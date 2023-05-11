LIVE NOW
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
07:11 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Nitish Rana, the skipper of Kolkata, says that he is happy with this pitch. Mentions that it's a new day and they are taking one game at a time. Informs that Anukul RoyÂ comes in for Vaibhav Arora. Reckons that the pitch is on the drier side and hence they have added a spinner and an all-rounder. Ends by saying that they do not have a target in mind but hopes to score 10 runs more than the expected score.
07:10 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan,Â says that will like to bowl first. Mentions that it is a long tournament and explains that the plans keep changing so if they go according to this pitch, they would like to field first. Informs that Trent BoultÂ comes in place of Kuldip YadavÂ and KM AsifÂ comes in place of Murugan Ashwin. Adds that Joe RootÂ is the third spin bowling option and also bats at number 4. Claims that the nature of this format and this tournament is that no matter what steps you take, the results could go against you. Ends by saying that the morale in the team is up and despite the close losses, they need to move on.
07:08 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin and Navdeep Saini.
07:08 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
07:08 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Impact Players nominated by Kolkata - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson.
07:08 PM
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RR 56 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
COMMENTS