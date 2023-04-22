Advertisement

Updated: April 22, 2023 3:10 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says that they would have batted first as well and didn't have much expectation from the toss and they need to play good cricket. Informs that Amit MishraÂ comes into the playing XI for Yudhvir Singh.

Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ starts by saying that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a slow track and hopes to get the best out of the wicket. Mentions that the smarter choice would be to bat first on this wicket and thinks that even KL Rahul would've done the same. Informs that Noor AhmadÂ comes in for Alzarri Joseph.

Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, and KS Bharat.

GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Â Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Karan Sharma.

LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.Â 

Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs GT 30 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

