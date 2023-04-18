Advertisement

Live Score-Nepal vs Malaysia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs MAS Live Cricket Score, 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: April 18, 2023 8:58 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
Malaysia

5/0 (1.3 Ovs)

Muhammad Amir Azim 5*(5) 1x4, 0x6

Virandeep Singh 0*(4) 0x4, 0x6

Gulsan Jha 0.3 - 0 - 4 - 0

Sompal Kami 1 - 0 - 1 - 0

8:58 AM

FOUR

1.3 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

8:58 AM

1.2 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run, played towards covers.

1.2 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run, played towards covers.

8:57 AM

1.1 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run.

1.1 Gulsan Jha to Muhammad Amir Azim, No run.

8:55 AM

0.6 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards point.

0.6 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run, played towards point.

8:54 AM

0.5 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

0.5 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

8:54 AM

0.4 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

0.4 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

8:53 AM

0.3 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

0.3 Sompal Kami to Virandeep Singh, No run.

8:53 AM

0.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Amir Azim, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

0.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Amir Azim, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

