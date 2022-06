Load More

Live Match Score MP vs MUM Ranji 2022 Final Day 1 Updates

MP vs MUM Ranji 2022 Final Day 1 Updates: After a solid 87-run partnership, Madhya Pradesh have got back into the game with two wickets. They dismissed dangerous Prithvi Shaw just before his half-century and also got rid of Armaan Jaffer for 26. Mumbai bat deep hut they cannot afford lose another wicket here.

It has been a solid start from Mumbai as they have raced to 50 without any damage. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked solid and set for a big score. The wicket has also not supported the bowlers much. Can MP break this partnership and bounce back in the game?

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. Both teams have played some astounding cricket and earned their place in the final. It’s a special occasion for MP, who will be playing their first final in 21 years. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be eyeing their record 42nd title. So there’s a lot at stake for both teams.