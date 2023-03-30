LIVE NOW
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
13:54 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
12.1 Bernard Scholtz to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:53 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.6 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13:53 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.5 Pikky Ya France to Jonty Jenner, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13:52 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.4 Pikky Ya France to Jonty Jenner, No run, played towards covers.
13:52 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.3 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:51 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.2 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid off.
13:51 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
11.1 Pikky Ya France to Josh Lawrenson, No run.
13:49 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
10.6 Bernard Scholtz to Jonty Jenner, No run, played towards covers.
13:48 PM
out
10.5 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, out, OUT! b Bernard Scholtz.
13:47 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
10.4 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.
13:47 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
10.3 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:46 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
10.2 Bernard Scholtz to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13:46 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
10.1 Bernard Scholtz to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:44 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:44 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.
13:43 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.
13:42 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards point.
13:42 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:41 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
9.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13:40 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.6 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run.
13:39 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.5 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run.
13:39 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.4 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:38 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.3 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards third man.
13:37 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.2 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:37 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
8.1 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:36 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.
13:35 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.
13:35 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run.
13:34 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards point.
13:33 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid off.
13:33 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
7.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards covers.
13:33 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
6.6 Ben Shikongo to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid on.
13:31 PM
out
6.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, out, OUT! c Zane Green b Ben Shikongo.
13:29 PM
FOUR
6.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
13:29 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
6.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.
13:28 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
6.2 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13:27 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
6.1 Ben Shikongo to Josh Lawrenson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:26 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
5.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
13:26 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
5.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Josh Lawrenson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13:24 PM
out
5.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, out, OUT! c Zane Green b Ruben Trumpelmann.
13:23 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
5.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:23 PM
FOUR
5.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
13:22 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
5.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:21 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
4.6 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.
13:21 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
4.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
13:20 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
4.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
13:19 PM
FOUR
4.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
13:19 PM
FOUR
4.2 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
13:18 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
4.1 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:17 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
13:16 PM
wide
3.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:16 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid on.
13:15 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
13:15 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
13:15 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:15 PM
wide
3.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:15 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
3.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
13:12 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.6 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid on.
13:12 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.5 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid on.
13:11 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.4 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.
13:10 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.3 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:10 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.2 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards point.
13:10 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
2.1 Ben Shikongo to Nick Greenwood, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13:08 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.6 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:07 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.5 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid off.
13:06 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.4 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:06 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.3 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:05 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.2 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:05 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
1.1 Ruben Trumpelmann to Nick Greenwood, No run.
13:03 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
0.6 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid on.
13:03 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
0.5 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.
13:02 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
0.4 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid off.
13:02 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
0.3 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:02 PM
Live Score-Namibia vs Jersey Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs JSY Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
0.2 Ben Shikongo to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.
COMMENTS