Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs CSK 46 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

24/1 (4.4 Ovs)
Manan Vohra 8*(6) 1x4, 0x6
Karan Sharma 2*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Deepak Chahar 2.4 - 0 - 20 - 0
Moeen Ali 1 - 0 - 3 - 1
16:09 PM
4.4 Deepak Chahar to Manan Vohra, FOUR, Four!
16:08 PM
4.3 Deepak Chahar to Karan Sharma, 1 run, Short and outside off, tapped away in front of point for a single.
16:07 PM
4.2 Deepak Chahar to Karan Sharma, no run, Length again and this one is pushed a bit wider, trying to invite the drive. Karan SharmaÂ simply leaves it alone.
16:07 PM
4.1 Deepak Chahar to Karan Sharma, no run, Just out of reach! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this one on a good length on off stump and gets the ball to nip away off the deck. Karan SharmaÂ gets squared up and jars at it with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes wide of a diving Moeen AliÂ at the first slip.
16:06 PM
3.6 Moeen Ali to Karan Sharma, 1 run, On the pads, this is tickled away 'round the corner for a run.
16:05 PM
3.5 Moeen Ali to Karan Sharma, no run, Holds it back a touch and floats it up around off, turning it in. Karan SharmaÂ leans on and tries to flick it away but hits it uppishly just in front of the man at short mid-wicket.
16:05 PM
Karan SharmaÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
16:03 PM
3.4 Moeen Ali to Kyle Mayers, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen AliÂ draws first blood for Chennai and Lucknow lose their strike batter early. Ali flights this one up nicely and bowls it around off stump. Mayers skips down the track and tries to lift it over extra cover with the spin. Mayers though doesn't quite get under it and ends up lifting it over mid off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ from long off comes in a bit and settles under it to take a good catch.
16:03 PM
3.3 Moeen Ali to Manan Vohra, 1 run, Floated up on the stumps, Manan VohraÂ works it away in front of square leg for one more.
16:02 PM
3.2 Moeen Ali to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Flatter and around off, Kyle MayersÂ pushes it out off the back foot and wide of the cover fielder for a quick single.
16:02 PM
3.1 Moeen Ali to Kyle Mayers, no run, Moeen AliÂ starts his spell from around the wicket and angles it into the pads. Kyle MayersÂ goes on the back foot trying to tuck it away but fails to get it away.
16:01 PM
2.6 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Shorter in length and this is pulled away in front of the square on the leg side for a single.
16:00 PM
2.5 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Play and a miss! Pulls back the length a bit and angles it across the off stump. Kyle MayersÂ looks to stand tall and thump it through extra cover but fails to connect.
16:00 PM
2.4 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Overpitched outside off, Kyle MayersÂ crouches a bit and drives through the line of the ball, sending the ball wide of the man at mid off and into the fence.
15:59 PM
2.3 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs, Mistimed! Banged in short and over middle and leg, Kyle MayersÂ tries to take it on but is late on the pull. The ball is lofted over the vacant backward square leg region as the batters race back for two.
15:58 PM
2.2 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs, A touch fuller around middle and swinging in, Kyle MayersÂ heaves it away in front of the man at deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
15:57 PM
2.1 Deepak Chahar to Manan Vohra, 1 run, Back of a length, at a gentle pace and outside off. Manan VohraÂ hangs back and just punches it to deep point for a run.
15:56 PM
1.6 Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, no run, Yet another dot and just the single off Tushar Deshpande'sÂ first over. This is full and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ looks for the expansive drive but gets it off the outer half toward backward point.
15:55 PM
1.5 Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, no run, Bowls it a touch fuller and keeps the line close to the off pole. Kyle MayersÂ plays it late and just chops it down to backward point.
15:55 PM
1.4 Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, no run, Back of a length around off, Kyle MayersÂ stays on the back foot and plays a high backlift-punch toward cover.
15:54 PM
1.3 Tushar Deshpande to Kyle Mayers, no run, Bangs it in a bit and over the stumps, Kyle MayersÂ shapes up for the pull but has to adjust and just nudges it back on the deck.
15:53 PM
1.2 Tushar Deshpande to Manan Vohra, 1 run, On a good length around off, Manan VohraÂ punches it sweetly on the up and toward wide mid off before scampering across forÂ a quick single.
15:53 PM
1.1 Tushar Deshpande to Manan Vohra, no run, Starts off with a good-length ball around off stump, Manan VohraÂ taps it towardÂ point.
15:53 PM
Tushar DeshpandeÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
15:52 PM
0.6 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings for Kyle MayersÂ and he gets off the mark as well. This is short and wide, begging to be hit, Mayers slaps it away in front of point and picks up the first boundary of the game.Â
15:51 PM
0.5 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Misses out! Floats one up very full and around off, turns out to be a low full toss. Kyle MayersÂ drives it straight to the man at cover-point. Four dots on the trot now!
15:50 PM
0.4 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Nicely bowled! Perfect length and in that channel around off, the ball just goes across the left-hander. Kyle MayersÂ plays inside the line of the ball.
15:50 PM
0.3 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Beaten! Pitches this one up and around the off stump, swinging it away from the left-hander this time. Kyle MayersÂ looks to cream it through covers but is beaten on the outside edge.
15:49 PM
0.2 Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Good shape! On a good length around off stump and curving back into the left-hander. Kyle MayersÂ hangs back and keeps it out.
15:48 PM
0.1 Deepak Chahar to Manan Vohra, 1 run, Manan VohraÂ and Lucknow are off the mark! Deepak ChaharÂ starts with a length ball around leg stump and gets it to swing away a bit. Vohra tucks it neatly off his pads and down to fine leg for a single.
15:43 PM
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. MS DhoniÂ has a few last words to share with his team before they disperse and take their respective fielding positions. Kyle MayersÂ and Manan VohraÂ walk out to the middle to open the inning for Lucknow. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
15:42 PM
Krunal Pandya, the captainÂ of Lucknow says that they wanted to bat first anyways so it is even-stevens. Adds that they donâ€™t know how the pitch will play so there isÂ no pressure on the batters and they can goÂ express themselves. Mentions that it is a big loss losing KL RahulÂ as he is a quality player and also the captain of the side. Claims that it is an opportunity for others to stand up and make a mark for themselves as this is a confident group. Informs thatÂ Manan VohraÂ and Karan SharmaÂ come into the side.
15:41 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai says that they will bowl first because the wicket has been under cover for some time and looks a bit tacky. Adds that you have to look at the conditions, how the wicket is playing, and whether it's a day game or a night game. Informs that Deepak ChaharÂ has played here so he comes in for Akash SinghÂ and the rest of the side remains the same. Ends by joking around with Danny Morrison when he mentions that this is his last season by saying that he never said that this is his last one.
15:41 PM
Impact Players for Chennai - Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
15:41 PM
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar (In place of Ambati Rayudu), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
15:41 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow - Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock.
15:41 PM
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham,Â Karan Sharma, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
