Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs RCB 43 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

20/0 (3.0 Ovs)
Faf du Plessis (C) 11*(9) 1x4, 0x6
Virat Kohli 9*(9) 1x4, 0x6
Naveen-ul-Haq 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Krunal Pandya 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
19:44 PM
2.4 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, 1 run.
19:44 PM
2.3 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, no run, Krunal PandyaÂ targets the leg pole again. Faf du PlessisÂ plays it back to the bowler.
19:43 PM
2.2 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, no run, Flat and on leg, tailing in.Â Faf Du Plessis looks to flick but misses.
19:43 PM
2.1 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Outside off this is punched to long off for a single.
19:41 PM
KL RahulÂ is struggling. This does not look good for Lucknow. The physios are helping but KL RahulÂ is not able to get up. Now he does get up and gingerly walks off the field. However, Rahul is not looking fine here.Â
19:39 PM
1.6 Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! That will help dearly. Length ball, outside off,Â Faf Du Plessis punches it through covers and it races to the fence. KL RahulÂ is down though. He gives a chase but pulls up and is not looking good. Looks like his hamstring.Â
19:39 PM
1.5 Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, 1 run, JUST OVER! This is full and slanting on leg, Kohli makes room to flick but gets a leading edge and it goes just over the man at covers. One. Bangalore are living dangerously.
19:38 PM
1.4 Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
19:37 PM
1.3 Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs, That needed some catching! Short in length and on off, stays low off the deck.Â Faf Du Plessis looks to pull but gets a top edge. It was in the air for a while as it goes over mid on. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ gives it a try but fails to hold on.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs, Shorter and outside off.Â Faf Du Plessis wrists it aerially past mid-wicket for two more. He is underway now.
19:36 PM
1.1 Marcus Stoinis to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Length ball on middle. Kohli uses his feet as he bunts it through mid-wicket for a single.
19:35 PM
Marcus StoinisÂ to bowl from the other end.
19:34 PM
0.6 Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, no run, Quicker one, around off, unexpected bounce forÂ Faf Du Plessis as he nudges it to mid on.
19:33 PM
0.5 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, this is pushed to long off for a single.
19:33 PM
0.4 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, Tossed up on middle and leg. Kohli tucks it to square leg.
19:32 PM
0.3 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, This one skids on, angling on the pads. Kohli fails to flick and gets hit on the pads.
19:32 PM
0.2 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, no run, Flat and outside off, it is punched to cover.
19:31 PM
0.1 Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Off the mark! Some turn and bounce already here! This one lands outside off and spins away, it shoots off as well. Kohli has a poke and gets an outside edge past backward point.
19:28 PM
We are all set for action. Final few key words from KL RahulÂ to his team before they stride out. Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ are ready to open for Bangalore. The spinners dominate on this pitch and it is spin to start, Krunal PandyaÂ will bowl first. A slip in place. Let's go...
19:12 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.
19:11 PM
LUCKNOW (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.
19:10 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore - Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.
19:10 PM
BANGALORE (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
19:08 PM
KL RahulÂ says it is going to be hard work with the bat for both teams. Informs they have one change as they get in Krishnappa GowthamÂ for Avesh Khan. Reckons spin will be used more than pace. Ends by saying they need to hold their nerve and come out good in crunch moments.
19:08 PM
Faf du PlessisÂ says they will bat first.Â Reckons it might turn a little more in the second half. Informs he is fine and Josh HazlewoodÂ comes in. Also adds Anuj RawatÂ comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed. Mentions his squad is well suited for such conditions but they need to bat well.
