Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs KKR 22 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

13/1 (2.2 Ovs)
Venkatesh Iyer 1*(3) 0x4, 0x6
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 5*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Arjun Tendulkar 1.2 - 0 - 5 - 0
Cameron Green 1 - 0 - 7 - 1
15:45 PM
2.1 Arjun Tendulkar to Venkatesh Iyer, No run.
15:44 PM
1.6 Cameron Green to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run, 1 run.
15:43 PM
Venkatesh IyerÂ makes his way out to the crease at number 3.Â
15:42 PM
1.5 Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, out, OUT! TAKEN! Cameron GreenÂ draws first blood! Narayan JagadeesanÂ goes back to the hut without troubling the scorers. Green bowls this full again and around off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to drive it, but does so without much timing and uppishly too, Hrithik ShokeenÂ at covers dives forward brilliantly and takes a great low catch very close to the ground. The umpires wants to check if that is a clean catch or not and sends it upstairs. After a few replays the third umpire reckons that the figers are undreneath the ball and it is Out. Kolkata lose their first wicket!
15:41 PM
1.4 Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ steers it towards point, and there is some hesitation among the batters, but no harm done in the end.
15:39 PM
1.4 Hrithik ShokeenÂ has taken a good catch diving forward at extra cover. The umpires are going upstairs to check if it was taken cleanly and the soft signal is out. Replays show that the fielder has his fingers under the ball and Narayan JagadeesanÂ is OUT!Â
15:39 PM
1.4 Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Free runs for Kolkata! Green loses his line and bowls this full again but way down the leg side, swings further away, Narayan JagadeesanÂ leaves it alone, and Ishan KishanÂ also dives to his left, but fails to reach it and the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
15:38 PM
1.3 Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, no run, On a length and on off, Narayan JagadeesanÂ dabs it towards point.
15:38 PM
1.2 Cameron Green to Narayan Jagadeesan, no run, BEATEN! Cameron GreenÂ serves this full and around off, nips away a bit, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to push it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15:37 PM
1.1 Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Cameron GreenÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ bunts it onto the ground as the ball rolls to the leg side after hitting the pitch. They cross.
15:36 PM
Cameron GreenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
15:35 PM
0.6 Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, This is on a hard length and on off, shaping in again, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ chops it to the right of the keeper for another run.
15:34 PM
0.5 Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Arjun TendulkarÂ bangs in a bouncer, around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ lets it go to the keeper.
15:34 PM
0.4 Arjun Tendulkar to Narayan Jagadeesan, leg byes, 1 run, A huge shout for LBW, but turned down! Arjun TendulkarÂ lands this on a good lemgth and on middle, shaping in, Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to work it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls in front of point. A leg bye is taken. Arjun TendulkarÂ appeals for it, but Suryakumar YadavÂ decides against the review in the end.
15:33 PM
0.3 Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run, Full and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tucks it past mid-wicket for a single.
15:32 PM
0.2 Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 runs, In the air...safe! This is a low full toss, on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to loft it, but mistimes it in the air. However, it lands just over mid on who is running backwards. Two runs taken andÂ Kolkata are underway!
15:31 PM
0.1 Arjun Tendulkar to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no run, Arjun TendulkarÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone as the ball goes on two bounces towards the keeper.
15:29 PM
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Mumbai players walk onto the field and take their respective fielding positions. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Narayan JagadeesanÂ will open the inning for Kolkata and will want to get a good partnership going. Arjun TendulkarÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
15:14 PM
Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata says that they would have batted first anyways. Adds that the wicket here has always been good for batting, but tells that it is a bit dry and there may be some turn in the second innings. Reckons a score around 180 would be a good total. Informs they are playing the same team thatÂ played while chasing in the previous game.
15:13 PM
Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in skipper for MumbaiÂ says that he will love to bowl first as the wicket seems dry and the ball will come onto the bat better in the second inning. Informs that Rohit SharmaÂ is missing due to a stomach bug. Mentions that they are looking to do the same like what they have been doing. Reckons that it is a special day in front of all the little girls and they want to put a show.
15:11 PM
Impact Players - Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.
15:10 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tim David (In placeÂ of Arshad Khan), Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar (In place of Rohit Sharma), Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen (in place of Jason Behrendorff), Riley Meredith.Â
15:10 PM
Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese.
15:10 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (C), Narayan Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
