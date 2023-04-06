Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs RCB 9 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

71/3 (9.0 Ovs)
Rinku Singh 4*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 47*(36) 6x4, 2x6
Michael Bracewell 1.6 - 0 - 18 - 1
Shahbaz Ahmed 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
71/3 (9.0 Ovs)
Rinku Singh 4*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 47*(36) 6x4, 2x6
Michael Bracewell 1.6 - 0 - 18 - 1
Shahbaz Ahmed 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
20:16 PM
8.3 Michael Bracewell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, 1 run.
20:15 PM
8.2 Michael Bracewell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX, Six!
20:15 PM
8.1 Michael Bracewell to Rinku Singh, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Singh punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
20:14 PM
7.6 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Gurbaz blocks it off the front foot.
20:14 PM
7.5 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR, FOUR! This time Gurbaz connects the sweep! Fuller delivery, around off. Gurbaz gets well across and sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary.
20:13 PM
7.4 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Tossed up, full and on off. Gurbaz prods and blocks it into the deck.Â
20:13 PM
7.3 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rinku Singh, 1 run, On the pads, Singh flicks it to square leg and takes a single.
20:13 PM
7.2 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Full, outside off. Gurbaz pushes it to mid off and crosses.
20:11 PM
7.1 Shahbaz Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, A fuller delivery angling into middle and leg. Gurbaz tries to sweep it but seems to have missed it. Shahbaz AhmedÂ goes up in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Gurbaz though takes the DRS straightaway and the UltraEdge saves him as it shows that the ball has hit his hand. The decision will be overturned.
20:11 PM
Change. Shahbaz AhmedÂ comes into the attack now. So, spin from both ends.
20:10 PM
6.6 Michael Bracewell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Gurbaz cuts it through point for a single.
20:09 PM
6.5 Michael Bracewell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 runs, Touch short and on the pads. Gurbaz works it to deep square leg for a couple.
20:08 PM
6.4 Michael Bracewell to Rinku Singh, 1 run, Rinku SinghÂ now gets off the mark with a single. Fuller, on off. Singh tucks it to mid on and gets to the other end.Â
20:08 PM
6.3 Michael Bracewell to Rinku Singh, no run, Flatter, just outside off. Singh defends it out solidly.Â
20:08 PM
6.2 Michael Bracewell to Rinku Singh, no run, Shorter, on fourth stump, turning away. Singh defends it back to the bowler.
20:07 PM
Rinku SinghÂ comes in at number 5.
20:05 PM
6.1 Michael Bracewell to Nitish Rana, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The Kolkata skipper departs and Michael BracewellÂ strikes in his first delivery! Kolkata in early trouble here. This one is tossed up on off. Rana goes for the reverse-sweep but seems to have missed it. The ball though loops up in the air and Dinesh KarthikÂ takes the catch behind the stumps. Karthik and Michael BracewellÂ appeal but the umpire is not interested. Faf du PlessisÂ decides to take the DRS after Dinesh KarthikÂ convinces him. The UltraEdge then confirms that Rana has got a glove on it and he walks back disappointed. Big, big wicket this!
20:03 PM
5.6 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Pitches it short of good length, it nips back in off the surface. Gurbaz tries to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his body. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 47/2!
20:03 PM
5.5 David Willey to Nitish Rana, 1 run, Rana is off the mark finally, times this one nicely. Short and wide outside off. Rana cuts it to deep point for a single.
20:02 PM
5.4 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Clever batting! Back of a length, on off. Gurbaz dabs it towards the leg side for a quick single.
20:01 PM
5.3 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR, FOUR! This time he gets one away! Willey bowls it short, on off. Gurbaz picks the length quickly and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
20:00 PM
5.2 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Nice bowling again! Lands it on a length, on off. Gurbaz with a solid block this time. He is itching to get going here!
20:00 PM
5.1 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Back of a length and around off. Gurbaz carefully lets it go.
