Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs RCB 54 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

132/2 (12.1 Ovs)
Glenn Maxwell 64*(31) 7x4, 4x6
Faf du Plessis (C) 58*(35) 5x4, 3x6
Jason Behrendorff 3.1 - 0 - 28 - 2
Piyush Chawla 4 - 0 - 41 - 0
08:33 PM
11.6 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, Four!
08:33 PM
11.5 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Short again and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it through square leg for a run.
08:32 PM
11.4 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, Fatter, short and around leg, Faf du PlessisÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
08:32 PM
11.3 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, Quicker, full and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it towards covers.
08:31 PM
11.2 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX! Faf du PlessisÂ goes big! This is floated and around middle, Faf du PlessisÂ makes some room and launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
08:31 PM
11.1 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Glenn MaxwellÂ lofts it but just on the bounce towards long on for a single.
08:29 PM
10.6 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ forces it down the pitch where Chris JordanÂ gets a hand to it and parries it towards covers. They cross.
08:28 PM
10.5 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, SIX, SIX! Incredible shot from Maxi! Chris JordanÂ once again bowls this full and on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ changes the grip of his bat and reverse-scoops it over the third man fence for biggie. This is extraordinary batting!
08:27 PM
10.4 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, FIFTY FOR FAF! Another impressive knock from the skipper of Bangalore and this is his sixth half-century of the season. He will want to make this a big one now. This is full and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ drives it through covers for a run.
08:27 PM
10.3 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Chris JordanÂ serves this full again and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ accepts the width and drills it over mid off for a boundary.
08:26 PM
10.3 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, wide, 1 run, Overpithched and way outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
08:25 PM
10.2 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Full again and outside off again, Glenn MaxwellÂ slices it on the bounce towards deep point for a run.
08:24 PM
10.1 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Full and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ zips it towards sweeper covers for a single.
08:23 PM
9.6 Akash Madhwal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Full and around off hit away toward mid off for a quick.
08:22 PM
9.5 Akash Madhwal to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Full and well outside the off stump, Glenn MaxwellÂ reaches out and slaps it away wide of the man at third man for a single.
08:21 PM
9.4 Akash Madhwal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Around off stump, this is hit away through cover-point for a run.
08:20 PM
9.3 Akash Madhwal to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX! Innovative from Faf du PlessisÂ shuffles across and gets down low to lap it all the way over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
08:19 PM
9.3 Akash Madhwal to Faf du Plessis, no ball, 2 runs, Gets it in the blockhole on leg stump, Faf du PlessisÂ gets the front leg out of the way and tucks it away behind square leg for a couple of runs. Akash MadhwalÂ has overstepped and a no ball is called! Free Hit to follow...
08:17 PM
9.2 Akash Madhwal to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell, a solid knock from him. This is full and wide, squeezed away toward backward point for a single.
08:17 PM
9.1 Akash Madhwal to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Very full and on the legs, Glenn MaxwellÂ flicks it wide of the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
08:15 PM
8.6 Kumar Kartikeya to Glenn Maxwell, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Quicker one on the pads, swept away off the pads toward short fine leg for a leg bye.
08:14 PM
8.5 Kumar Kartikeya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run,Â Flatter one around off, Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and dabs it toward short third man for a run.
08:14 PM
8.4 Kumar Kartikeya to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Quicker one on middle and leg, tries to pull it away but gets an inside edge toward square leg for one.
08:14 PM
8.3 Kumar Kartikeya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, On leg stump, pulled away toward deep mid-wicket for yet another single.
08:13 PM
8.2 Kumar Kartikeya to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Pushed through quicker and shorter around leg stump, Glenn MaxwellÂ heaves this one away toward cow corner for one more.
08:13 PM
8.1 Kumar Kartikeya to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flatter one on the pads, worked away in front of square leg for a single.
08:12 PM
Kumar KartikeyaÂ comes back into the attack now.
08:11 PM
7.6 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, SIX, SIX! BOOM! This is tossed up around middle and leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ advances and launches it a long, long way over the long on fence for a biggie.
08:11 PM
7.5 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Fuller and on the legs, flicked away in front of square on the leg side for a single.
