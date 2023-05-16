Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs MI 63 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Advertisement

Updated: May 16, 2023 7:12 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they know what to expect from this surface. Adds that it looks a good track and feels that it is better to have a score in front. Shares that this pitch possess a different challenge and says that they are up for it. Informs that they are going with four seamers and two spinners. Feels that every game in this tournament is important and adds that anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. Ends by informing that a off spinner comes in for a left-arm spinner.

Impact players for Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Kyle Mayers.

Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Impact players for Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal

MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