19:59 PM
4.6 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, It is a full-length ball, on off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the wicket and gets an inside edge on his pads. The ball deflects towards covers. The batters cross, as Deep makes a stifled appeal. No one really shows interest of taking the review for this one.Â
19:59 PM
4.6 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A sharp bumper now, on middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ ducks under it but that does not stop the umpire from giving the wide.Â
19:58 PM
4.5 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! It is a length ball, sliding down the leg side. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tries to tickle it around the corner but misses. The ball brushes the pads and runs down to the fine leg fence.Â
19:57 PM
4.4 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ throws the kitchen sink at it, but does not get any bat on ball. If he would've then it was surely heading into the stands.Â
19:56 PM
4.3 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Fuller this time, on off. Gurbaz steps outside the crease and works it to mid on. He sees that the ball is going to the fielder and denies for the single straightaway.Â
19:56 PM
4.2 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 runs, Akash DeepÂ fires in a yorker, angled into the pads. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ wrists it powerfully along the ground to deep mid-wicket. The batters collect two runs. Gurbaz would be gutted to not make the most of the Free Hit.Â
19:54 PM
4.2 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no ball, SIX, NO BALL AND SIX! Just what the doctor ordered for Kolkata. It is a short ball, on top of leg. Gurbaz gets inside the line and smokes it over the fine leg fence. The umpire signals a new ball due to overstepping. Free Hit to follow.
19:54 PM
4.1 Akash Deep to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz crunches it to backward point. Virat KohliÂ there makes a one-handed stop to his right.Â
19:53 PM
3.6 David Willey to Nitish Rana, no run, Hits that good length again on off. Rana is well forward to block it. A double-wicket maiden from David Willey! Fantastic stuff from the Englishman.
19:52 PM
3.5 David Willey to Nitish Rana, no run, On a length and outside off. It shapes away this time and Rana decides to let it go.
19:51 PM
3.4 David Willey to Nitish Rana, no run, No hat-trick! Serves it on a length, on middle shaping in and Rana manages to block it.
19:50 PM
The skipper of Kolkata, Nitish RanaÂ walks out to face the hat-trick ball!
19:50 PM
3.3 David Willey to Mandeep Singh, out, OUT! CLEANED UP! David WilleyÂ is on fire. He punches his fists in the air. NoÂ Reece Topley, no problem, says David Willey. Kolkata are in a spot of bother here. Mandeep SinghÂ trudges back on a golden duck. David WilleyÂ hurls a length ball, angled across, around middle and off. It nips away a touch with a wobble seam. Mandeep SinghÂ tries to defend it on his front foot but gets beaten. The ball goes on to hit the off pole. Can David WilleyÂ get a hat-trick?
19:48 PM
Mandeep SinghÂ is the next man in.
19:48 PM
3.2 David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, out, OUT! Sound of timber! David WilleyÂ is elated and rightly so. Well, there is no shortage of Bangalore fans in the crowd as well. The crowd is going berserk. Venkatesh IyerÂ heads back into the dugout cheaply. It is a length ball, around off, nips in a touch. Venkatesh Iyer is caught inside the crease. He tries to hit it through the line, without moving his feet and pays the price.Â
19:47 PM
3.1 David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, no run, A length ball, around off. Iyer nudges it towards mid on.Â
19:46 PM
2.6 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Length and on off. Gurbaz takes a step back in his approach and defends it out watchfully.Â
19:45 PM
2.6 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Mohammed SirajÂ bends his back hard and serves a bouncer, on middle. This is way over the batter's head, even though Gurbaz ducks under it, the umpire signals a wide.Â
19:45 PM
2.5 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR, FOUR! Top placement. Good-length ball, wide outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets on top of the bounce and steers it down to third man. It goes through the gap and races away.Â
19:44 PM
2.4 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! The momentum is surely shifting here. Mohammed SirajÂ bowls a beauty but it beats the keeper. It is a length ball, outside off. It nips in sharply off the deck to cut Gurbaz in half. The ball sneaks past Dinesh KarthikÂ and it goes down to the fine leg fence.Â
19:43 PM
2.3 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR, FOUR! His second boundary of the innings. Comes at the right time as well for Kolkata. Short and wide outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stands tall and cuts it powerfully through the gap at covers. The ball races away to the fence.
