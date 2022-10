Live Score Netherlands vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022: Mendis Takes SL To A Good Total After Slow Start

LIVE NED vs SL T20 World Cup Score And Updates: Sri Lanka did a good recovery after a slow start as they scored 162 runs in 20 overs against the Netherlands in a must-win match at the T20 World Cup.

Kusal Mendis scored the most runs for his team. He hit 79 runs to take Sri Lanka to a good total. For the Netherlands, Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede took two wickets each.

World Cup fate is on the line for the Netherlands and Sri Lanka when they meet at Kardinia Park in the penultimate game in Group A, with both facing the prospect of an early exit from the tournament.

Coming into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 it had been Sri Lanka who had been making much of the noise on the international stage, winning the Asia Cup and beating some high-calibre opponents in the process. But Dasun Shanaka and his side are now one loss away from World Cup elimination and know they must almost certainly beat Group A leaders the Netherlands on Thursday to make it to the Super 12.

They will now look to win the match against the Netherlands led by Scott Edwards.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.