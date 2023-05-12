Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs GT 57 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

139/3 (13.5 Ovs)
Vishnu Vinod 28*(16) 2x4, 2x6
Suryakumar Yadav 35*(22) 4x4, 1x6
Noor Ahmad 3.5 - 0 - 38 - 0
Mohammad Shami 3 - 0 - 37 - 0
08:40 PM
13.1 Noor Ahmad to Vishnu Vinod, FOUR, Four!
08:38 PM
12.6 Mohammad Shami to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, Four!
08:37 PM
12.5 Mohammad Shami to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, Another yorker, on the stumps, Vishnu VinodÂ jams this one down to long on and rotates the strike.Â
08:37 PM
12.4 Mohammad Shami to Vishnu Vinod, no run, Nails the yorker, outside off, Vishnu VinodÂ looks to dig this one out but fails to do so.
08:36 PM
12.3 Mohammad Shami to Vishnu Vinod, SIX, SIX! He is some player, this Vishnu Vinod! Shami keeps it on a good length and outside off, Vishnu VinodÂ premeditates and backs away. Creates room and slaps it over extra cover for a biggie.Â
08:36 PM
12.2 Mohammad Shami to Vishnu Vinod, FOUR, FOUR! Bowls a cutter, on a length and on middle, Vishnu VinodÂ gets into a good position and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
08:35 PM
12.1 Mohammad Shami to Vishnu Vinod, no run, Comes back into the attack and begins on a good length, a hint of away movement, Vishnu VinodÂ looks to drive it on the up but connects with thin air.
08:34 PM
11.6 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, SIX! Dispatched by Suryakumar Yadav! Joseph goes short again and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles and drags this one from outside off. Pulls it to the left of deep square leg for six more runs.Â
08:33 PM
11.5 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, Lands it on a good length and around off, Vishnu VinodÂ swats it to deep mid-wicket for one.
08:32 PM
11.4 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, SIX, SIX! BANG! Joseph bends his back and bangs it in short, on off and middle, Vishnu VinodÂ gets on top of the bounce and swivels in the crease. Pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.Â
08:32 PM
11.3 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, no run, Keeps it on a length and wide outside off, Vishnu VinodÂ has a swipe across the line. Does not time this one well and mishits it to mid-wicket.Â
08:31 PM
11.2 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Length delivery and outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ slashes this one to deep cover for one more run.
08:31 PM
11.1 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, On a hard length and bowls it on middle, Vishnu VinodÂ pushes this one down to long on for a single.
08:29 PM
10.6 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Shortens his length and bowls it on middle and leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ goes back in his crease and places it gently in the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.
08:29 PM
10.5 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Well bowled! Wrong 'un, full and just outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ gets beaten on the outside edge by the sharp away turn.
08:28 PM
10.4 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Fuller and on the pads, Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks it off his toes and gets it to the wide of long on for a couple of runs.
08:28 PM
10.3 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, FlatterÂ and on the stumps, Suryakumar YadavÂ pushes this one down the wicket. Noor AhmadÂ dives to his left and keeps it to a dot.Â
08:27 PM
10.2 Noor Ahmad to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, Floated again, full on leg, Vishnu VinodÂ gets down and sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
08:27 PM
10.1 Noor Ahmad to Vishnu Vinod, no run, Tossed up, full and turning in, around off, Vishnu VinodÂ gets forward to clip but misses. Wriddhiman SahaÂ takes the bails off and appeals. The third umpire is called into action but the UltraEdge shows no bat and the side on replays confirm thatÂ Vinod had his back leg grounded inside the crease.Â
08:24 PM
9.6 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, Persists with the good-length delivery served outside the off pole. Vishnu VinodÂ waits on the ball and guides it towards third man for a run and will retain strike.Â
08:23 PM
9.5 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Bowls this on a good length and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks this towards deep cover-point for one more.Â
08:23 PM
9.4 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, FOUR! Suryakumar YadavÂ looks absolutely confident in the middle! Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Suryakumar YadavÂ thumps this back to the bowler's left towards long off for four runs.Â
08:22 PM
9.3 Alzarri Joseph to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, Goes a touch fuller and outside the off pole. Vishnu VinodÂ pushes this towards deep point and takes a run to get off the mark.Â
08:21 PM
9.2 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Continues to bowl a tad bit short and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ punches this to deep cover for a single.Â