08:11 PM
7.4 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, And again! Flatter and on the pads, fails to work it away tet again.
08:10 PM
7.3 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, Around the pads, Faf du PlessisÂ looks to work it away behind square leg but fails to get it away.
08:10 PM
7.2 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Bowls the googly now, a tad shorter and turning in from around off. Glenn MaxwellÂ goes on the back foot and pushes it through the cover region for one.
08:09 PM
7.1 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Floated up around the pads, this is worked away 'round the corner for one.
08:08 PM
6.6 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Around the hips, tucked away in front of square leg for a single.
08:07 PM
6.5 Chris Jordan to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs, Slightly short and wide, Faf du PlessisÂ punches it away off the back foot through the cover region for a couple of runs.
08:06 PM
6.4 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Good length around off, this is hit away through cover-point for a single.
08:06 PM
6.3 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, SIX, SIX! Glenn MaxwellÂ is on fire! Short ball from Jordan, Maxwell just takes it on and pulls it a long way over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
08:05 PM
6.2 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, no run, On a length around off, blocked out by Maxwell.
08:05 PM
6.1 Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell, SIX, SIX! Short of a length over middle, Glenn MaxwellÂ shuffles a bit and whips it away over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
08:01 PM
Strategic-Break! Bangalore did lose Kohli and Rawat very early but that has not affected their scoring rate as Faf and Maxwell went on to counter-attack the bowlers. Mumbai will not be that disappointed as they know that if they can get these two out they can exploit the middle order of Bangalore. Chris JordanÂ to bowl after the break.
08:00 PM
5.6 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, On the pads, this is nudged away toward square leg for a single.
08:00 PM
5.5 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Floated up outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ leans on and drives it straight to covers.
08:00 PM
5.4 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Around off stump, this is knocked down to long off for a single.
07:58 PM
5.3 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, Top effort in the field from Chris Jordan! Fuller and around off, driven firmly to the left of extra cover where Jordan dives and makes a one-handed stop. They get a single.
07:58 PM
5.2 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! Two in a row! Flatter delivery around off, Glenn MaxwellÂ rocks back and hammers it away though the cover region. Chris JordanÂ gives chase and puts in a valiant dive but fails to stop the boundary.
07:57 PM
5.1 Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! Wow, what a shot! This is tossed up full around off, Glenn MaxwellÂ gets in position quickly and reverse sweeps it almost all the way into the deep cover fence for a boundary.
07:56 PM
4.6 Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX! BANG! Jason BehrendorffÂ pitches this up once again, on middle, in the slot as well, Faf du PlessisÂ clears his front leg and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
07:55 PM
4.5 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, 1 run, On a length and around leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ tries to heave it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls wide of short third man. They cross.
07:54 PM
4.4 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is back of a length but down the leg side, Glenn MaxwellÂ helps it towards the fine leg fence for four more runs.
07:54 PM
4.3 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ taps it to the off side.
07:53 PM
4.2 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! Powered away! Jason BehrendorffÂ serves this full and around off, Glenn MaxwellÂ stays in his crease and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
07:53 PM
4.1 Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, A good yorker, on middle, shaping in, Faf du PlessisÂ digs it out towards mid off for a single.
07:51 PM
3.6 Cameron Green to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Short of a length and on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ dabs it towards point.
07:51 PM
3.5 Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
07:50 PM
3.4 Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, no run, Cameron GreenÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Faf du PlessisÂ moves across to play the scoop but misses and falls to the ground as the ball loops off his pads towards point.
07:48 PM
3.3 Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Another full delivery from Green, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ stays there and lifts it over mid on for another boundary.
07:48 PM
3.2 Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, no run, Full again and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
07:48 PM
3.1 Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Cameron GreenÂ starts with a full delivery drifting down the leg, Faf du PlessisÂ just tickles it past short fine leg for a boundary.
07:48 PM
2.6 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, no run, This is on a good length and on leg, shaping in, Glenn MaxwellÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
07:48 PM
2.5 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, no run, Short of a length and on middle, Glenn MaxwellÂ keeps it out towards the bowler.
