live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs ENG 1st Test match Live cricket score at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

7:31 AM
10.6 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, No run.
7:30 AM
10.5 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, No run.
7:30 AM
FOUR
10.4 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, FOUR, Four!
7:29 AM
FOUR
10.3 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! FIFTY for Ben Duckett! Full and at the pads by Tim Southee, Ben DuckettÂ rolls his wrists and clips this one past square leg for a boundary. This has been an entertaining innings here from the stylish left-handed batter.Â
7:28 AM
10.2 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, no run, Beaten! Full and angling away outside off, Ben DuckettÂ looks to drive this one on the up but plays it away from his body. Luckily for him, he does not get an outside edge.
7:27 AM
10.1 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ gets behind the line and blocks this one out on the leg side.
7:26 AM
9.6 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Switches to over the wicket and bowls it at the pads, Ben DuckettÂ turns this one towards deep square leg and retains the strike with a single.
7:25 AM
FOUR
9.5 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Make that three in a row!Â Blair TicknerÂ changes his length and goes full and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ punches on the full delivery and punches this one through the covers for a boundary. Ben DuckettÂ is putting on a show here.Â
7:24 AM
FOUR
9.4 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! On a length outside off by Blair Tickner, Ben DuckettÂ allows the ball to come to him and opens the bat face. Steers it through backward pointÂ and collects the third boundary of the over.Â
7:23 AM
FOUR
9.3 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Ben DuckettÂ is looking in fine nick here! Blair TicknerÂ goes full and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ does not miss out as he leans into the drive and drives it through extra cover for yet another boundary.
7:22 AM
9.2 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no run, On a good length outside off, Ben DuckettÂ defends this one from the crease on the off side.
7:22 AM
FOUR
9.1 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Beautiful timing! Full and angling in at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Ben DuckettÂ presents a full face of the bat and drives it to the right of mid on for a boundary.
7:21 AM
8.6 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, 2 runs, Goes full and swinging away outside off, Ollie PopeÂ uses his feet and drives it back past the bowler. Gets it to the left of mid on for a couple of runs.Â
7:20 AM
8.5 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Good-length delivery outside off, Ollie PopeÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
7:19 AM
8.4 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Fuller in the channel outside off, Ollie PopeÂ takes a stride forward and leaves the ball alone.
7:19 AM
8.3 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, On a good length and shaping away outside off, Ollie PopeÂ does not reach out to the delivery and watchfully lets it go.
7:18 AM
8.2 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Shorter and at the batter by Tim Southee, Ben DuckettÂ swivels and helps this one to fin leg for a single.
7:17 AM
8.1 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, 2 runs, On a length and angling away outside off, Ben DuckettÂ dabs this one wide of backward point and collects a couple of runs.
7:16 AM
7.6 Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope, no run, Length delivery and going away outside off, Ollie PopeÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
7:16 AM
7.5 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Short again and around off, Ben DuckettÂ pulls it along the ground towards deep square leg for a single.
7:15 AM
FOUR
7.4 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Shorter in length and on off, Ben DuckettÂ hangs back and gets on top of the bounce. Pulls it through mid-wicket for his fourth boundary of the innings.Â
7:14 AM
7.3 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no run, Back of a length on leg by Blair Tickner, Ben DuckettÂ gets inside the line of the delivery to tuck this one fine but fails to connect and gets hit on the thigh pad.
7:13 AM
7.2 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no run, On a length but down the leg side, Ben DuckettÂ tries to flick this one but misses.
7:13 AM
no ball
7.2 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no ball, no run, NO BALL! Back of a length and into the batter, Ben DuckettÂ gets cramped for room as he goes for the pull and gets hit high on the pads. Blair TicknerÂ has overstepped again.Â
7:12 AM
7.1 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and angling in on middle, Ben DuckettÂ looks to turn this one on the leg side but closes the bat face early. Gets a leading edge that goes a bit uppishly but to the right of Blair Tickner.
