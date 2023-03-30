Advertisement

Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Updated: March 30, 2023 1:54 PM IST
NEW UPDATES

13:54 PM

12.1 Bernard Scholtz to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:53 PM

11.6 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

13:53 PM

11.5 Pikky Ya France to Jonty Jenner, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

13:52 PM

11.4 Pikky Ya France to Jonty Jenner, No run, played towards covers.

13:52 PM

11.3 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:51 PM

11.2 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid off.

13:51 PM

11.1 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, No run.

13:49 PM

10.6 Bernard Scholtz to Jonty Jenner, No run, played towards covers.

13:48 PM

out

10.5 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, out, OUT! b Bernard Scholtz.

13:47 PM

10.4 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.

13:47 PM

10.3 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:46 PM

10.2 Bernard Scholtz to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

13:46 PM

10.1 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:44 PM

9.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:44 PM

9.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.

13:43 PM

9.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.

13:42 PM

9.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards point.

13:42 PM

9.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:41 PM

9.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

13:40 PM

8.6 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run.

13:39 PM

8.5 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run.

13:39 PM

8.4 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:38 PM

8.3 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards third man.

13:37 PM

8.2 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:37 PM

8.1 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:36 PM

7.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.

13:35 PM

7.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.

13:35 PM

7.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run.

13:34 PM

7.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards point.

13:33 PM

7.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid off.

13:33 PM

7.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.

13:33 PM

6.6 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid on.

13:31 PM

out

6.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, out, OUT! c Zane Green b Ben Shikongo.

13:29 PM

FOUR

6.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

13:29 PM

6.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.

13:28 PM

6.2 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

13:27 PM

6.1 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:26 PM

5.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run.

13:26 PM

5.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

13:24 PM

out

5.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, out, OUT! c Zane Green b Ruben Trumpelmann.

13:23 PM

5.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:23 PM

FOUR

5.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

13:22 PM

5.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:21 PM

4.6 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.

13:21 PM

4.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run.

13:20 PM

4.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.

13:19 PM

FOUR

4.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

13:19 PM

FOUR

4.2 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

13:18 PM

4.1 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:17 PM

3.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.

13:16 PM

wide

3.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:16 PM

3.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid on.

13:15 PM

3.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.

13:15 PM

3.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.

13:15 PM

3.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:15 PM

wide

3.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:15 PM

3.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run.

13:12 PM

2.6 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid on.

13:12 PM

2.5 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid on.

13:11 PM

2.4 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.

13:10 PM

2.3 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:10 PM

2.2 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards point.

13:10 PM

2.1 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

13:08 PM

1.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:07 PM

1.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid off.

13:06 PM

1.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:06 PM

1.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:05 PM

1.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:05 PM

1.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.

13:03 PM

0.6 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid on.

13:03 PM

0.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.

13:02 PM

0.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.

13:02 PM

0.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:02 PM

0.2 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.

