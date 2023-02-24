Live score New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

LIVE NOW
3:42 AM
2.2 Tim Southee to Ben Duckett, No run.
3:41 AM
2.1 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, 1 run, Fuller in length and around leg, Zak CrawleyÂ tickles it towards fine leg for a single.
3:40 AM
1.6 Matt Henry to Zak Crawley, 1 run, Full again and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ drives it uppishly but wide of the bowler and the fielder at short covers fumbles a bit which allows another run.
3:39 AM
1.5 Matt Henry to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Back of a length and on leg, angling in, Ben DuckettÂ nudges it through backward square leg for a single.
3:39 AM
1.4 Matt Henry to Ben Duckett, no run, Fuller one and on off, Ben DuckettÂ drives it down the pitch.
3:38 AM
1.3 Matt Henry to Ben Duckett, no run, BEAUTY! Matt HenryÂ serves this on a good length and on middle, swinging away with some extra bounce, Ben DuckettÂ gets cut in half and the ball goes just past his bat and off his thighs towards the keeper. There is an appela for the caught behind, but turned down. New ZealandÂ reviews it but loses it as UltraEdge shows no bat involved.
3:37 AM
1.2 Matt Henry to Ben Duckett, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on the fifth stump line, Ben DuckettÂ leaves it alone.
3:37 AM
1.1 Matt Henry to Ben Duckett, 2 runs, EnglandÂ are Ben DuckettÂ are underway now! Matt HenryÂ begins with a full delivery but down the leg side, Ben DuckettÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
3:36 AM
Matt HenryÂ to steam in from the other end.
3:35 AM
0.6 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Tim SoutheeÂ starts with a maiden over! He goes a bit fuller this time, on off, shaping away, Zak CrawleyÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
3:35 AM
0.5 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Tim SoutheeÂ continues with the good length, on off, Zak CrawleyÂ guides it with the outer half towards gully.
3:34 AM
0.4 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Length again, outside off again, Zak CrawleyÂ decides not to play at it again.
3:33 AM
0.3 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, This is on a hard length and outside off, shaping further away, Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.
3:33 AM
0.2 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Back of a length and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to play at it, but gets a leading edge towards fourth slip.
3:32 AM
0.1 Tim Southee to Zak Crawley, no run, Oh..how close is this! Tim SoutheeÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, shaping in, Zak CrawleyÂ misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down as in real time it looks like going down the leg side.
3:30 AM
Done with all the pre-match proceedings. The crowd make their presence felt as well with a round of applause. New ZealandÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before taking the field. Followed by Zak CrawleyÂ and Ben DuckettÂ who walk out to open for England. It will be Tim SoutheeÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
3:26 AM
The morning session is set to begin. Both the teams first make their way out on the middle and they line-up for the national anthems. It will be England's anthem first, followed by the New Zealand's anthem.
3:09 AM
England (Unchanged playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
3:09 AM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will YoungÂ (In for Scott Kuggeleijn),Â Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (C), Neil Wagner, Matt HenryÂ (In for Blair Tickner).