08:21 PM
9.1 Alzarri Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
08:20 PM
Vishnu VinodÂ comes out to bat. Also, Alzarri JosephÂ comes into the attack now.Â
08:19 PM
8.6 Rashid Khan to Nehal Wadhera, out, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Take a bow,Â Rashid Khan! He has his third wicket and is making a mockery of Mumbai's potent batting lineup! This is short and wide outside off. Nehal WadheraÂ looks to cut this on the back foot but gets an inside edge that shatters the stumps. Nehal WadheraÂ looks distraught but has to make the long walk back to the hut. Mumbai have lost three wickets in quick time after the Powerplay and once again the responsibility will fall on Suryakumar Yadav's shoulder to take them to a position of safety.Â
08:18 PM
8.5 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Fires this one full and into the stumps. Suryakumar YadavÂ sweeps this straight to the deep square leg fielder for a single.Â
08:18 PM
8.4 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, FOUR! Suryakumar YadavÂ has absolutely mastered the sweep shot! Rashid KhanÂ floats this one full and outside the off pole. Suryakumar YadavÂ gets a big stride out towards the off side and sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
08:17 PM
8.3 Rashid Khan to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, Bowls this short and in line with the stumps. Nehal WadheraÂ whips this towards deep square leg for one.Â
08:17 PM
8.2 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Loops this one full and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ goes aerial but the ball lands just short of long off for a single.Â
08:16 PM
8.1 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Rashid KhanÂ bowls this short and just outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ dabs this to the right of the bowler.Â
08:15 PM
7.6 Noor Ahmad to Nehal Wadhera, 2 runs, Bowls this short and outside off. Nehal WadheraÂ misses out as he does not connect his pull cleanly. Gets it to the right of deep square leg for a couple of runs. 15 runs have come from this over and the momentum back in Mumbai's favor.Â
08:14 PM
7.5 Noor Ahmad to Nehal Wadhera, SIX, SIX! Nehal WadheraÂ is making an immediate impact here! Noor AhmadÂ loops this one full and just outside off. Nehal WadheraÂ clears his front foot out of the way and deposits this over long on for six runs.Â
08:14 PM
7.4 Noor Ahmad to Nehal Wadhera, 2 runs, A touch shorter this time and into the pads. Nehal WadheraÂ goes back in the crease and clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
08:13 PM
7.3 Noor Ahmad to Nehal Wadhera, FOUR, FOUR! Nehal WadheraÂ is off the mark in style! Noor AhmadÂ flights this full and outside the off stump. Nehal WadheraÂ drives this firmly towards wide long off for four runs to open his account.Â
08:12 PM
7.2 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Tosses this full and in line with the stumps. Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks this towards long on for a run.Â
08:11 PM
7.1 Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Noor AhmadÂ bowls this short and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to cut this away but gets an under edge towards the keeper.Â
08:10 PM
6.6 Rashid Khan to Nehal Wadhera, no run, Bowls this full as well and outside off. Nehal WadheraÂ gets forward and blocks this watchfully into the off side. 5Â runs and 2 wickets coming form this over.Â
08:10 PM
Nehal WadheraÂ isÂ the new man in.Â
08:09 PM
6.5 Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan, out, OUT! PLUMB! Rashid KhanÂ strikes once again and it is two wickets in the over! Gujarat are back into the game in just one over and that is what this magician is capable of! He bowls this quicker and full, in line with the stumps. Ishan KishanÂ looks to defend but does not get his bat in line with the ball. It goes on to rap him on the pads and he does not even think of reviewing this. Mumbai have lost their second wicket and both their openers are back in the shed.Â
08:08 PM
6.4 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Continues to bowl full and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ also persists with the sweep shot and gets it to deep backward square leg for a run.Â
08:07 PM
6.3 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, FOUR! Poor bit of fielding in the deep and it costs Gujarat a boundary! Rashid KhanÂ floats this full and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ connects his sweep this time towards deep backward square leg but the fielder allows it to go through his hands for four runs.Â
08:07 PM
6.2 Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Rashid KhanÂ tosses this full and outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on his body.Â
08:06 PM
Suryakumar YadavÂ comes in at number 3.Â
08:06 PM
6.1 Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket right after the break and it is a jaffa of a delivery! Rashid KhanÂ gets the big wicket of Rohit SharmaÂ who looked to be regaining his form in this game! Rashid KhanÂ tosses this one full and just outside the off pole. Gets a bit of extra bounce off the surface as Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward to push at the ball. Takes the outside edge of the bat and Rahul TewatiaÂ takes a sharp catch at slip to his left. Gujarat have managed to draw first blood but Mumbai will be happy with the start their openers got them off to.Â
