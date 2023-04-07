Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs SRH 10 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

77/4 (14.1 Ovs)
Rahul Tripathi 22*(29) 2x4, 0x6
Washington Sundar 10*(18) 0x4, 0x6
Amit Mishra 1.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Ravi Bishnoi 4 - 0 - 16 - 1
20:39 PM
Strategic break! Okay then, this deck is certainly not helping the batters at all. The Lucknow spinners have done well to keep things tight with the ball.Â
20:38 PM
13.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Bowls this one short and into the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ rocks back to push the ball away but hits it to the right of the bowler.Â
20:38 PM
13.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Tosses this one full and outside off. Washington SundarÂ taps this with soft hands into the off side and takes a quick run.Â
20:38 PM
13.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, no run, Another googly bowled full and outside the off pole. Washington SundarÂ plays at it once again and is beaten.
20:38 PM
13.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, no run, Fires a googly quick and outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ looks to play at this misses.
20:38 PM
13.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floats this one full and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ dabs this towards short third man and takes one.Â
20:38 PM
13.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ goes on the back foot and whips this towards deep mid-wicket for a run.Â
20:34 PM
13.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Ravi BishnoiÂ bowls this full and going down leg. Washington SundarÂ looks to flick this fine but misses and the umpire calls this wide. KL RahulÂ decides to review this call as he thinks there was some sound. UltraEdge shows no spike and the wide call stands.Â
20:34 PM
12.6 Amit Mishra to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Slightly short this time and outside off, Washington SundarÂ rocks back and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
20:31 PM
12.5 Amit Mishra to Washington Sundar, no run, Another full delivery served outside the off pole. Washington SundarÂ knocks this straight to mid off.Â
20:31 PM
12.4 Amit Mishra to Washington Sundar, no run, Bowls this full and outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ pushes this towards the cover fielder.Â
20:31 PM
12.3 Amit Mishra to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floats this one full and outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ sweeps this towards backward square leg and takes a run.Â
20:31 PM
12.2 Amit Mishra to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Massive turn on offer as it beats the outside edge of Rahul Tripathi's bat.Â
20:31 PM
12.1 Amit Mishra to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Amit MishraÂ flights this one full and outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ knocks this towards deep point for one.Â
20:31 PM
11.6 Yash Thakur to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Angles this into the batter from outside off on a good length. Washington SundarÂ taps this towards long off and takes a run to retain strike.Â
20:31 PM
11.5 Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Back of a length once again and outside the off pole. Rahul TripathiÂ pulls this towards deep square leg and collects a single.Â
20:31 PM
11.4 Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Bangs this into the pitch and serves this outside off with pace taken off. Rahul TripathiÂ looks to go hard at the ball and misses.Â
20:31 PM
11.3 Yash Thakur to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Delivers this wider outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ punches this towards deep point and takes a run.Â
20:31 PM
11.2 Yash Thakur to Washington Sundar, no run, Bowls this on a good length and angled into the batter. Washington SundarÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
20:26 PM
11.1 Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Yash ThakurÂ bowls this back of a length and just outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ pulls this towards deep square leg for one.Â
20:25 PM
10.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, no run, Tosses this full as well and at the stumps. Washington SundarÂ pushes this towards mid off.Â
20:25 PM
10.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, no run, Floats this one full and in line with the stumps. Washington SundarÂ looks to flick this into the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
20:25 PM
10.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Flights this full and into the pads. Ravi BishnoiÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
20:25 PM
10.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Bowls this one slightly short and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ cross-bats this down to long off for one.Â
20:25 PM
10.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Flights this one full and just outside the off stump. Washington SundarÂ gets forward and flicks this towards deep square leg for one.Â
20:25 PM
10.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Washington Sundar, no run, Ravi BishnoiÂ bowls this full and quicker in the air, outside off. Washington SundarÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge towards backward square leg.Â
20:20 PM
9.6 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! A much-needed boundary! It is overpitched, wide of off. Rahul TripathiÂ leans in and creams it through cover-point for a cracking boundary.Â
20:20 PM
9.5 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Flatter, in the channel. Rahul TripathiÂ chops it to backward point.Â
20:20 PM
9.4 Deepak Hooda to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Floated and full, outside off. Sundar pushes it gently towards mid off and gets to the other end.Â
20:19 PM
9.3 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Darted on the pads. Rahul TripathiÂ sweeps it to square leg for one.
