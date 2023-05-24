Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs MI Eliminator match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

73/2 (7.2 Ovs)
Suryakumar Yadav 12*(7) 0x4, 1x6
Cameron Green 31*(15) 6x4, 0x6
Ravi Bishnoi 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0
Mohsin Khan 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
08:05 PM
Strategic break!
08:03 PM
6.6 Mohsin Khan to Cameron Green, 1 run, On a hard length, a bit slower as well, Cameron GreenÂ hits it away through the cover region for a run.
08:02 PM
6.5 Mohsin Khan to Cameron Green, no run, On a hard length outside off, Cameron GreenÂ goes hard at it and hits it straight to extra cover.
08:02 PM
6.4 Mohsin Khan to Cameron Green, no run, Perfect length, just over middle, Cameron GreenÂ looks to hang back and hoick it across the line but is beaten.
08:01 PM
6.3 Mohsin Khan to Cameron Green, 2 runs, Back of a length and around off, this is slapped away toward wide long off for a couple of more runs.
08:01 PM
6.2 Mohsin Khan to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious timing! Good length around off, Cameron GreenÂ stands tall and drives it on the up wide of mid off and the ball runs away to the fence.
08:00 PM
6.1 Mohsin Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, On a good length and on the pads, Suryakumar YadavÂ wrists it away toward deep square leg and picks up a single.
08:00 PM
Mohsin KhanÂ comes on to bowl, replacing Yash Thakur.Â
07:58 PM
5.6 Krunal Pandya to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Flatter one into middle and leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ simply nudges it onto the leg side for one. At the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai are 62/2!
07:57 PM
5.5 Krunal Pandya to Cameron Green, 1 run, Angles this one into the legs, Green backs away and pushes it down to long on for a single.
07:57 PM
5.4 Krunal Pandya to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! And again! Fraction short and around off, Cameron GreenÂ is quick to get on the back foot and hammers it away to the right of a diving cover fielder for theÂ third boundary in the over.
07:56 PM
5.3 Krunal Pandya to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Way too short and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ rocks back and slaps it away in front of cover-point for yet another boundary.
07:56 PM
5.2 Krunal Pandya to Cameron Green, 2 runs, Misfield! Quicker and flatter around off, this is cut away straight to backward point where Mohsin KhanÂ lets the ball through his legs and allows the batters to pick up a couple of runs.
07:55 PM
5.1 Krunal Pandya to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Hammered away! This is full and angled into the leg stump, Cameron GreenÂ gets the front leg out of the way and heaves it wide of long on for a boundary.
07:54 PM
4.6 Yash Thakur to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, SIX! Up and over! Yash ThakurÂ bangs it in short and at the batter, Suryakumar YadavÂ is up to the task as he crouches and plays his trademark scoop. Gets it over the keeper's head and there is enough pace on the delivery for it clear the fence for six runs.Â
07:53 PM
4.5 Yash Thakur to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Bowls it slightly into the wicket, on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ punches without any timing towards mid off.Â
07:52 PM
4.4 Yash Thakur to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, On a hard length now, around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ taps this one along the ground towards mid on.Â
07:52 PM
4.3 Yash Thakur to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Serves it on a good length, on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ gets on top of the bounce and tucks it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
07:50 PM
Suryakumar YadavÂ walks out to bat next.
07:50 PM
4.2 Yash Thakur to Ishan Kishan, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Yash ThakurÂ strikes in his first over as well and he removes Ishan Kishan! Bends his back and bowls it into the wicket, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ hangs back in the crease and slashes hard at the delivery. However, he is late in his shot and gets a feather on it. Nicholas PooranÂ behind the wicket pouches it safely and throws the ball in the air in delight. Mumbai have now lost both their opners inside the Powerplay.Â
07:49 PM
4.1 Yash Thakur to Ishan Kishan, no run, Starts on a good length, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ gets behind the line and keeps it out.Â
07:48 PM
Yash ThakurÂ comes into the attack now.
07:48 PM
3.6 Naveen-ul-Haq to Cameron Green, no run, Bowls it on a hard length and cramps the batter for room, Cameron GreenÂ dabs it along the ground and finds backward point.Â
07:47 PM
3.5 Naveen-ul-Haq to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Naveen-ul-HaqÂ goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Cameron GreenÂ goes for the drive away from the body. Gets an outside edge that travels wide of short third man for four more runs.Â
07:46 PM
3.4 Naveen-ul-Haq to Cameron Green, no run, Lands it on a back of a length, outside off, Cameron GreenÂ taps it in front of backward point for a dot.Â
07:45 PM
3.3 Naveen-ul-Haq to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Cameron GreenÂ is up and running! Naveen-ul-HaqÂ goes on a shortish length, just outside off, Cameron GreenÂ gets the width he needs and does not miss out. Cuts this one wide of backward point and collects his first boundary.Â
07:43 PM
Cameron GreenÂ walks in at number 3.