08:03 PM
Strategic break! This has been a rollicking start byÂ the Mumbai openers. Ishan KishanÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ have signalled their intentions right from ball one and will lookÂ to convertÂ their startsÂ into a big score. As far as Gujarat are concerned,Â they are yetÂ to findÂ the correct lines and lengthsÂ to bowl on this wicket. They have leaked a lot of runs in the Powerplay and would want to tighten the screws in this upcoming passage of play.Â
08:02 PM
5.6 Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ makes room for himself and finds the fence! Noor AhmadÂ flights this full and going down leg. Ishan KishanÂ backs away to the leg side and heaves this towards deep mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over. 10 runs have come from it and Mumbai are 61 for no loss after the Powerplay.Â
08:01 PM
5.5 Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, no run, Continues to bowl full and outside off. Ishan KishanÂ goes for the slog sweep and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
08:01 PM
5.4 Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Boundaries coming regularly for Mumbai! Noor AhmadÂ loops this one full and outside the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ goes aerial and gets it to the long off fence for four runs.Â
08:00 PM
5.3 Noor Ahmad to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Tosses this one full and in line with the stumps. Rohit SharmaÂ lofts this towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a run.Â
08:00 PM
5.2 Noor Ahmad to Rohit Sharma, no run, Bowls this one short as well and just outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ makes room and cuts this straight to backward point.
07:59 PM
5.1 Noor Ahmad to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Noor AhmadÂ starts off with a short ball angling down leg. Ishan KishanÂ pulls this straight to the man at deep square leg for a single.Â
07:57 PM
4.6 Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, no run, A confident appeal for a catch but turned down! Another googly, short and quicker, around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down to access the leg side but does not make any contact with the bat. The ball comes off his thigh pad and lobs towards leg slip. Rahul TewatiaÂ at first slip moves to his left and completes the catch. Gujarat players go up in appeal but the umpire says no.Â Hardik PandyaÂ goes for the review after deliberation. The UltraEdge shows no bat and the third umpire checks for LBW as well. The ball is clearly missing leg on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision will stand and Gujarat lose their review.Â
07:55 PM
4.5 Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, 2 runs, Tossed up, full and turning away outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the sweep once again and hits it in the air. He gets it wide of deep square leg where Vijay ShankarÂ runs to his right and keeps the ball in play. The batters run two in the process.Â
07:54 PM
4.4 Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely swept! Rashid KhanÂ bowls another googly, fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ picks the ball from off side and sweeps it through square leg for yet another boundary.Â
07:54 PM
4.3 Rashid Khan to Rohit Sharma, no run, Googly this time, fuller and turning in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets down to sweep but gets an inside edge ontoÂ his front pad.Â
07:53 PM
4.2 Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Shortens his length and bowls it around leg, Ishan KishanÂ goes back and tucks it to the right of square leg for a single.Â
07:53 PM
4.1 Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan, no run, Starts with a floated delivery, full on middle and leg, Ishan KishanÂ steps out of his crease and has a wild swing. Mishits it to square leg for a dot.Â
07:52 PM
3.6 Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Mohit takes pace off once again and bowls it short, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it to deep backward square leg. Retains the strike with a single.Â
07:51 PM
3.5 Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ connects well this time! Pace on this time and on a shortish length, Ishan KishanÂ picks the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for four runs.Â
07:50 PM
3.4 Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, no run, Goes slower again and into the wicket, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ goes for the pull but plays his shot early. Hits it to mid-wicket for a dot.Â
07:49 PM
3.3 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Nails the yorker, on off, Rohit SharmaÂ squeezes this one towards cover-point and gets to the other end.
07:49 PM
3.2 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, no run, Bowls on a good length and shaping in on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets cramped for room and can only push it to cover.
