Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs RR 42 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Updated: April 30, 2023 7:16 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Rohit Sharma, the birthday boy, also the skipper of Mumbai is in for a chat. Starts by saying the when he face Sanju last time during a similar occasion, the result had gone their way that time and hopes it works in their favour this time as well. Agrees that it is been a up and down season for them but they come into this game looking to dominate across both departments. Adds that they have made a couple of changes, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan come in for Jason BehrendorffÂ and Arjun Tendulkar.

Sanju Samson, the captain of RajasthanÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks good and they would like to stick to their strengths and defend the total. Tells that they are playing good brand of cricket and the conditions are different but they are up for the challenge. Mentions that the team management are doing a great job to keep the spirits high. Informs Boult comes back.

Impact Players for Mumbai - Nehal Wadhera,Â Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar.

Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak VarmaÂ (In place of Nehal Wadhera), Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Jofra ArcherÂ (In for Jason Behrendorff), Riley Meredith, Arshad KhanÂ (In for Arjun Tendulkar).

Impact Players for Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent BoultÂ (In for Adam Zampa), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â 

