
07:51 PM
Liam LivingstoneÂ is the new man in.
07:51 PM
3.4 Harshit Rana to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Harshit RanaÂ picks up his second wicket in no time. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ cannot make an instant impact after coming back into the side. He trudges back on a 3-ball duck. Rana goes full, outside off, angling across. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ slashes hard at it but only manages to get a thick outside edge. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ makes no mistake behind the sticks and the hosts are elated with this wicket.
07:50 PM
3.3 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Shikhar DhawanÂ tries to flick this length ball but misses. It deflects to square leg off his thigh pads. They cross for one more leg bye.
07:49 PM
3.2 Harshit Rana to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! A length ball, around middle and leg. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gets rapped high on his pads. The ball rolls out to the off side. Another leg bye.
07:48 PM
3.1 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, leg byes, 1 run, NOT OUT! Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is safe. They get a leg bye off it. It is a full-length ball, on leg. The ball rolls out of the pads. There is a direct-hit at the striker's end but the Sri Lankan batters is well inside.
07:48 PM
Is that a run-out? Causal bit of running from Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ and Kolkata think they have got their man. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ chases the ball down to backward square leg and scores a direct hit at the batter's end. The replays roll in and show that Bhanuka is well in. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen!
07:47 PM
2.6 Vaibhav Arora to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no run, A length ball, angled in on off. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ stays inside the crease and takes a blow on the pads. Looks like he nicked this one. Quite fortunate.Â
07:46 PM
2.5 Vaibhav Arora to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Slower length ball, around off. Dhawan steers it down to third man for one.
07:45 PM
2.4 Vaibhav Arora to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, A good-length ball, in the channel. This one holds its line. Dhawan tries to chase it but misses.
07:44 PM
2.3 Vaibhav Arora to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Short ball, outside off. Dhawan slices it over short third. It races away to the fence.
07:44 PM
2.2 Vaibhav Arora to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Two dots in a row now! Much fuller, angled into the batter. Dhawan uses his feet and works it back to the bowler.
07:43 PM
2.1 Vaibhav Arora to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Good length, wide of off, shaping further away. Dhawan leaves it alone for the keeper.
07:41 PM
Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ is the new man in.
07:41 PM
1.6 Harshit Rana to Prabhsimran Singh, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Harshit RanaÂ does not need a review this time. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ moves to the wrong side, but does brilliantly well to recover his stance and takes a stunner here. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets nicked offÂ this time. It is a good-length ball, nipping into the batter. Singh tries to come forward and flick it away but it catches the outside edge. The ball flies to the right of the keeper. Rahmanullah Gurbaz grabs the catch on his second attempt.
07:40 PM
1.5 Harshit Rana to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, An appeal for lbw but turned down! It is a length ball, that lands outside off and jags back in a long way. Prabhsimran SinghÂ tries to block it away but takes a blow on his pads. It seems to be high and the skipper does not take the review.
07:39 PM
1.4 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Shikhar DhawanÂ now rotates the strike, as he tucks this length ball towards mid on.
07:38 PM
1.3 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Second one for the Punjab skipper. Overpitched, wide outside off. Dhawan frees his arms and flays it over point. One bounce and over the ropes.
07:38 PM
1.2 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, A dot now! Rana serves a length ball, around middle. Dhawan tries to block it out, but gets an inside edge on it. The ball eases past the sticks.
07:37 PM
1.1 Harshit Rana to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan opens his account with a boundary as well. It is very full, angling across, wide of off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leans in and slaps it through the cover region for a boundrary.
07:35 PM
Harshit RanaÂ to bowl from the other end.
07:35 PM
0.6 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Third one for Singh. He has the last laugh here. Kolkata give away 12 runs off the first over. Short one, wide of off. Singh cuts it hard past point. It races away.
07:34 PM
0.5 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Over the leg side. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets the second boundary. Punjab off to a solid start. It is full, coming into the batter. Singh flicks it off his pads over mid-wicket for four runs.
07:34 PM
0.4 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Make it three now! A solid start from Arora. This is a touch shorter, in the channel. Singh hops and blocks it out.
07:33 PM
0.3 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Second dot of the over now! Length, on top of off. Singh greets it with a full face this time.Â
07:32 PM
0.2 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings for Prabhsimran Singh. Once again it is full, swinging into the batter. Singh shuffles across a touch and flicks it behind square on the leg side for four runs.
07:31 PM
0.1 Vaibhav Arora to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Arora starts with a dot! The pacer hurls in a full-length ball, swinging in a long way from outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ stays inside the crease and taps it out to safety.
07:29 PM
We are all set for the start of the play and it isÂ Sunil Joshi who rings the bell as is the custom on this ground. The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Kolkata. Skipper, Shikhar DhawanÂ will open the innings alongside Prabhsimran SinghÂ for Punjab. Vaibhav AroraÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
07:29 PM
Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is in for a spot interview. He says the plan was simple in the last game and the captain told him to challenge the batters on the longer side of the field and that's what he did. Adds that he is keeping things a bit simple this time and has gone with just three variations this time around. Mentions that the ground here is smaller and it is tougher to defend but that's the challenge and sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't.
07:29 PM
Nitish Rana, tha captain of Kolkata starts by saying that the wicket looks to be dry, hopes that it does not change a lot. Informs that he is sticking to the same side. Adds that they wanted to bat first, so that spin could come into play later on, although the toss did not go their way.
07:29 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PunjabÂ says that they will bat first as the wicket looks a bit dry and will look to put runs on the board. Adds that the wickets have been good and because of the Impact Player, they have been able to do well with the bat. Informs that Bhanuka comes in for Matthew Short.
07:29 PM
Impact Players forÂ Kolkata - Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson and Kulwant Khejroliya.
07:29 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash SharmaÂ (In for Jason Roy),Â Varun Chakaravarthy.
07:07 PM
Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
07:07 PM
PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ (In for Matthew Short), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
