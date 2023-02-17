LIVE NOW

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: February 17, 2023 9:25 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

NEW UPDATES

9:25 AM

8.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run.

9:24 AM

8.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

8.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards point.

9:24 AM

FOUR

8.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:24 AM

8.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:23 AM

8.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:21 AM

7.6 Kushal Malla to Tomas Mackintosh, No run, played towards point.

9:21 AM

FOUR

7.5 Kushal Malla to Tomas Mackintosh, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:18 AM

out

7.4 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, out, OUT! c & b Kushal Malla.

9:18 AM

7.3 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.

9:18 AM

7.2 Kushal Malla to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:17 AM

7.1 Kushal Malla to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:15 AM

6.6 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.

9:15 AM

6.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.

9:14 AM

6.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.

9:13 AM

FOUR

6.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

9:13 AM

6.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run.

9:13 AM

FOUR

6.1 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

9:11 AM

FOUR

5.6 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:10 AM

5.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.

9:10 AM

FOUR

5.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

9:09 AM

5.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards fine leg.

9:09 AM

5.2 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards third man.

9:08 AM

5.1 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.

9:07 AM

4.6 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:06 AM

4.5 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.

9:06 AM

4.4 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.

9:05 AM

4.3 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.

9:04 AM

4.2 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.

9:04 AM

4.1 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:03 AM

3.6 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.

9:02 AM

3.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

9:01 AM

SIX

3.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, SIX, Six! Played towards covers.

9:01 AM

3.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.

9:00 AM

3.2 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:00 AM

FOUR

3.1 Karan KC to Christopher McBride, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

8:58 AM

2.6 Sompal Kami to Richie Berrington, No run.

8:57 AM

2.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

8:57 AM

2.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:56 AM

2.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:55 AM

2.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:55 AM

2.1 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.

8:54 AM

1.6 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.

8:53 AM

1.5 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.

8:53 AM

1.4 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.

8:52 AM

1.3 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.

8:52 AM

1.2 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.

8:51 AM

1.1 Karan KC to Richie Berrington, No run.

8:50 AM

0.6 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run.

8:49 AM

0.5 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:48 AM

0.4 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:48 AM

0.3 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.

8:47 AM

0.2 Sompal Kami to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.

