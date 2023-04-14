Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs SRH 19 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

LIVE NOW
19:16 PM
Rahul TripathiÂ is up for a chat and he says that he is happy he could contribute in the last game and would like to continue that process. Adds that it is a different opposition and it would be a new challenge. Mentions that he played for Kolkata during the covid days and says that he played the situation better in the last game. Tells that their bowlers bowled pretty well in the last game and they had the target in their sights which helped them. Feels that T20 is about taking risks and putting the bowler under pressure.
19:13 PM
Aiden Markram the captain of Hyderabad says that they would have looked to bowl first but looks like a good wicket so he does not mind batting first as well. Claims that he is happy with the win in the last game but feels that the players were doing well either way. Informs that Abhishek SharmaÂ comes into the side in place of Washington Sundar. Mentions that they do not have a target in mind but they will get out there toÂ assess the conditions and whatever they put on the board, they will look to defend.Â
19:08 PM
Nitish RanaÂ the skipper of Kolkata says that they will bowl first. Tells that they saw some dew during practice in the last few games and so have decided to bowl first. Informs that they are going with an unchanged XI.
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya.
19:08 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.Â
19:07 PM
Impact Players for Hyderabad -Â Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Washington Sundar.
19:07 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma (In place of Washington Sundar), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
