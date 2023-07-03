LIVE NOW
Live Score-Netherlands vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs OMA Super Sixes - 5 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Scott EdwardsÂ says he would have bowled first as well and they would want to go forward and set up a good total. Adds that the confidence is high amongst the squad and they would want to win here. Informs that they have one change.
Aqib IlyasÂ says they would want to bowl first as the conditions will favor the bowling side up front. Adds that being the skipper of the team is a huge honor for him personally. Informs that there are 2 changes in the side.
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (C), Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd.
