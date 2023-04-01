Advertisement

LIVE Score IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow: DC Make Comeback With Quick Wickets

LIVE Score IPL 2023, LSG Vs DC: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. Match 3 Full Scorecard

Updated: April 1, 2023 8:45 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Live IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Score And Latest Match Updates: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the second half of the double-header Saturday at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals will be missing their regular skipper Rishabh Pant as he is set to stay out of action for at least this whole after the horrific accident, he met last year. Aussie star opener David Warner will be leading the team in his absence. The Aussie star opener will be leading the team in his absence. On the other hand, LSG will be missing the Proteas heavy-hitter Quinton de Kock as he is still on national duty.

LSG Vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals

David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar


LSG

131/4 (16.0 Ovs)

Nicholas Pooran (W) 13*(10) 1x4, 1x6

Krunal Pandya 5*(8) 0x4, 0x6

Kuldeep Yadav 4 - 0 - 35 - 1

Khaleel Ahmed 3 - 0 - 16 - 1

20:43 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

10 runs and a wicket form 15th over. Stoinis departs. LSG 127/4 in 15 

20:33 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

11 from the 13th over. LSG- 112-3/13

20:31 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Stoinis opens his hands now..!! All the way for his first maximum of the IPL 2023.

20:28 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

End of a brilliant over from Axar. A big wicket of Myers and just 3 runs from it. LSG- 101-3 (12)

20:27 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Stoinis taking stance at the crease. 

20:26 PM

Mayers goes after a fiery 73 of just 38 balls. What an innings..!!! brought back LSG in the game. 

20:26 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Axar Patel wracks the stumps of Mayers..!!! he finally gets his man. 

20:24 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Surprise Surprise..!!! Krunal Pandya comes in

20:24 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

End of the 11th over as well. 9 runs and a big wicket of Hooda from it. LSG 98-2/11.

20:23 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Deepak Hooda tried to launch some but went straight to the DC skipper Warner at long-off. 

20:20 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

This is incredible from "Kyle Mayers"..!!

20:20 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Kuldeep Yadav comes in and Mayers sends him into the stands..!!!

20:19 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

16 from the 10th over. LSG- 89-1/10. 

20:19 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers continues the fireworks..!!! Back to back sixes to Axar Patel. He striked 6 sixes in the last 20 balls.

20:16 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

13 from the 9th over. LSG turning it on at Lucknow now..!!! (LSG- 73-1/9)

20:14 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers delivers a lolly from Kuldeep into the stands..!!50 for Kyle Mayers and he brings it on with a style..!!

20:10 PM

It's time for the strategic time-out. 

20:10 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

14 for the 8th over. LSG(60-1/8)

20:08 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers is looking dangerous now. Although he took some time in the start but now he is going very well. 

20:08 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers welcomes Axar with a four and a six..!!!

20:05 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

16 runs from the 7th over. LSG( 46-1/7).

20:04 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers goes again..!!! Some fireworks from him to cope up with the run-rate. Second six of the over. 

20:02 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mayers take on Mukesh this time..!!! A maximum. 

20:02 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mukesh Kumar with the 7th over.

20:00 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

End of the 6th over and powerplay. Not the start LSG wanted in their opener of IPL 2023. LSG- (30-1/6). 

19:59 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

A very simple catch but Khaleel drops it. This could prove costly for Delhi Capitals. 

19:58 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Khaleel drops a lolly..!!

19:56 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Chetan Sakariya comes again with the 6th over.

19:52 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Deepak Hooda comes in. 

19:51 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Rahul tried to chip it but landed straight to the fielder..!! he departs.. Sakariya strikes for DC. LSG (19-1) 4.

19:49 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Rahul goes big and it's the first maximum of IPL 2023 for LSG from the bat of no other then the skipper KL Rahul. 

19:47 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

In comes Chetan Sakariya for Delhi Capitals..

19:45 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

End of the 3rd over. LSG (12-0/3.

19:44 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

First boundary of the IPL 2023 for LSG and it's no other then Kyle Mayers..!!!

19:40 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

End of the 2nd over. LSG- 6-0 (2). Slow start for LSG but they did not loose any wickets.

19:37 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Mukesh Kumar bowling the second over for DC. 

19:37 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Just a single run in first 8 balls for LSG.

19:27 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

The match will start in a few minutes

19:20 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

19:19 PM

LSG Vs DC LIVE SCORE

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they will be bowling first

Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LIVE Score IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow: DC Make Comeback With Quick Wickets
IPL vs PSL, Salary से Prize Money तक इतना अंतर
IPL 2023: Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants' Captain KL Rahul As He Fails To Perform Vs Delhi Capitals
Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining knee injury?
