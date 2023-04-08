Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Updated: April 8, 2023 7:38 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Live Blog
MI

11/0 (1.1 Ovs)

Ishan Kishan (W) 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C) 9*(5) 2x4, 0x6

Tushar Deshpande 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0

Deepak Chahar 1 - 0 - 10 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

19:38 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.1 Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, No run.

19:38 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Who will bowl from the other end?

19:37 PM

FOUR

0.6 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Chahar hobbles to the crease and serves on a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ clears his front leg and thumps it over mid off for yet another boundary. A good first over for Mumbai.Â 

19:35 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

A slight halt in the play as Deepak ChaharÂ seems to be struggling a bit with the left hamstring. The physio is out and is having a look. Chahar is getting the hamstring all strapped up and hopefully, he can carry on. Everything seems to be fine and the play can now resume.

19:34 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.5 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Fuller and angling at the pads, Ishan KishanÂ prods but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls wide of square leg whereÂ Ravindra JadejaÂ performs the chase and keeps it to one.Â 

19:33 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.4 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, On a length and swinging in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ turns this one down to fine leg for a single.

19:32 PM

FOUR

0.3 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway! Tailing in on a length, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ steps out of the crease and frees his arms.Â Lofts it wide of mid off and collectsÂ his first boundary.Â 

19:32 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.2 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Keeps it on a good length in the channel outside off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ watchfully lets it go.

19:31 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.1 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Starts on a good length around off, a hint of away movement,Â Rohit SharmaÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.

19:29 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

We are all set for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Skipper Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ will open the innings for Mumbai. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...

19:16 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that Wankhede has always been a good pitch to bat and has something in it for the bowlers. Shares that the mood has been upbeat despite the loss and mentions that they have trained well. States that they have spoken about what went wrong and hopes to correct it in this game. Informs that Jofra ArcherÂ has been rested as a precautionary measure. Ends by saying that it is great to be back at Wankhede and he is looking forward to this game.Â 

19:15 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, informs that they will bowl first. Adds that this is one of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 ODI World Cup win but also due to the reception they got after returning from the 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Shares that the wickets here are generally good and the batters can play their shots. Informs that there are a few injury concerns and adds that Moeen AliÂ and Ben StokesÂ are not available. Mentions that Ajinkya RahaneÂ and Dwaine PretoriusÂ are the two guys who come in.Â 

19:11 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Ambati Rayudu,Â Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

19:10 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

19:10 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Impact Players nominated by Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya and Nehal Wadhera.Â 

19:10 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.Â 

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs DC 11 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
IPL 2023: "It's Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool"- Moeen Ali On Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash
IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Reportedly Injured, Arjun Tendulkar To Make His IPL 2023 Debut
Big Blow For CSK! Ben Stokes Set To Miss IPL 2023 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Reports
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricke...

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs DC 11 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket S...

IPL 2023: David Warner Joins Elite List With Virat Kohli And Shikhar Dhawan, Becomes First Overseas Player To Complete 6000 IPL Runs

IPL 2023: David Warner Joins Elite List With Virat Kohli And...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Nightmare, Trent Boult Dismisses Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey In Back-2-Back Deliveries

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Nightmare, Trent Boult Dismisses P...

IPL 2023: Coming Back To Wankhede Felt Like Homecoming, Says Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2023: Coming Back To Wankhede Felt Like Homecoming, Says...

Advertisement