07:48 PM
3.1 Mohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Goes change of pace on this time and bowls on a yorker length, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ digs this one out to mid off for one more run.Â
07:46 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ looks in some mood here! Shami persists with full length and bowls it outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ shimmies down the track and goes inside out. Smokes it over extra cover for six runs more.Â
07:46 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, 3 runs, Goes full this time and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ puts the dancing shoes on once again and swats it to the left of mid on. Rashid Khan performs the chase and tries to pull this one back. He does not manage to do so on the first attempt and puts in a dive eventually to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side but ends up slamming his face on the ground in the process. He looks fine to resume though.Â
07:43 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, no run, Slightly shorter and on off, Ishan KishanÂ stays back and dabs it towards backward point for a dot.Â
07:43 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, 2 runs, Angled across on a good length, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ dances down the track and lofts it over mid off. Does not get it from the middle of the bat but enough to clear Rashid KhanÂ there and collect a couple of runs.Â
07:42 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, SIX, SIX! Ishan KishanÂ gets into the act now! Banged in short and directed at the batter by Mohammad Shami, Ishan KishanÂ swivels and hooks it well over the fine leg fence for his first maximum.Â
07:41 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, no run, Good-length delivery, around off, Ishan KishanÂ defends this one solidly towards cover.
07:41 PM
1.6 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ goes huge! Mohit lands it on a good length, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets into a good position and swats this one over deep square leg. Picks the bones out of it and deposits this one into the stands for a 97-metre biggie.Â
07:40 PM
1.5 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller this time and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and keeps this one out on the off side.Â
07:39 PM
1.4 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Pulls his length back and bowls it on off and middle, Rohit SharmaÂ backs away and slaps it back over the bowler's head for four more runs.Â
07:38 PM
1.3 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, no run, A huge shout for LBW but turned down! Much straighter this time and angling in, around leg, Rohit SharmaÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the knee roll. Mohit SharmaÂ thinks he has got his man and goes up in appeal. The umpire is unmoved and Hardik PandyaÂ isn't convinced enough to go for the review. The replays show that the ball would have easily missed the leg stump.Â
07:37 PM
1.2 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Crunched! Sharma bowls it on a length, a hint of away movement, Rohit SharmaÂ gets the width he needs and thrashes this one through covers for a boundary.Â
07:36 PM
1.1 Mohit Sharma to Rohit Sharma, no run, Starts on a hard length, in the channel outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ hangs back and pushes it to short cover.
07:35 PM
Mohit SharmaÂ will share the new ball and bowl from the otehr end.Â
07:35 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ is up and running! Pitched up, outside off, Ishan KishanÂ picks the length early and powers it wide of mid off. Opens his account with a boundary.Â
07:34 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Rohit SharmaÂ is underway! Shami lands it full and around off, Rohit SharmaÂ guides this one towards backward point. A half-stop there by Rahul TewatiaÂ allows the batters to take a single.Â
07:34 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, no run, Nicely bowled! Keeps it full and swinging away, outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the drive away from the body. Luckily for him, he does not edge this one.Â
07:33 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Drifts onto the pads, on a fuller length, Ishan KishanÂ tries to help it fine but fails to connect. Gets off his pads and the ball rolls to the right of Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the wicket. The batters cross for a leg bye.Â
07:32 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, no run, Lands it on a good length and angling across, just outside off, Ishan KishanÂ looks to drive it on the up. The ball catches the inside edge of his bat and drops at his feet.Â
07:31 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, no run, Starts on the money! Bowls full and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ clips it a bit uppishly but the ball drops well in front of the mid-wicket fielder.
07:29 PM
We are all set to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Gujarat players are in a huddle at the boundary line before dispersing and taking their respective fielding positions. Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ stride out to the center to open the inning for Mumbai and will be hoping to get a good partnership going.Â Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
07:12 PM
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai says that they would have fielded first too but they know they have to play good cricket and bowl well. Claims that things have been coming along nicely and they would like to carry the momentum forward. Mentions that theyÂ do understand where theyÂ stand at the moment but they doÂ not want to worry about the next two games and focus on this match as they lookÂ to come out on top. Admits that it has not been idle in terms of injury management but they need to deal with it and the guys in the squad have done well to cope. Reckons that they have made aÂ consciousÂ effort not to allow external things to affect them and justÂ focus on the job at hand. Informs that they are going with the same side as the last game.
07:09 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Says that it is a good wicket and considering the dew, he feels chasing would be ideal. Mentions that they realize the importance of every game and he reckons it is important to play good cricket irrespective of the position in the standings. Shares that the games they lost taught them lessons and they have rectified their mistakes. Ends by saying that god has been kind and that injuries have stayed away so they are going with the same team.
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat -Â KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill.
07:08 PM
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad.
07:08 PM
Impact Players for Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen.
07:08 PM
MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.