7:11 AM
FOUR
6.6 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, FOUR, FOUR!Â Glorious by Ollie Pope! Tim SoutheeÂ goes full again searching for the swing and bowls it outside off, Ollie PopeÂ leans forward and drives it along the ground through the covers region. Devon ConwayÂ performs the chase and puts in a valiant effort but the ball beats him to the fence.Â
7:10 AM
6.5 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Full and swinging in on leg, Ben DuckettÂ works this one towards fine leg and takes a single.
7:09 AM
6.4 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and slanting away outside off, Ben DuckettÂ defends this one solidly on the off side.
7:09 AM
6.3 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, 2 runs, Strays on the pads and bowls it full in length, Ben DuckettÂ flicks this one towards deep backward leg for a couple of runs.
7:08 AM
FOUR
6.2 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Pitches this one full and swinging into the batter, Ben DuckettÂ accounts for the swing and rolls his wrists. Clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
7:07 AM
6.1 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, no run, Fuller and angling away outside off from over the wicket, Ben DuckettÂ watchfully blocks this one out.
7:06 AM
5.6 Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope, 2 runs, On a good length and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ shuffles across early and flicks this one to the left of deep square leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ runs around and keeps it to two.
7:05 AM
5.5 Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope, no run, Fuller and around off, Ollie PopeÂ works this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
7:05 AM
5.4 Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope, no run, Back of a length and around off, the ball nips back in after pitching, Ollie PopeÂ hangs back and goes for the pull but does not connect.
7:04 AM
5.3 Blair Tickner to Ollie Pope, no run, Bowls it on a good length outside off, Ollie PopeÂ gets his bat out of the wayÂ at the last moment and leaves the ball alone.
7:03 AM
5.2 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Back of a length and angling into the batter from 'round the wicket, Ben DuckettÂ swivels in his crease to pull but gets it off his gloves towards backward square leg for a single.
7:03 AM
5.1 Blair Tickner to Ben Duckett, no run, Starts with a wayward delivery, full but down the leg side, Ben DuckettÂ looks to help it fine but fails to get any bat on it.
7:02 AM
The debutant Blair Tickner is introduced into the attack.Â
7:01 AM
4.6 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Good-length delivery outside off, Ollie PopeÂ gets behind the line and defends it on the off side.
7:00 AM
FOUR
4.5 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Full and angling in on off by Tim Southee, Ollie PopeÂ uses his feet to negate the swing and clips it through mid-wicket. Gets off the mark with a boundary.
6:59 AM
4.4 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Full and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ shuffles across and clips this one straight to mid on.
6:58 AM
4.3 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Fuller and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ takes a big stride forward and defends this one to cover.
6:57 AM
4.2 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Bowls it on a good length and shaping away outside off, Ollie PopeÂ shoulders arms and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
6:56 AM
4.1 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, Keeps it full and outside off, Ollie PopeÂ watchfully defends this one towards cover.
6:55 AM
3.6 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and down the leg side, Ben DuckettÂ leaves the ball alone this time.
6:55 AM
3.5 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, On a length on off, Ben DuckettÂ punches this one towards cover.
6:54 AM
no ball
3.5 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no ball, FOUR, NO BALL! FOUR! Sloppy from Neil Wagner! Third no ball in only his second over! Bowls this one full and at the stumps. Ben DuckettÂ presents a full face of the bat and drives it back past the bowler. Gets it to the right of mid on and collects a boundary.
6:53 AM
3.4 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and swinging away outside off, Ben DuckettÂ leans forward and blocks it out on the off side.
6:53 AM
3.3 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, On a good length outside off, Ben DuckettÂ defends this one with soft hands towards gully.
6:52 AM
3.2 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, Full and around off by Neil Wagner, Ben DuckettÂ drives this one back to the bowler.
6:51 AM
3.1 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, no run, Fullish delivery at the stumps, Ben DuckettÂ watchfully digs this one out back to the bowler.