19:42 PM
2.2 Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run, Siraj now attacks the pads with a length ball. Iyer tucks it to mid on and crosses.Â
19:42 PM
2.1 Mohammed Siraj to Venkatesh Iyer, no run, Length ball, angled across, outside off. Venkatesh IyerÂ defends it out watchfully.Â
19:41 PM
1.6 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Much fuller, on the pads. Gurbaz gets it to covers off the leading edge. A tidy start with the ball for Willey.
19:40 PM
1.5 David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run, A length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it to mid on for one.
19:39 PM
1.4 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ now rotates the strike. It is a length ball, on the body. Gurbaz whips it to deep square leg. Shahbaz AhmedÂ does well in the deep to keep it down to one.
19:38 PM
1.3 David Willey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Willey goes full, on middle, it nips into the batter. Gurbaz tucks it to the leg side.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run, Venkatesh IyerÂ now opens his account. Good length, on top of off. Venkatesh IyerÂ shuffles and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
19:37 PM
1.1 David Willey to Venkatesh Iyer, no run, David WilleyÂ steams in a serves it full and on off. Iyer nudges it towards mid on.
19:36 PM
David WilleyÂ to start from the other end.
19:35 PM
0.6 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, A length ball that swings away a touch, on top of off. Gurbaz remains solid in his defense.Â
19:35 PM
0.5 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR, FOUR! Well, this is more like Rahmanullah Gurbaz! What a shot, top placement. On a length, wide outside off. Gurbaz plays it late and steers it down to the right of third man. The fielder in the deep runs across, puts in a dive but fumbles to see the ball touch the ropes.
19:34 PM
0.4 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Yet another sighter! Mohammed SirajÂ dishes a short ball, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets behind the line and defends it out solidly.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Length ball, wide of off, swinging away. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ does not go after it, this is very much unlike him.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Freebies for Kolkata to start with. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the wicket and Siraj spills it way down the leg side. It swings further away and runs down to the fine leg boundary.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, On a good length, on fourth stump. This one holds in the deck a bit. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
19:32 PM
0.1 Mohammed Siraj to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Mohammed SirajÂ starts with a short ball, outside off. It bounces a bit too much with some movement away. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is happy with a sighter and lets it be.Â
19:29 PM
The traditional Bell rings at Eden Gardens and outwalk the two on-field umpires! The atmosphere is electrifying and Bangalore players now make their way out to the middle. Venkatesh IyerÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ are the openers for Kolkata. Mohammed SirajÂ has the brand new ball in his hand. Here we go...
19:17 PM
Dinesh Karthik, aÂ commentator turned into a game-finisher in the shortest format is in for a flash interview. HeÂ says that BangaloreÂ are feeling excited and there is good nervous energy around the group. Adds that they know it is just the start and they know that they need to keep doing their process right. Mentions that in the Indian T20 League, the first month is all about doing the processes right and not getting ahead of ourselves and then taking on from there in the next phase. States that they would have good support at Eden Gardens and they need to assess the conditions quickly and see how the pitch is behaving.
19:14 PM
Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ is in for a chat. He starts by saying that even they would've bowled first as well. Mentions, the new rule certainly lives up to its name, as it has a huge impact on the game and it helps the skipper as well to plan accordingly.Â
19:13 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain ofÂ BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first and says that there was a bit of misunderstanding with the accent. Mentions that there was dew last night and with new rules, he feels that there is an advantage to the team chasing the total. Adds that thinking about winning the championship at the moment is far off and it is a long way to go. Tells that it is a new game and they are motivated to do well. Informs that they have forced change with Topley missing out due to injury and David WilleyÂ will replace him.Â
19:12 PM
Impact Players for KolkataÂ - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese.
19:11 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh IyerÂ (In for Anukul Roy),Â Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav,Â Varun Chakaravarthy.
19:11 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Â Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Anuj Rawat.Â
19:09 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David WilleyÂ (In for Reece Topley), Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.
COMMENTS