20:19 PM
9.2 Deepak Hooda to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Washington SundarÂ opens his account. Full and on middle. Sundar tucks it to the leg side for one.
20:19 PM
9.1 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Fuller, on fifth stump. Rahul TripathiÂ leans in and pushes it to point for a single.
20:16 PM
Strategic break! This pitch has been a spinners paradise with the ball staying low and troubling the batters. Krunal PandyaÂ wreaked havoc with his three wickets and Ravi BishnoiÂ has joined the party with a wicket under his belt. Hyderabad have lost four wickets and will want to rebuild this inning knowing that any total close to 150 will be competitive. Will they be able to build a steady partnership with Rahul TripathiÂ holding the key to their effort? Or will Lucknow grab a few more wickets?Â
20:14 PM
8.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Harry Brook, out, OUT! STUMPED! Another man bites the dust. Hyderabad in a spot of bother now. It is tossed up, outside off. Harry BrookÂ thinks about continuing with his aggressive approach and charges down the wicket. Although, this time the ball stays low a touch and gets the better of Harry Brook. It sneaks past the outside edge, Nicholas PooranÂ gathers it cleanly and dislodges the bails in a flash.Â
20:14 PM
8.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Harry Brook, no run, A leggie this time, Harry BrookÂ stays back and blocks it back to the bowler.
20:13 PM
8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Harry Brook, 2 runs, Harry BrookÂ uses his feet to this full ball and smacks it down the park to long on. The batters take a couple.Â
20:13 PM
8.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floats it up, outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ dabs it down to backward point and crosses.
20:12 PM
8.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Harry Brook, 1 run, Fuller, on the pads. Brook clips it into the leg side for one more.
20:12 PM
8.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Length,on the stumps. Tripathi flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
20:10 PM
Harry BrookÂ strides out to the center.Â
20:09 PM
7.6 Krunal Pandya to Aiden Markram, out, OUT! TIMBER! The fans are going crazy. Krunal PandyaÂ making the batters and also the spectators to dance on his tune. Aiden MarkramÂ trudges back on a golden duck. Not the kind of knock he would've envisioned. It is tossed up, around off. It turns away a touch. Aiden MarkramÂ presses forward and tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball though uproots the off pole and the celebrations continue for Lucknow here.
20:09 PM
The skipper Aiden MarkramÂ makes his way out to the middle.Â
20:06 PM
7.5 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, out, OUT! LBW! Krunal PandyaÂ appeals for lbw and the umpire agrees.Â Anmolpreet SinghÂ thinks otherwise once again and he takes the review. Coming to the delivery, it is on a good length, turning in off the deck. Anmolpreet SinghÂ is caught inside his crease. He tries to flick it away but ends up playing all around it. The Ball Tracking confirms that it is umpire's call on the ball hitting the wicket. A dagger through the heart for Anmolpreet Singh. He is absolutely gutted.Â
20:06 PM
7.4 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, A single now as this is pushed into covers.
20:06 PM
7.3 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, no run, A bit short, outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ rocks back and cuts it to backward point. He could not get it past the fielder though.
20:05 PM
7.2 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, no run, An appeal for lbw but turned down! It is fuller, around off. Rahul TripathiÂ gets down on one knee for the sweep but misses. He takes a blow on his pads, but the impact is outside the line.
20:05 PM
7.1 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Just over! Anmolpreet Singh has come out on his debut with some lady luck on his side. It is tossed up, on off. Takes some extra bounce as well. Singh only manages to get a leading edge on it. The ball lobs over the bowler's head. Krunal PandyaÂ tries to give it a chase but it lands safely.Â
20:03 PM
6.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, A single now as this is knocked down to long on.Â
20:03 PM
6.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Pushed through quicker, on fourth stump. Rahul TripathiÂ goes for an expansive drive. The ball goes to square leg off the inside edge. They take one more.Â
20:03 PM
6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Anmolpreet SinghÂ now rotates the strike as he clips this full ball to mid on.Â
20:02 PM
6.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Pitched up, outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ drives it to sweeper cover for one more.Â
20:02 PM
6.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Floated and full, wide of off. This one holds in the pitch. Rahul TripathiÂ gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.Â
20:01 PM
6.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Flatter, on the body. Singh whips it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.Â
20:01 PM
Ravi BishnoiÂ has been brought into the attack now that the Powerplay has come to an end.Â
20:00 PM
5.6 Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Back of a length, on off. Anmolpreet SinghÂ mistimes his pull to mid-wicket for a single.
