Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs CSK 12 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11/0 (1.1 Ovs)
Ishan Kishan (W) 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6
Rohit Sharma (C) 9*(5) 2x4, 0x6
Tushar Deshpande 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Deepak Chahar 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
11/0 (1.1 Ovs)
Ishan Kishan (W) 1*(2) 0x4, 0x6
Rohit Sharma (C) 9*(5) 2x4, 0x6
Tushar Deshpande 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Deepak Chahar 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
19:38 PM
1.1 Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, No run.
19:38 PM
Who will bowl from the other end?
19:37 PM
0.6 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Chahar hobbles to the crease and serves on a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ clears his front leg and thumps it over mid off for yet another boundary. A good first over for Mumbai.Â
19:35 PM
A slight halt in the play as Deepak ChaharÂ seems to be struggling a bit with the left hamstring. The physio is out and is having a look. Chahar is getting the hamstring all strapped up and hopefully, he can carry on. Everything seems to be fine and the play can now resume.
19:34 PM
0.5 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Fuller and angling at the pads, Ishan KishanÂ prods but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls wide of square leg whereÂ Ravindra JadejaÂ performs the chase and keeps it to one.Â
19:33 PM
0.4 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, On a length and swinging in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ turns this one down to fine leg for a single.
19:32 PM
0.3 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway! Tailing in on a length, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ steps out of the crease and frees his arms.Â Lofts it wide of mid off and collectsÂ his first boundary.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Keeps it on a good length in the channel outside off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ watchfully lets it go.
19:31 PM
0.1 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Starts on a good length around off, a hint of away movement,Â Rohit SharmaÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.
19:29 PM
We are all set for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Skipper Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ will open the innings for Mumbai. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:16 PM
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that Wankhede has always been a good pitch to bat and has something in it for the bowlers. Shares that the mood has been upbeat despite the loss and mentions that they have trained well. States that they have spoken about what went wrong and hopes to correct it in this game. Informs that Jofra ArcherÂ has been rested as a precautionary measure. Ends by saying that it is great to be back at Wankhede and he is looking forward to this game.Â
19:15 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, informs that they will bowl first. Adds that this is one of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 ODI World Cup win but also due to the reception they got after returning from the 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Shares that the wickets here are generally good and the batters can play their shots. Informs that there are a few injury concerns and adds that Moeen AliÂ and Ben StokesÂ are not available. Mentions that Ajinkya RahaneÂ and Dwaine PretoriusÂ are the two guys who come in.Â
19:11 PM
Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Ambati Rayudu,Â Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
19:10 PM
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.
19:10 PM
Impact Players nominated by Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya and Nehal Wadhera.Â
19:10 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.Â
COMMENTS