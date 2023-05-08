Live Score-Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score and Updates: MAL vs GIB 9 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

125/7 (17.4 Ovs)
Fazil Rahman 2*(3) 0x4, 0x6
Varun Prasath (C) 29*(20) 2x4, 2x6
Samarth Bodha 3.4 - 0 - 29 - 1
Richard Hatchman 1 - 0 - 5 - 1
0:14 AM
17.2 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:14 AM
17.1 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:13 AM
16.6 Richard Hatchman to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:12 AM
16.5 Richard Hatchman to Fazil Rahman, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:11 AM
16.4 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, out, OUT! c Andrew Reyes b Richard Hatchman.
0:11 AM
16.3 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, No run.
0:10 AM
16.2 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0:10 AM
16.1 Richard Hatchman to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:07 AM
15.6 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:07 AM
15.5 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
0:06 AM
15.4 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run.
0:06 AM
15.3 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
0:05 AM
15.2 Samarth Bodha to Amar Sharma, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0:05 AM
15.1 Samarth Bodha to Amar Sharma, No run.
0:04 AM
14.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:03 AM
14.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, No run, played towards mid off.
0:03 AM
14.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
0:01 AM
14.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Affy Khan, out, OUT! c Kayron Stagno b Kabir Mirpuri.
0:01 AM
14.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Affy Khan, No run.
0:00 AM
14.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:59 PM
13.6 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:58 PM
13.5 Samarth Bodha to Affy Khan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:58 PM
13.5 Samarth Bodha to Affy Khan, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides.
23:56 PM
13.4 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, out, OUT! c Kabir Mirpuri b Samarth Bodha.
23:55 PM
13.3 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, No run.
23:55 PM
13.2 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:54 PM
13.1 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
23:52 PM
12.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
23:51 PM
12.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:51 PM
12.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:51 PM
12.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, No run.
23:51 PM
12.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:48 PM
12.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, out, OUT! c Julian Freyone b Kabir Mirpuri.
23:47 PM
11.6 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:46 PM
11.5 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:46 PM
11.4 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run.
23:45 PM
11.3 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:45 PM
11.2 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
23:45 PM
11.1 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards covers.
23:43 PM
10.6 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
23:42 PM
10.6 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:42 PM
10.5 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards covers.
23:42 PM
10.4 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run.
23:40 PM
10.3 Andrew Reyes to Niraj Khanna, out, OUT! c Iain Latin b Andrew Reyes.
23:39 PM
10.2 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:39 PM
10.1 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.
23:38 PM
10.1 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:37 PM
9.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, out, OUT! c Louis Bruce b Kabir Mirpuri.
23:36 PM
9.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
23:36 PM
9.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23:35 PM
9.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
23:34 PM
9.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:33 PM
9.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:32 PM
8.6 Andrew Reyes to Samuel Stanislaus, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
23:31 PM
8.5 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:30 PM
8.4 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.
23:29 PM
8.3 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
23:29 PM
8.2 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.
23:29 PM
8.1 Andrew Reyes to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:27 PM
7.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards point.
23:26 PM
7.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:26 PM
7.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
23:25 PM
7.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:25 PM
7.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
23:24 PM
7.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:20 PM
6.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:19 PM
6.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:19 PM
6.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
23:18 PM
6.3 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:17 PM
6.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:17 PM
6.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.
23:15 PM
5.6 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:14 PM
5.5 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:13 PM
5.4 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23:13 PM
5.3 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:12 PM
5.2 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:12 PM
5.1 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
23:10 PM
4.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:10 PM
4.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:10 PM
4.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:09 PM
4.3 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.
23:09 PM
4.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:09 PM
4.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.
23:08 PM
3.6 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards mid off.
23:07 PM
3.5 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards point.
23:06 PM
3.4 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
23:06 PM
3.3 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.
23:06 PM
3.2 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
23:05 PM
3.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.
23:04 PM
3.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:03 PM
2.6 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
23:03 PM
2.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:02 PM
2.4 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:01 PM
2.3 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:01 PM
2.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.
23:01 PM
2.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
23:00 PM
1.6 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.
22:59 PM
1.5 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.
22:58 PM
1.4 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards square leg.
22:56 PM
1.3 Louis Bruce to Jaspal Singh, out, OUT! b Louis Bruce.
22:53 PM
1.2 Louis Bruce to Jaspal Singh, No run.
22:52 PM
1.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
22:52 PM
1.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, wide, 1 run, Wide.
22:51 PM
0.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
22:50 PM
0.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards point.
22:50 PM
0.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
22:50 PM
0.3 Avinash Pai to Jaspal Singh, byes, 1 run, Bye.
22:49 PM
0.2 Avinash Pai to Jaspal Singh, No run, played towards point.