20:00 PM
5.5 Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Cracking shot! Anmolpreet SinghÂ rubbing salt to the wounds now. It is full, tailing into the pads. Anmolpreet SinghÂ wrists it powerfully through mid-wicket. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.Â
19:59 PM
5.4 Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Shorter, on off. Singh works it back to the bowler.
19:57 PM
5.3 Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, NOT OUT! Anmolpreet SinghÂ survives. He takes a review with 1 second on the timer and the result does go in his favour. Yash Thakur's celebration is cut short here. It is a length ball, outside off, nips into the batter. Anmolpreet SinghÂ tries to heave it across the line but misses. He gets pinged on his thigh pads. Yash ThakurÂ appeals and the finger goes up. Anmolpreet SinghÂ has a chat with his partner and takes the review. The Ball Tracking though confirms that the ball is missing the wicket and the umpire is forced to overturn his decision.Â
19:57 PM
The ball has wrapped the batter on the pads and the umpire has raised his finger for an LBW decision. Rahul TripathiÂ convinces Anmolpreet Singh to goÂ upstairs to take the review and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ survives as this is NOT OUT!
19:55 PM
5.2 Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE!Â Yash ThakurÂ dishes it full, wide of off. Rahul TripathiÂ shuffles a long way across. He makes a late-adjustment, but gets it out to square leg off his pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.Â
19:54 PM
5.1 Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! Innovation at its best. Rahul TripathiÂ is finding his groove early here. It is a length ball, outside off. Rahul TripathiÂ sets himself up for the scoop shot and gets it down to fine leg for four runs.Â
19:53 PM
4.6 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! Krunal PandyaÂ flights this one full and into the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ gets low and sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for four more runs.Â
19:53 PM
4.5 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Manages to get this past the fielder this time! This is short as well and angled into the leg stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ punches this down to long on for four runs.Â
19:53 PM
4.4 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Slightly short once again and into the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this towards mid off.Â
19:52 PM
4.3 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Bowls this quick and on a shortish length, into the pads. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to whip this away but misses.Â
19:51 PM
4.2 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floats this one full and outside the off pole. Rahul Tripathi eases this to wide long off and takes one.Â
19:51 PM
4.1 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Krunal PandyaÂ tosses this one full and into the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ gets squared up and taps this into the off side.Â
19:51 PM
3.6 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, A tad bit short and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ cross-bats this firmly to the mid off fielder.Â
19:51 PM
3.6 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Bangs this in short and outside the off pole as he sees the batter giving him the charge. Anmolpreet SinghÂ lets this go at the last moment and the umpire call this wide.Â
19:51 PM
3.5 Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Goes a touch fuller this time and outside the off pole. Rahul TripathiÂ taps this with soft hands towards mid off and takes a run.Â
19:51 PM
3.4 Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
19:51 PM
3.3 Jaydev Unadkat to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Delivers this wider outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ knocks this towards backward point and some good fielding prevents them from taking a single.Â
19:47 PM
3.2 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, This is on a good length as well and outside the off pole. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this to mid off and takes a quick run.Â
19:47 PM
3.1 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Bowls this one a good length and just outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to play at it and gets beaten on the outside edge by the lack of bounce.Â
19:45 PM
2.6 Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Bowls an arm ball into the stumps at a shorter length. Rahul TripathiÂ goes on the back foot and just about manages to keep the ball out.Â
19:44 PM
Rahul TripathiÂ comes in at number 3.Â
19:43 PM
2.5 Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal PandyaÂ draws first blood and the ploy to try out spin has worked! He flights this one full and outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ is early into the shot and pushes at the ball. It lobs up into the air and Marcus StoinisÂ has to leap up to grab onto this at covers. Just the start Lucknow would have been hoping for.
