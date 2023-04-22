Advertisement

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Updated: April 22, 2023 7:57 PM IST
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Live Blog
PBKS

49/1 (5.2 Ovs)

Prabhsimran Singh 20*(13) 0x4, 2x6

Atharva Taide 15*(9) 0x4, 1x6

Piyush Chawla 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0

Jofra Archer 1 - 0 - 10 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

19:56 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

4.6 Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, 1 run, 1 run.

19:56 PM

SIX

4.5 Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, SIX, SIX! The Vidarbha star plays a lovely shot now!

19:55 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

4.4 Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, no run, Serves it full again on middle at 144 clicks. Taide glances it to short mid-wicket.

19:54 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

4.3 Jofra Archer to Atharva Taide, 2 runs, Bowls a fullish delivery on the pads. Taide flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.

19:54 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

4.2 Jofra Archer to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Lands it on a length, on middle. Singh works it to square leg for a single.

19:53 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

4.1 Jofra Archer to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Starts off with a full delivery on middle. Prabhsimran SinghÂ fends it to the leg side.

19:53 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

3.6 Jason Behrendorff to Atharva Taide, 2 runs, Shortish and around off. Good timing from Taide as he steers it towards deep backward point for a couple. 16 from the over!

19:53 PM

wide

3.6 Jason Behrendorff to Atharva Taide, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Lands it on a length but spills it down the leg side. Taide tries to flick it but misses.

19:50 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

3.5 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Another slower delivery, on a length, around off. Singh dabs it to cover-point for a single.

19:50 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

3.4 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, A slower fullish delivery and outside off. Singh dances down the track and goes for a big hoick across the line but misses.

19:49 PM

SIX

3.3 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX, SIX! This young man is full of talent! Back of a length, on middle. Singh flicks it all the way over deep backward square leg again for a maximum.

19:49 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

3.2 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, A fullish delivery, around off. Singh drives it firmly to mid off.

19:48 PM

SIX

3.1 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX, SIX! First six of the game! Short and on middle. Singh picks the length quickly and pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.

19:47 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2.6 Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Serves it on a length, on middle. Singh works it wide of mid on for a single.

19:47 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2.5 Cameron Green to Atharva Taide, 1 run, A fullish delivery and around off. Taide drives it off the outside off his blade towards third man for a single.

19:46 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2.4 Cameron Green to Atharva Taide, no run, On a length, on off. Taide fends it towards the cover fielder.

19:45 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Atharva TaideÂ is the new man in.

19:45 PM

out

2.3 Cameron Green to Matthew Short, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, gone and Cameron GreenÂ draws first blood! Short and on off. Matthew ShortÂ pulls it hard but straight to Piyush ChawlaÂ at mid-wicket. He takes a sharp catch and this is a big wicket for Mumbai. Matthew ShortÂ can be a dangerous player but he walks back now and Punjab lose an early wicket.

19:44 PM

FOUR

2.2 Cameron Green to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Short is a dangerous player and these conditions suit him! On a length, drifting on the pads. Short flicks it towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.

19:43 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2.1 Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, On a length and on the pads. Singh flicks it to deep square leg for a single.

19:41 PM

FOUR

1.6 Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the edge but it runs away towards the fence! Back of a length and outside off. Short tries to punch it away but gets an outside edge and the ballÂ races towards the third man fence.

19:41 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.5 Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, no run, On a length, around off. Short punches it towards cover-point.

19:40 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.4 Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, no run, Goes fuller again and on middle. Short clips it wide of mid on.

19:40 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.3 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Now Rohit Sharma with a good effort! This is full and outside off. Singh drives it right of the cover fielder where Sharma half-stops it with a dive. Just a single.

19:39 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.2 Jason Behrendorff to Prabhsimran Singh, 2 runs, Outstanding commitment from Green! On a length, on off. Singh punches it wide of mid off and the ball seems to be racing towards the fence but Green runs all the way behind it and keeps it just inside the fence with a slide. Two taken.

19:38 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1.1 Jason Behrendorff to Matthew Short, 1 run, On a length, on leg. Short flicks it to deep square leg for a single.

19:38 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Jason BehrendorffÂ to share the new ball.

19:36 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.6 Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, no run, Good start from Arjun Tendulkar! Just 5 from the first over. It is very full and outside off. Singh mistimes his drive to cover-point.

19:36 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.5 Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, 1 run, Continues to bowl full and around off. Short drives it wide of mid off for a single.

19:35 PM

wide

0.5 Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Gets his line wrong this time! A full delivery that swings down the leg side and Short misses his flick shot as umpire signals wide.

19:34 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.4 Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, no run, Bowls a good inswinger again. It is around off and full length. Short tries to drive it but gets beaten on the inside edge.

19:34 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.3 Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, 1 run, Nice full delivery on off. Singh drives it wide of mid off for a single.

19:33 PM

wide

0.3 Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A fullish delivery and spills it down the leg side. Singh tries to clip it but misses.

19:32 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.2 Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, 1 run, Serves it fuller and on middle. It swings in again and Short works it wide of mid on for a single. Punjab and Short are underway!

19:31 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

0.1 Arjun Tendulkar to Matthew Short, no run, Arjun TendulkarÂ starts off with a lovely length delivery on off. Bit of shape into the batter and Short mistimes his drive towards covers.

19:29 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

We are all set to begin! The Mumbai players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Matthew ShortÂ are the openers for Punjab. Arjun TendulkarÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...

19:15 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sam Curran, the skipper of Punjab, says that back-to-back games and they did not have much time to think about losses. Informs that Shikhar is still recovering and should be back soon. Adds that it is a great opportunity for other boys. States that they have played many close games and are hoping to have good Powerplay and then take it from there.

19:13 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai,Â says that they will bowl first. Mentions that it is a good feeling to get wins under their belt but adds that they know it is just a start and they are looking to start afresh. States that the weather is good and it is a surprise in the month of April and informs that Jofra Archer is back. Mentions that Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on generally and they would like to chase down later.

19:10 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar.

19:09 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh (In place of Nathan Ellis), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

19:08 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani.

19:08 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer (In place of Nehal Wadhera), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar.Â 

19:08 PM

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs PBKS 31 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.

