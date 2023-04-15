Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs PBKS 21 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

49/0 (6.3 Ovs)
KL Rahul (C) 20*(20) 3x4, 0x6
Kyle Mayers 28*(19) 1x4, 3x6
Matthew Short 1.3 - 0 - 7 - 0
Harpreet Brar 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
19:57 PM
6.1 Matthew Short to KL Rahul, No run.
19:57 PM
Change.
19:56 PM
5.6 Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Quicker, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ pats it onto the pitch. Lucknow are 49 for no loss at the end of teh Powerplay!
19:56 PM
5.5 Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, 1 run, Shorter in length and on off, KL RahulÂ forces it towards long off for one.
19:56 PM
5.4 Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, no run, Floated, full and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it towards covers, Mayers wants the run, but is sent back just in time.
19:55 PM
5.3 Harpreet Brar to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Flatter, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it wide of mid off for a run.
19:54 PM
5.2 Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ clips it towards mid on for a single.
19:54 PM
5.1 Harpreet Brar to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! KL RahulÂ greets Harpreet BrarÂ with a boundary! Brar starts with a short delivery, outside off, KL RahulÂ moves back and cuts it well wide of covers for a boundary.
19:54 PM
Harpreet BrarÂ comes into the attack now.
19:53 PM
4.6 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, no run, Overpitched and on off, Kyle MayersÂ drills it towards mid on.
19:52 PM
4.5 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! Kyle MayersÂ connects this time alright! Kagiso RabadaÂ bangs this short and on mdidle, Kyle MayersÂ swivels and hammers it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
19:51 PM
4.4 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs, Fuller and on off, Kyle MayersÂ mistimes his lofted shot over mid off as Harpreet SinghÂ chases it and slides to keep it inside. Two runs taken!
19:51 PM
4.3 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, no run, Another good yorker, on off, Kyle MayersÂ jams it out towards mid on.
19:51 PM
4.2 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, 1 run, Kagiso RabadaÂ serves a yorker, on off, KL RahulÂ digs it out in front of covers for a single.
19:51 PM
4.1 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, no run, Back of a length and on off, KL RahulÂ dabs it towards point.
19:51 PM
3.6 Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! BOOM! A maximum to finish the over! Sam CurranÂ lands this short and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ transfers his weight on the back footÂ and cuts it over the deep point fence for a biggie.
19:51 PM
3.5 Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, no run, This is pitched up, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ drives it straight to mid off.
19:47 PM
3.4 Sam Curran to KL Rahul, 1 run, Touch fuller and on off, KL RahulÂ taps it in front of covers and scampers across for another run.
19:47 PM
3.3 Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, An off-cutter now, back of a length and on off, Kyle MayersÂ dabs it wide of short third man where Shahrukh KhanÂ dives to his left to stop it. They cross.
19:47 PM
3.2 Sam Curran to Kyle Mayers, no run, Goes fuller and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ keeps it out towards mid off.
19:47 PM
3.1 Sam Curran to KL Rahul, 1 run, Sam CurranÂ starts with a slower delivery, on a length and on off, KL RahulÂ knocks it towards covers for a single.
19:44 PM
2.6 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, 1 run, Full again and on middle, KL RahulÂ looks to work it away, but gets an outside edge towards third man for a run.
19:44 PM
2.5 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! Elegant from Rahul! Kagiso RabadaÂ serves this a but full and on off, KL RahulÂ shows the full face of the bat to loft it over extra covers for a boundary.
19:43 PM
2.4 Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, no run, Great bowling! This is back of a length and around off, jags back in with extra bounce, KL RahulÂ gets surprised by it as the ball hits him on the gloves.
19:42 PM
2.3 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, Touch fuller and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ slices it towards third man for a single.
19:42 PM
2.2 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! Kagiso RabadaÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to push it away, but gets a thick outside edge towards the thrid man fence for a boundary. Funny thing is that Punjab removed the short third man fielder on the previous delivery.
19:41 PM
2.1 Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, no run, Kagiso RabadaÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Kyle MayersÂ taps it towards short covers.
19:41 PM
Just one over for Matthew ShortÂ as Kagiso RabadaÂ replaces him now.
19:40 PM
1.6 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, no run, Overpitched and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it firmly but straight to covers.
19:39 PM
1.5 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, KL RahulÂ lets it go to the keeper.
19:38 PM
1.4 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Arshdeep SinghÂ serves this full, but on the pads, KL RahulÂ just tickles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:38 PM
1.3 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, no run, Full and on off, angling away, KL RahulÂ looks to drive it away, but misses.
19:37 PM
1.2 Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, On a length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ guides it towards point and scampers across for a run as the fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.
19:36 PM
1.1 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, 1 run, Gets it right this time, and serves a full delivery, on middle, shaping in, KL RahulÂ knocks it towards mid on for a single.Â
19:35 PM
1.1 Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, wide, 1 run, Arshdeep SinghÂ loses his line and lands this short and way outside off, KL RahulÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
19:35 PM
Arshdeep SinghÂ to share the attack.
19:34 PM
0.6 Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, no run, Short again and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it towards covers where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
19:34 PM
0.5 Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, no run, Short and around off, Kyle MayersÂ steers it towards point.
19:34 PM
0.4 Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, no run, Slower through the air, on off, turning away sharply with bounce, Kyle MayersÂ gets surprised by it and gets beaten on the outiside edge as he tries to push it away.
19:33 PM
0.3 Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, SIX, SIX! BANG! Kyle MayersÂ gets off the mark in style! This is a bit short and down the leg side, Kyle MayersÂ goes down and slog-sweeps it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
19:33 PM
0.2 Matthew Short to Kyle Mayers, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ knocks it down the pitch.
19:32 PM
0.1 Matthew Short to KL Rahul, 1 run, KL RahulÂ and Punjab are underway straightaway! Matthew ShortÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ drives it towards long on for a single.
19:28 PM
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Punjab players. They spread and take their respective field postions. KL RahulÂ and Kyle MayersÂ are the two openers for Lucknow. Punjab are going with spin straightaway as Matthew ShortÂ is ready to bowl now.
19:19 PM
Matthew Short is up for a quick chat. He says that it was good to get some runs, but they needed someone else to bat deep as well. Adds that he hopes to get a start like that again to make it count. Mentions that the last few months have been amazing for him and he is confident to show his skills on the field and he is backing himself and says that the environment around the team is good.
19:16 PM
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says that they were not sure of what to do, so this does not affect them. Adds that this is the first season they are playing on this ground and they will need a few games to assess the wicket. Tells that they make 2-3 changes in each game and they have done well to overcome challenges. Ends by saying that everyone is enjoying it and the vibe is really good and acknowledges the support as well.
19:12 PM
Sam Curran, the stand-in skipper for Punjab says that they will bowl first. Adds that they thought of changing things up for this game and this is also the first toss that they have won. Mentions that Shikhar DhawanÂ picked up an injury in the last game and he is hopeful that it is not serious and admits that Dhawan is a huge miss. Informs that Sikandar RazaÂ comes back in the team and they have included Atharva TaideÂ and Harpreet SinghÂ as well.
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams.
19:08 PM
LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.Â
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan.
19:08 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
