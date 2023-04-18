Live Score-Nepal vs Malaysia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs MAS Live Cricket Score, 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Malaysia
5/0 (1.3 Ovs)
Muhammad Amir Azim 5*(5) 1x4, 0x6
Virandeep Singh 0*(4) 0x4, 0x6
Gulsan Jha 0.3 - 0 - 4 - 0
Sompal Kami 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
8:58 AM
1.3 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
8:58 AM
1.2 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run, played towards covers.
8:57 AM
1.1 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run.
8:55 AM
0.6 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
8:54 AM
0.5 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.
8:54 AM
0.4 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.
8:53 AM
0.3 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.
8:53 AM
0.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Amir Azim, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
