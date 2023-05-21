LIVE NOW
Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs SRH 69 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
03:12 PM
Hyderabad's skipper, Aiden MarkramÂ says that they would like to finish off strong and it hasn't been their campaign but for the fans, they want to finish well. Informs that there are a few changes with Vivrant SharmaÂ getting a chance to open the innings and Umran MalikÂ is also back in the side. Adds that it is a high-scoring venue and it is a great chance for their batters to go out and with nothing to lose, they can express themselves.
03:12 PM
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Adds that they want to chase because of the nature of the pitch and adds that they are comfortable doing it. Mentions that the pitch looks dry and whatever the pitch has to offer will offer in the first half. Feels that it will get easier to bat on as the game progresses. Shares that they want to play the best cricket and win the game to give themselves a chance. Also says that they are familiar with these conditions and are aware of how the pitch plays. Informs that Kumar Kartikeya comes back in place of Hrithik Shokeen.
03:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad -Â Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Akeal Hosein.
03:08 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
03:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier.
03:07 PM
MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.Â
