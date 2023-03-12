LIVE NOW
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10:50 AM
20.6 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:50 AM
20.5 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10:49 AM
20.4 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
10:48 AM
20.3 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
10:48 AM
20.2 Zawar Farid to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
10:47 AM
20.1 Zawar Farid to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
10:46 AM
19.6 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:46 AM
19.5 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards square leg.
10:45 AM
19.4 Rohan Mustafa to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:44 AM
19.3 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
10:44 AM
19.2 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:43 AM
FOUR
19.1 Rohan Mustafa to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
10:42 AM
18.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10:41 AM
FOUR
18.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
10:41 AM
18.4 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:41 AM
18.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
10:40 AM
18.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:39 AM
18.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:38 AM
17.6 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
10:38 AM
17.5 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:37 AM
17.4 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:36 AM
17.3 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:35 AM
FOUR
17.2 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
10:34 AM
17.1 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:30 AM
16.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:29 AM
16.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10:28 AM
16.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10:28 AM
16.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:28 AM
16.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:27 AM
16.1 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:26 AM
15.6 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
10:25 AM
15.5 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10:25 AM
15.4 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:24 AM
15.3 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run.
10:23 AM
15.2 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards third man.
10:22 AM
15.1 Zahoor Khan to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:20 AM
14.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:20 AM
14.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10:19 AM
14.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
10:19 AM
14.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards third man.
10:18 AM
14.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:18 AM
14.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10:17 AM
13.6 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10:16 AM
13.5 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:15 AM
13.4 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
10:15 AM
13.3 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:14 AM
13.2 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.
10:14 AM
13.1 Zahoor Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.
10:12 AM
12.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10:11 AM
12.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10:11 AM
12.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
10:10 AM
12.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:10 AM
12.2 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
10:09 AM
12.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards square leg.
10:08 AM
11.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:08 AM
11.5 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:07 AM
11.4 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
10:06 AM
11.3 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:05 AM
11.2 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:05 AM
11.1 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:04 AM
10.6 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid off.
10:03 AM
10.5 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
10:02 AM
10.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run.
10:02 AM
10.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
10:01 AM
10.2 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
10:01 AM
10.1 Aryan Lakra to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.
10:00 AM
9.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
9:59 AM
wide
9.6 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:58 AM
9.5 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
9:57 AM
9.4 Junaid Siddique to Rohit Paudel, No run.
9:56 AM
9.3 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:56 AM
9.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards point.
9:55 AM
wide
9.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:55 AM
9.1 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards mid on.
9:54 AM
8.6 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:53 AM
8.5 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.
9:53 AM
8.4 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:53 AM
8.3 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:52 AM
FOUR
8.2 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:51 AM
8.1 Aryan Lakra to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards point.
9:50 AM
7.6 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.
9:49 AM
FOUR
7.5 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:48 AM
7.4 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.
9:48 AM
7.3 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.
9:47 AM
7.2 Junaid Siddique to Bhim Sharki, No run.
9:45 AM
out
7.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, out, OUT! c Muhammad Waseem b Junaid Siddique.
9:44 AM
6.6 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
9:44 AM
6.5 Aayan Khan to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:43 AM
6.4 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:43 AM
FOUR
6.3 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
9:42 AM
6.2 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.
9:42 AM
6.1 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
9:42 AM
5.6 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:41 AM
5.5 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:40 AM
5.4 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.
9:40 AM
5.3 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:38 AM
FOUR
5.2 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
9:37 AM
5.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid on.
9:37 AM
4.6 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:36 AM
4.5 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
9:35 AM
4.4 Aayan Khan to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid on.
9:33 AM
out
4.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, out, OUT! lbw b Aayan Khan.
9:33 AM
4.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:32 AM
4.1 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
9:31 AM
3.6 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.
9:30 AM
3.5 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run.
9:30 AM
3.4 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:29 AM
3.3 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:28 AM
3.2 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards covers.
9:28 AM
FOUR
3.1 Junaid Siddique to Kushal Malla, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
9:26 AM
2.6 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
9:26 AM
2.5 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
9:26 AM
FOUR
2.4 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:25 AM
2.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
2.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
2.1 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
9:23 AM
1.6 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:21 AM
out
1.5 Aryan Lakra to Aasif Sheikh, out, OUT! b Aryan Lakra.
9:21 AM
1.4 Aryan Lakra to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:20 AM
1.3 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:20 AM
1.2 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
9:19 AM
1.1 Aryan Lakra to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:18 AM
0.6 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:17 AM
0.5 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
9:17 AM
0.4 Aayan Khan to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
9:16 AM
0.3 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:16 AM
0.2 Aayan Khan to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