07:43 PM
3.2 Naveen-ul-Haq to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! TAKEN! The move to bring on Naveen-ul-HaqÂ works wonders for Lucknow! Bowls this one on a good length, on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gives the charge and looks to thrash this one through the off side. Does not get this from the middle of the bat and ends up providing the simplest of catches to Ayush BadoniÂ at extra cover. Disappointment on the faceÂ of Rohit Sharma as well as the Mumbai fans.Â
07:42 PM
3.1 Naveen-ul-Haq to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Begins his spell on a full length, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it toward mid on for a quick single.
07:41 PM
2.6 Krunal Pandya to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, On the stumps, on a flat length, Ishan KishanÂ works it to deep square leg for a single. An expensive over by Krunal Pandya, 16 runs off it.Â
07:40 PM
2.5 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Slides onto the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ sweeps it to short fine leg for a run.Â
07:40 PM
2.4 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, byes, 4 runs, Four Byes! Runs continue toÂ flow for Mumbai! Fired in around leg, on a shortish length, Rohit SharmaÂ backs away to punch but misses. The ball sneaks past Nicholas PooranÂ behind the wicket for four byes.Â
07:39 PM
2.3 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Well swept! Around middle and leg, on a full length, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down once again and sweeps it through backward square leg for four more runs.Â
07:39 PM
2.2 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, no run, Flighted again, full on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ leans forward and keeps it out.Â
07:38 PM
2.1 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ gets off the mark with a maximum! Floated up, full on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down on one knee and slogs it over wide long on. Opens his account with a maximum.Â
07:37 PM
1.6 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely done! Keeps it short and around off, Ishan KishanÂ opens the bat face and guides it wide of backward point for four more runs.Â
07:37 PM
1.5 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Unconvincing but Ishan KishanÂ will take it! Flatter and shorter, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ pushes with hard hands. Gets an outside edge that beats Yash ThakurÂ at short third man for a boundary.Â
07:36 PM
1.4 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, no run, Darted in fuller, on middle and leg, Ishan KishanÂ defends it towards mid-wicket for a dot.Â
07:36 PM
1.3 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, no run, Quicker this time and shorter, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ goes for the cut gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
07:36 PM
1.2 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, no run, Shortens his length and bowls it on off, Ishan KishanÂ dabs it wide of backward point. Kishan wants a single but Rohit SharmaÂ says no.Â
07:36 PM
1.1 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ishan Kishan, no run, Starts with a full delivery, angled in, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ solidly keeps this one out.Â
07:35 PM
Krishnappa Gowtham, the off-spinner to share the new ball with Krunal Pandya.
07:34 PM
0.6 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, no run, Four dots to end the over! Bowls this one outside off, on a short length, Rohit SharmaÂ steps out and blocks this one out down the wicket.Â
07:34 PM
0.5 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, no run, Make that three dots in a row! Flatter, on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets on the front foot and defends it on the off side.Â
07:34 PM
0.4 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, no run, Around middle and leg, on a full length, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this one out from the front foot.Â
07:34 PM
0.3 Krunal Pandya to Rohit Sharma, no run, Keeps it full and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and keeps this one out.
07:32 PM
0.2 Krunal Pandya to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Was that a chance? Yes, a tough one though! Floated up, full and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ swings through the line and drills it to the right of the bowler. Krunal PandyaÂ reaches out and sticks out his right hand. Gets the fingertips to the ball and the batters collect a single to mid off.Â
07:32 PM
0.1 Krunal Pandya to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Krunal angles this one across, outside off, on a short length, Ishan Kishan rocks back and cuts it wide of backward point for a boundary.Â
07:29 PM
All in readiness for the Eliminator to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle as Marcus StoinisÂ is seen providing a few motivating words in the Lucknow huddle before their players take their places on the field. It will be the usual pair ofÂ Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ to open the innings for Mumbai. Lucknow skipper, Krunal PandyaÂ has the new ball in hand and is ready to get things underway with some left-arm spin. Let's play...
07:11 PM
Krunal Pandya, the skipper of Lucknow, says that he is looking forward to this game and adds that they have played good cricket in the last three games. Mentions that it has been an up-and-down season and feels the good thing is that they never gave up. Reckons that they have good match winners and it has been a team effort which is a good sign. States that they have covered all the bases and now they just want to go out there and play good cricket. Ends by informing that they would have batted as well. Â Â
07:11 PM
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai says that they will bat first and says that it is a typical Chennai wicket and they don't know how much wear and tear the pitch will show. Adds that in Mumbai you want to chase but here with a bit of a longer boundary and pitch getting slower, batting first is the way. Mentions that the boys are getting better and there have been a lot of ups and downs which has helped them learn and they are ready for this encounter. Informs that they have made just one change with Kumar KartikeyaÂ going out and Hrithik ShokeenÂ coming in.
07:10 PM
Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya and Sandeep Warrier.Â
07:10 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma (In for Nehal Wadhera), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen (In for Kumar Kartikeya), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
07:10 PM
Impact Players nominated by Lucknow -Â Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh and Amit Mishra.
07:10 PM
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Krunal Pandya(C), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.Â
