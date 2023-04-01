LIVE Score IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow: DC Make Comeback With Quick Wickets

131/4 (16.0 Ovs)
Nicholas Pooran (W) 13*(10) 1x4, 1x6
Krunal Pandya 5*(8) 0x4, 0x6
Kuldeep Yadav 4 - 0 - 35 - 1
Khaleel Ahmed 3 - 0 - 16 - 1
Live IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Score And Latest Match Updates: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the second half of the double-header Saturday at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.
Delhi Capitals will be missing their regular skipper Rishabh Pant as he is set to stay out of action for at least this whole after the horrific accident, he met last year. Aussie star opener David Warner will be leading the team in his absence. The Aussie star opener will be leading the team in his absence. On the other hand, LSG will be missing the Proteas heavy-hitter Quinton de Kock as he is still on national duty.
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals
David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
20:43 PM
10 runs and a wicket form 15th over. Stoinis departs. LSG 127/4 in 15
20:33 PM
11 from the 13th over. LSG- 112-3/13
20:31 PM
Stoinis opens his hands now..!! All the way for his first maximum of the IPL 2023.
20:28 PM
End of a brilliant over from Axar. A big wicket of Myers and just 3 runs from it. LSG- 101-3 (12)
20:27 PM
Stoinis taking stance at the crease.
20:26 PM
Mayers goes after a fiery 73 of just 38 balls. What an innings..!!! brought back LSG in the game.
20:26 PM
Axar Patel wracks the stumps of Mayers..!!! he finally gets his man.
20:24 PM
Surprise Surprise..!!! Krunal Pandya comes in
20:24 PM
End of the 11th over as well. 9 runs and a big wicket of Hooda from it. LSG 98-2/11.
20:23 PM
Deepak Hooda tried to launch some but went straight to the DC skipper Warner at long-off.
20:20 PM
This is incredible from "Kyle Mayers"..!!
20:20 PM
Kuldeep Yadav comes in and Mayers sends him into the stands..!!!
20:19 PM
16 from the 10th over. LSG- 89-1/10.
20:19 PM
Mayers continues the fireworks..!!! Back to back sixes to Axar Patel. He striked 6 sixes in the last 20 balls.
20:16 PM
13 from the 9th over. LSG turning it on at Lucknow now..!!! (LSG- 73-1/9)
20:14 PM
Mayers delivers a lolly from Kuldeep into the stands..!!50 for Kyle Mayers and he brings it on with a style..!!
20:10 PM
It's time for the strategic time-out.
20:10 PM
14 for the 8th over. LSG(60-1/8)
20:08 PM
Mayers is looking dangerous now. Although he took some time in the start but now he is going very well.
20:08 PM
Mayers welcomes Axar with a four and a six..!!!
20:05 PM
16 runs from the 7th over. LSG( 46-1/7).
20:04 PM
Mayers goes again..!!! Some fireworks from him to cope up with the run-rate. Second six of the over.
20:02 PM
Mayers take on Mukesh this time..!!! A maximum.
20:02 PM
Mukesh Kumar with the 7th over.
20:00 PM
End of the 6th over and powerplay. Not the start LSG wanted in their opener of IPL 2023. LSG- (30-1/6).
19:59 PM
A very simple catch but Khaleel drops it. This could prove costly for Delhi Capitals.
19:58 PM
Khaleel drops a lolly..!!
19:56 PM
Chetan Sakariya comes again with the 6th over.
19:52 PM
Deepak Hooda comes in.
19:51 PM
Rahul tried to chip it but landed straight to the fielder..!! he departs.. Sakariya strikes for DC. LSG (19-1) 4.
19:49 PM
Rahul goes big and it's the first maximum of IPL 2023 for LSG from the bat of no other then the skipper KL Rahul.
19:47 PM
In comes Chetan Sakariya for Delhi Capitals..
19:45 PM
End of the 3rd over. LSG (12-0/3.
19:44 PM
First boundary of the IPL 2023 for LSG and it's no other then Kyle Mayers..!!!
19:40 PM
End of the 2nd over. LSG- 6-0 (2). Slow start for LSG but they did not loose any wickets.
19:37 PM
Mukesh Kumar bowling the second over for DC.
19:37 PM
Just a single run in first 8 balls for LSG.
19:27 PM
The match will start in a few minutes
19:20 PM
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
19:19 PM
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they will be bowling first
