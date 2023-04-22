LIVE NOW
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15:10 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says that they would have batted first as well and didn't have much expectation from the toss and they need to play good cricket. Informs that Amit MishraÂ comes into the playing XI for Yudhvir Singh.
15:08 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ starts by saying that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a slow track and hopes to get the best out of the wicket. Mentions that the smarter choice would be to bat first on this wicket and thinks that even KL Rahul would've done the same. Informs that Noor AhmadÂ comes in for Alzarri Joseph.
15:07 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, and KS Bharat.
15:07 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
15:07 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Â Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Karan Sharma.
15:07 PM
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.Â
COMMENTS