LIVE NOW
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19:13 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow's skipper, KL RahulÂ says that it is very important to make the home crowd a fortress and that's what most teams look to do. Mentions that they haven't played much here and they just want to assess the conditions and it might turn out to be a belter of a deck. Adds that the Impact Player rule is fairly new and they are getting used to it and it gives the teams a chance to get back into the game and hopefully it's a good change.
19:12 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
David Warner, the captain of DelhiÂ says that they will bowl first and adds that it is about assessing the conditions first and then chasing it down. On the Impact Player rule, he says that it loads up an extra player and it could also be confusing or stressful but it is a great initiative. Mentions that he is excited to be back and playing in front of a big crowd is all that matters.
19:12 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Aman Khan, Pravin Dubey, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, and Abishek Porel.
19:11 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Amit Mishra.
19:11 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs DC 3 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
COMMENTS