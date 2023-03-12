Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

LIVE NOW

Updated: March 12, 2023 10:50 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
NEW UPDATES

10:50 AM

20.6 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:50 AM

20.5 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

10:49 AM

20.4 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

10:48 AM

20.3 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

10:48 AM

20.2 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

10:47 AM

20.1 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

10:46 AM

19.6 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:46 AM

19.5 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards square leg.

10:45 AM

19.4 Rohan Mustafa to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:44 AM

19.3 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

10:44 AM

19.2 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:43 AM

FOUR

19.1 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

10:42 AM

18.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

10:41 AM

FOUR

18.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

10:41 AM

18.4 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:41 AM

18.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

10:40 AM

18.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:39 AM

18.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:38 AM

17.6 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

10:38 AM

17.5 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:37 AM

17.4 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:36 AM

17.3 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:35 AM

FOUR

17.2 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

10:34 AM

17.1 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:30 AM

16.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:29 AM

16.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

10:28 AM

16.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

10:28 AM

16.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:28 AM

16.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:27 AM

16.1 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:26 AM

15.6 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

10:25 AM

15.5 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

10:25 AM

15.4 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:24 AM

15.3 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.

10:23 AM

15.2 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards third man.

10:22 AM

15.1 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:20 AM

14.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:20 AM

14.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

10:19 AM

14.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

10:19 AM

14.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards third man.

10:18 AM

14.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:18 AM

14.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

10:17 AM

13.6 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

10:16 AM

13.5 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:15 AM

13.4 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

10:15 AM

13.3 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:14 AM

13.2 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.

10:14 AM

13.1 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.

10:12 AM

12.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

10:11 AM

12.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

10:11 AM

12.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

10:10 AM

12.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:10 AM

12.2 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

10:09 AM

12.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards square leg.

10:08 AM

11.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:08 AM

11.5 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:07 AM

11.4 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

10:06 AM

11.3 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:05 AM

11.2 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:05 AM

11.1 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:04 AM

10.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.

10:03 AM

10.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

10:02 AM

10.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.

10:02 AM

10.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

10:01 AM

10.2 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

10:01 AM

10.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.

10:00 AM

9.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

9:59 AM

wide

9.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:58 AM

9.5 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

9:57 AM

9.4 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.

9:56 AM

9.3 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:56 AM

9.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.

9:55 AM

wide

9.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:55 AM

9.1 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid on.

9:54 AM

8.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:53 AM

8.5 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.

9:53 AM

8.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:53 AM

8.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:52 AM

FOUR

8.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:51 AM

8.1 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.

9:50 AM

7.6 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.

9:49 AM

FOUR

7.5 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:48 AM

7.4 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.

9:48 AM

7.3 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.

9:47 AM

7.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.

9:45 AM

out

7.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, out, OUT! c Muhammad Waseem b Junaid Siddique.

9:44 AM

6.6 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

9:44 AM

6.5 Aayan Khan to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:43 AM

6.4 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:43 AM

FOUR

6.3 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

9:42 AM

6.2 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.

9:42 AM

6.1 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

9:42 AM

5.6 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:41 AM

5.5 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:40 AM

5.4 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.

9:40 AM

5.3 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:38 AM

FOUR

5.2 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

9:37 AM

5.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid on.

9:37 AM

4.6 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:36 AM

4.5 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

9:35 AM

4.4 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.

9:33 AM

out

4.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, out, OUT! lbw b Aayan Khan.

9:33 AM

4.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:32 AM

4.1 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.

9:31 AM

3.6 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.

9:30 AM

3.5 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.

9:30 AM

3.4 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:29 AM

3.3 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:28 AM

3.2 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards covers.

9:28 AM

FOUR

3.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

9:26 AM

2.6 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.

9:26 AM

2.5 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.

9:26 AM

FOUR

2.4 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:25 AM

2.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

2.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

2.1 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.

9:23 AM

1.6 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:21 AM

out

1.5 Aryan Lakra to Aasif Sheikh, out, OUT! b Aryan Lakra.

9:21 AM

1.4 Aryan Lakra to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:20 AM

1.3 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:20 AM

1.2 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.

9:19 AM

1.1 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:18 AM

0.6 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:17 AM

0.5 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.

9:17 AM

0.4 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.

9:16 AM

0.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:16 AM

0.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