6:51 AM
2.6 Tim Southee to Ollie Pope, no run, On a good length and angling in on off, Ollie PopeÂ covers the off stump and shoulders arms to the delivery.
6:49 AM
Ollie PopeÂ walks in at number 3 for England.
6:49 AM
out
2.5 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Tim SoutheeÂ finally gets his man! Bowls this one on a good length and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ uses his feet to counter the swing and looks to drive this one with a straight bat. Goes with the hard hands and gets an outside edge that carries to third slip. Michael BracewellÂ gets down low to his left and takes a good catch. Zak CrawleyÂ did not look comfortable during his short stay.Â
6:48 AM
2.4 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, On a good length and going away from the batter, Zak CrawleyÂ goes for a drive away from his body but misses.
6:47 AM
2.3 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Another fuller delivery outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ accounts for the away swing and lets it go through to the keeper.
6:46 AM
2.2 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Full and swinging away in the channel outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
6:46 AM
2.1 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Full and straying at the pads, Ben Duckett clips this one towards fine leg and takes a single.
6:45 AM
1.6 Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, no run, Full and angling in on leg, Zak CrawleyÂ clips it firmly but fails to get it past square leg.
6:45 AM
1.5 Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, no run, Full and swinging into the batter, Zak CrawleyÂ defends this one down the wicket.
6:45 AM
no ball
1.5 Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, no ball, no run, NO BALL! Back of a length but angling down the leg side, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to flick but misses. Neil WagnerÂ has overstepped for the second time in the over.Â
6:43 AM
1.4 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, 3 runs, On a length outside off, Ben DuckettÂ crouches and punches it through covers and collects three runs.
6:42 AM
FOUR
1.3 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Ben Duckett! Fuller in length and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ gets into the position early and drives it through covers for yet another boundary.
6:42 AM
FOUR
1.2 Neil Wagner to Ben Duckett, FOUR, FOUR! Ben DuckettÂ is up and running! Neil WagnerÂ bowls it full and at the pads, Ben DuckettÂ does not miss out as he clips it along the ground on the leg side. Gets it through square leg and opens his account with a boundary.Â
6:41 AM
1.1 Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, 1 run, Full and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ frees his arms and goes for the drive but gets an inside edge that rolls towards square leg for a single.
6:40 AM
no ball
1.1 Neil Wagner to Zak Crawley, no ball, no run, NO BALL! Oh no, Neil WagnerÂ has castled Zak CrawleyÂ but guess what? He has overstepped. Starts with a full delivery and swinging into the batter on middle and leg, Zak CrawleyÂ gets forward to defend but does not account for the swing and sees his woodwork disturbed. Luckily for him, it was a no ball.Â
6:39 AM
Neil WagnerÂ will share the attackÂ from the other end.
6:38 AM
0.6 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, no run, Keeps it full and wide outside off, Ben DuckettÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
6:38 AM
0.5 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, 1 run, Full and at the stumps by Tim Southee, Zak CrawleyÂ shuffles across and drives it to the left of mid on for a single.
6:37 AM
0.4 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Beaten! On a good length and shaping away outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ steps out and goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
6:36 AM
0.3 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Fuller in the channel outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ does not reach out to the delivery and lets it go through to the keeper.
6:34 AM
0.2 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, 2 runs, Was that a chance? Tim SoutheeÂ goes full and lets the ball swing away outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ uses his feet to counter the swing and goes for the drive. Gets a thickish outside edge that travels low to the right of Michael BracewellÂ at third slip. He fails to react quickly and a chance goes begging. The batters run two in the process.Â
6:34 AM
0.1 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Southee starts with a full delivery, swinging away outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
6:29 AM
Right then, we are done with the national anthems. The umpires and players make their way out in the middle. Ben DuckettÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ will open the innings for England. Tim SoutheeÂ will start the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand. Let's play...
6:14 AM
England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
