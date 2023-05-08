Advertisement

Live Score-Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score and Updates: MAL vs GIB 9 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Updated: May 8, 2023 12:14 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Malta

125/7 (17.4 Ovs)

Fazil Rahman 2*(3) 0x4, 0x6

Varun Prasath (C) 29*(20) 2x4, 2x6

Samarth Bodha 3.4 - 0 - 29 - 1

Richard Hatchman 1 - 0 - 5 - 1

0:14 AM

17.2 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

0:14 AM

17.1 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards mid wicket.

0:13 AM

16.6 Richard Hatchman to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

0:12 AM

16.5 Richard Hatchman to Fazil Rahman, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

0:11 AM

out

16.4 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, out, OUT! c Andrew Reyes b Richard Hatchman.

0:11 AM

16.3 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, No run.

0:10 AM

16.2 Richard Hatchman to Amar Sharma, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

0:10 AM

16.1 Richard Hatchman to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

0:07 AM

15.6 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

0:07 AM

FOUR

15.5 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

0:06 AM

15.4 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run.

0:06 AM

SIX

15.3 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

0:05 AM

15.2 Samarth Bodha to Amar Sharma, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

0:05 AM

15.1 Samarth Bodha to Amar Sharma, No run.

0:04 AM

14.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

0:03 AM

14.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, No run, played towards mid off.

0:03 AM

14.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Amar Sharma, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

0:01 AM

out

14.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Affy Khan, out, OUT! c Kayron Stagno b Kabir Mirpuri.

0:01 AM

14.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Affy Khan, No run.

0:00 AM

14.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:59 PM

13.6 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

23:58 PM

13.5 Samarth Bodha to Affy Khan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:58 PM

wide

13.5 Samarth Bodha to Affy Khan, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides.

23:56 PM

out

13.4 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, out, OUT! c Kabir Mirpuri b Samarth Bodha.

23:55 PM

13.3 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, No run.

23:55 PM

13.2 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

23:54 PM

13.1 Samarth Bodha to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

23:52 PM

FOUR

12.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

23:51 PM

12.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:51 PM

12.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

23:51 PM

12.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Varun Prasath, No run.

23:51 PM

12.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Fanyan Mughal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:48 PM

out

12.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, out, OUT! c Julian Freyone b Kabir Mirpuri.

23:47 PM

11.6 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:46 PM

11.5 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

23:46 PM

11.4 Samarth Bodha to Varun Prasath, No run.

23:45 PM

11.3 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:45 PM

11.2 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

23:45 PM

11.1 Samarth Bodha to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards covers.

23:43 PM

SIX

10.6 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

23:42 PM

wide

10.6 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:42 PM

10.5 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run, played towards covers.

23:42 PM

10.4 Andrew Reyes to Varun Prasath, No run.

23:40 PM

out

10.3 Andrew Reyes to Niraj Khanna, out, OUT! c Iain Latin b Andrew Reyes.

23:39 PM

10.2 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

23:39 PM

10.1 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.

23:38 PM

wide

10.1 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:37 PM

out

9.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, out, OUT! c Louis Bruce b Kabir Mirpuri.

23:36 PM

FOUR

9.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

23:36 PM

9.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

23:35 PM

9.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

23:34 PM

9.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

23:33 PM

9.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:32 PM

SIX

8.6 Andrew Reyes to Samuel Stanislaus, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

23:31 PM

8.5 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:30 PM

8.4 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.

23:29 PM

SIX

8.3 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

23:29 PM

8.2 Andrew Reyes to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.

23:29 PM

8.1 Andrew Reyes to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

23:27 PM

7.6 Kabir Mirpuri to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards point.

23:26 PM

7.5 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:26 PM

7.4 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

23:25 PM

7.3 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:25 PM

7.2 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

23:24 PM

7.1 Kabir Mirpuri to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:20 PM

6.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

23:19 PM

6.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards mid wicket.

23:19 PM

SIX

6.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

23:18 PM

6.3 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:17 PM

6.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:17 PM

6.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.

23:15 PM

5.6 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

23:14 PM

FOUR

5.5 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

23:13 PM

5.4 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

23:13 PM

5.3 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:12 PM

5.2 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:12 PM

5.1 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

23:10 PM

4.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:10 PM

4.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards mid wicket.

23:10 PM

4.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:09 PM

4.3 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.

23:09 PM

4.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:09 PM

4.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.

23:08 PM

3.6 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards mid off.

23:07 PM

3.5 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run, played towards point.

23:06 PM

3.4 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

23:06 PM

3.3 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.

23:06 PM

FOUR

3.2 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

23:05 PM

3.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, No run.

23:04 PM

wide

3.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:03 PM

2.6 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

23:03 PM

2.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:02 PM

2.4 Avinash Pai to Ryan Bastiansz, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:01 PM

2.3 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

23:01 PM

2.2 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards covers.

23:01 PM

FOUR

2.1 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

23:00 PM

1.6 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.

22:59 PM

1.5 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, No run.

22:58 PM

1.4 Louis Bruce to Ryan Bastiansz, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards square leg.

22:56 PM

out

1.3 Louis Bruce to Jaspal Singh, out, OUT! b Louis Bruce.

22:53 PM

1.2 Louis Bruce to Jaspal Singh, No run.

22:52 PM

1.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

22:52 PM

wide

1.1 Louis Bruce to Samuel Stanislaus, wide, 1 run, Wide.

22:51 PM

0.6 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

22:50 PM

0.5 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, No run, played towards point.

22:50 PM

0.4 Avinash Pai to Samuel Stanislaus, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

22:50 PM

0.3 Avinash Pai to Jaspal Singh, byes, 1 run, Bye.

22:49 PM

0.2 Avinash Pai to Jaspal Singh, No run, played towards point.

