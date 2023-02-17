Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

LIVE NOW
9:25 AM
8.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run.
9:24 AM
8.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
8.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards point.
9:24 AM
FOUR
8.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:24 AM
8.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:23 AM
8.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:21 AM
7.6 Kushal Malla to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards point.
9:21 AM
FOUR
7.5 Kushal Malla to Tomas Mackintosh, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:18 AM
out
7.4 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, out, OUT! c & b Kushal Malla.
9:18 AM
7.3 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
9:18 AM
7.2 Kushal Malla to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:17 AM
7.1 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:15 AM
6.6 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
9:15 AM
6.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
9:14 AM
6.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
9:13 AM
FOUR
6.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
9:13 AM
6.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run.
9:13 AM
FOUR
6.1 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
9:11 AM
FOUR
5.6 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:10 AM
5.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
9:10 AM
FOUR
5.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
9:09 AM
5.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards fine leg.
9:09 AM
5.2 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards third man.
9:08 AM
5.1 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.
9:07 AM
4.6 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:06 AM
4.5 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.
9:06 AM
4.4 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.
9:05 AM
4.3 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.
9:04 AM
4.2 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
9:04 AM
4.1 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:03 AM
3.6 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
9:02 AM
3.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
9:01 AM
SIX
3.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, SIX, Six! Played towards covers.
9:01 AM
3.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
9:00 AM
3.2 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:00 AM
FOUR
3.1 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
8:58 AM
2.6 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.
8:57 AM
2.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
8:57 AM
2.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:56 AM
2.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:55 AM
2.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:55 AM
2.1 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8:54 AM
1.6 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.
8:53 AM
1.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
8:53 AM
1.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.
8:52 AM
1.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.
8:52 AM
1.2 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
8:51 AM
1.1 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.
8:50 AM
0.6 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run.
8:49 AM
0.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:48 AM
0.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:48 AM
0.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
8:47 AM
0.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