07:48 PM
2.4 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR, FOUR! Glenn MaxwellÂ gets off the mark in style! This is back of a length and outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ frees his arms and cuts it through point for a boundary.
07:48 PM
2.3 Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, no run, On a length and around leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ blocks it out.
07:43 PM
Glenn MaxwellÂ is in next.
07:43 PM
2.2 Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, out, OUT! TAKEN! Jason BehrendorffÂ strikes again! Anuj RawatÂ goes back to the hut now. This is full and outside off, nips away a bit, Anuj RawatÂ moves across to play the scoop over fine leg but adjusts and tries to go over short third man due to the line of the ball but he only manages a top edge as the ball goes in the air behind the keeper where from slip runs backwards and takes a fine catch. Bangalore two down now!
07:42 PM
2.1 Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Jason BehrendorffÂ lands this on a good length and on off, Anuj RawatÂ skips down the track and thrashes it over extra covers for a boundary.
07:41 PM
1.6 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, Quicker, short and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it towards covers.
07:40 PM
1.5 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Two in two! This is floated, full and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ gets under it and lofts it well over mid off for a one bounce four.
07:40 PM
1.4 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! Piyush ChawlaÂ lands this one short and around middle, Faf du PlessisÂ this time makes room and punches it through covers for a beautiful boundary.
07:40 PM
1.3 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, Flatter, full and around off, Faf du PlessisÂ tries to cut it away but misses.
07:39 PM
1.2 Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, no run, A googly, short and outside off, turning in, Faf du PlessisÂ moves back and blocks it onto the pitch.
07:38 PM
1.1 Piyush Chawla to Anuj Rawat, 1 run, Piyush ChawlaÂ begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Anuj RawatÂ sweeps it off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
07:38 PM
Piyush ChawlaÂ to bowl from the other end.
07:36 PM
0.6 Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, 1 run, Full and on middle, Anuj RawatÂ knocks it in front of mid on for a quick run.
07:35 PM
Anuj RawatÂ is in at number 3.
07:34 PM
0.5 Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jason BehrendorffÂ gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! The Mumbai players are celebrating but the umpire remains unmoved. Rohit SharmaÂ takes the review straight away. This is back of a length and around off, Virat KohliÂ charges down the track and tries to heave it away but gets the slightest of edges behind where Ishan KishanÂ pouches it safely. There seems to be a deflection and the UltraEdge confirms it. Kohli has to walk back now!Â
07:33 PM
0.4 Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, DROPPED! A huge chance for Mumbai but they have not taken it. Jason BehrendorffÂ tries for the yorker but serves a low full toss, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Nehal WadheraÂ leapsÂ but fails to grab it. Rohit SharmaÂ is not happy with the effort and this could prove to be costly.
07:32 PM
0.3 Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway finally! This is touch fuller and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
07:32 PM
0.2 Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, no run, BEATEN! Jason BehrendorffÂ lands this on a good length and just around off, shaping away, Virat KohliÂ looks to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
07:31 PM
0.1 Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, no run, Jason BehrendorffÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Virat KohliÂ taps it to the right of the bowler.
07:29 PM
All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle as the players of Mumbai are seen in a huddle around the boundary ropes. It will be the pair of skipper Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ to open the innings for Bangalore. Jason BehrendorffÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
07:12 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore says that it is a ground where you generally chase down targets but reckons that a big score will create scoreboard pressure. Adds that Mumbai have a good batting line-up but hopefully they can pick up wickets inside the Powerplay. Mentions that there are a few teams contesting for the third and fourth spot so they need to play good cricket. Informs that Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ comes in for Karn Sharma.
07:09 PM
Mumbai skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they have chased down targets well and the wicket looks good too. Tells that it is a typical Mumbai pitch as there is an even covering of grass and a bit of moisture as well. Mentions that they know the importance of this game but they always try to play good cricket in every game and that will not change. Informs that the news is already out about Jofra Archer, so he is out for the season and Chris Jordan comes in for him to make his debut for them.
07:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Bangalore -Â Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed.
07:07 PM
BangaloreÂ (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar (In for Karn Sharma), Harshal Patel.
07:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal.
07:07 PM
MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.Â