19:43 PM
2.4 Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Bowls this one in line with the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for another run.Â
19:42 PM
2.3 Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run, Fires this one full and going down leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ clips this towards deep square leg and collects one.Â
19:42 PM
2.2 Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR, FOUR! Mayank AgarwalÂ now gets his first boundary! Krunal PandyaÂ floats this one full and just outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets down on one knee and lobs this over the infield towards deep square leg for four runs.Â
19:41 PM
2.1 Krunal Pandya to Mayank Agarwal, no run, Krunal PandyaÂ bowls this full and at the stumps. Mayank AgarwalÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
19:40 PM
1.6 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, SIX, SIX! First boundary of the inning and it comes off the bat of Anmolpreet Singh! Jaydev UnadkatÂ bangs this in short and at the batter. The ball sits up nicely for Anmolpreet SinghÂ to whip this over deep backward square leg for six runs.Â
19:39 PM
1.5 Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run, Goes slightly wider outside off stump. Mayank AgarwalÂ hits this to the left of mid off and takes another risky run. A fumble by the fielder allows them to take the single with ease.Â
19:38 PM
1.4 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Goes back to bowling full and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this towards mid off and sets off for a quick single.Â
19:38 PM
1.3 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Jaydev UnadkatÂ bowls this slightly short and at the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ mistimes his pull straight to the mid-wicket fielder.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, 2 runs, Bowls full once again but in line withÂ the stumps this time. Anmolpreet SinghÂ flicks this ball uppishly towards deep square leg and collects a couple of runs.Â
19:36 PM
1.1 Jaydev Unadkat to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Jaydev UnadkatÂ bowls this on a fuller length and outside the off stump. Anmolpreet SinghÂ knocks this firmly to the cover fielder.Â
19:35 PM
Who will share the new ball? It will be Jaydev Unadkat.
19:35 PM
0.6 Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Attacks the stumps once again on a good length. Anmolpreet SinghÂ eases this down to long on for a single and will retain strike.
19:34 PM
0.5 Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and at the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ dabs this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
19:33 PM
0.4 Kyle Mayers to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run, This is on a good length as well and just outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ flicks this through square leg for one.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Anmolpreet SinghÂ looks to work this leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball roles into the off side and the take a run.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Kyle Mayers to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run, Mayank AgarwalÂ opens his account as well! Kyle MayersÂ delivers this outside off on a good length. Mayank AgarwalÂ dabs this towards cover and a misfield allows the batters to take a single.Â
19:31 PM
0.1 Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run, Kyle MayersÂ begins with a fullish delivery served outside the off stump and nipping back in. Anmolpreet SinghÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single to get off the mark.Â
19:29 PM
The match is set to begin. Lucknow players are seen to be in a huddle before they take the field. Followed by Mayank AgarwalÂ and Anmolpreet SinghÂ who walk out to open for Hyderabad. It will be Kyle MayersÂ to start with the ball.
19:28 PM
Quinton de KockÂ is up for a quick chat. He informs that he has got a particular role for this match, but he cannot talk about it in detail. Adds that he has only played a handful of games at this venue, so it is all about assessing the conditions and adapting quickly. States that he does not really practice much when he is in form. Adds that a little warm-up session before the game gets him ready.
19:11 PM
KL Rahul, the captain of LucknowÂ says that it is too early to say how the pitch will play and they will just have to do their best. Mentions that it is the first time they are playing in Lucknow this season and they need just assess the conditions and put in a good performance. Informs that they have a couple of changes since Mark WoodÂ is down with flu and Avesh KhanÂ got a knock in the last game.
19:11 PM
Aiden MarkramÂ the skipper of Hyderabad informs that they will bat first. Adds the wicket is dry and they would hope to post a goodÂ total. Mentions that everyone seems to be in a good space and they are eager to put up a solid performance in this match. Informs that there are two new guys included on their side, one being himself and the other being Anmolpreet Singh.
19:09 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.
19:09 PM
LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Romario Shepherd (In place of Mark Wood), Jaydev Unadkat (In place of Avesh Khan), Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.Â
19:09 PM
Impact Players for Hyderabad -Â Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande.
19:09 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Â
