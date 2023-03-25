LIVE NOW
Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Eden Park, Auckland
7:20 AM
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
7:20 AM
9.6 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, No run.
7:19 AM
Halt! Pathum NissankaÂ has hurt his hand on the previous delivery. The physio is in to check on him, but he is going off the field now. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ comes in as the subsitute fielder.
7:18 AM
FOUR
9.5 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! This has been hammered away for four. Back of a length around the waist, Will YoungÂ gets into the position early on and pulls this straight out of the middle of his bat to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Pathum NissankaÂ gets a good hand on this but this was hit fiercely and he is down in pain now with some damage done to his right palm.
7:17 AM
9.4 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, no run, Fuller one around middle, Will YoungÂ drives this to mid on for no run.
7:16 AM
9.3 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, no run, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ guides this to point.
7:16 AM
FOUR
9.2 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, FOUR, FOUR! On a length around middle, Will YoungÂ shimmies to his off and pulls this wide of fine leg for a boundary. Kasun RajithaÂ puts in a good effort to collect this but the ball was out of his reach and it travels for a boundary.
7:15 AM
9.1 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Finn AllenÂ taps this near the square on offÂ and sets off for a single. Good running between the wickets.
7:14 AM
8.6 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ slices this to Wanindu HasarangaÂ at gully for no run.
7:13 AM
8.5 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, 1 run, On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ gets it from the inside of his bat towards short mid-wicket for a single.
7:13 AM
8.4 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, 1 run, On a length around middle, Will YoungÂ tucks this to fine leg and takes a single.
7:12 AM
8.3 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ looks to punch this but mishits this into the surface towards cover-point for no run.
7:12 AM
8.2 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ taps this to short point for no run.
7:11 AM
8.1 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, 2 runs, Fuller one on pads, Will YoungÂ nudges this wide of square leg and collects a couple of runs here.
7:10 AM
7.6 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, no run, On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ opens the face of his bat as he pushes this to point for no run.
7:10 AM
7.5 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, no run, Back of a length on top of off, Finn AllenÂ defends this off his back foot.
7:09 AM
7.4 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, 1 run, Short-pitched delivery body bound, Will YoungÂ pulls this into the surface towards deep square leg for a single.
7:08 AM
7.3 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, 1 run, Ona length around pads, Finn AllenÂ gets a bit of glove on this as the ball rolls over to the fielder at fine leg. A single taken comfortably.
7:08 AM
7.2 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, no run, On a length just outside off, Finn AllenÂ looks to go hard at this but gets beaten on his inside edge.
7:07 AM
7.1 Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, no run, Lahiru KumaraÂ is steaming in. Fuller and wide of off, Finn AllenÂ blocks this out back to the bowler.
7:06 AM
6.6 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ guides this to point for no run. An excellent over here by Kasun Rajitha.
7:05 AM
6.5 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ drives this powerfully and finds the fielder at mid off.
7:05 AM
6.4 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Fuller one going down leg, Will YoungÂ looks to flick but gets beaten as the ball has clipped his front pad. Loud appeal by the bowler but the umpire has turned this down.
7:04 AM
6.3 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Good length delivery angling in towards the batter, Will YoungÂ gets hit on his pads for no run.
7:04 AM
6.2 Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, no run, Touch fuller on op of off, Will YoungÂ taps this near the wicket on off and asks for a single, Finn AllenÂ refuses the call and rightly so.
7:03 AM
6.1 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, 1 run, On a length around middle and leg, Finn AllenÂ tucks this to the long leg for a single.
7:02 AM
5.6 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, no run, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ leans ahead and blocks this out.
7:02 AM
5.5 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, 2 runs, Fuller around off, Will YoungÂ edges this past the fielder at point for a couple of runs.
7:01 AM
5.4 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, no run, Fuller and on top of off stumps, Will YoungÂ defends this in front of him.
7:00 AM
5.3 Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, no run, Back of a length outside off, Will YoungÂ leaves this as the keeper collects this well.
6:59 AM
Will YoungÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
6:58 AM
out
5.2 Lahiru Kumara to Chad Bowes, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! The change works for Sri Lanka. On a length pitching in middle and shaping away from the batter, Chad BowesÂ looks to play across the line and gets a leading edge that balloons over the head of Dilshan MadushankaÂ at mid on. He settles underneath this and takes this nice and clean.
6:57 AM
5.1 Lahiru Kumara to Chad Bowes, no run, Fuller outside off, Chad BowesÂ defends this on the off side.
6:57 AM
Lahiru KumaraÂ comes into the attack now.
6:56 AM
4.6 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, Fuller around off with the ball shaping away from the right-hander,Â Finn AllenÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
6:55 AM
4.5 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, On a length just outside off, Finn AllenÂ gives this a good look and decides this leave this.
6:54 AM
4.4 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Slower one fuller and on pads, Chad BowesÂ flicks this to long leg for a single.
6:54 AM
4.3 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length around pads, Chad BowesÂ looks to tuck this around the on side but gets hit on his pads.
6:53 AM
4.2 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, 1 run, Good length delivery swinging away from the batter, Finn AllenÂ drives this to a widish mid off for a single.
6:53 AM
4.1 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, On a length around middle, Finn AllenÂ plays this gently towards mid on for no run.
6:51 AM
3.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, 1 run, Touch fuller outside off, Finn AllenÂ punches this off the back foot into the surface towards mid off and the run a single to end the over.
6:51 AM
wide
3.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, wide, 1 run, Wide! Short-pitched again but this timeÂ way too high for the umpire's liking. Wide signaled.
6:50 AM
3.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, no run, Well-directed bouncer, fizzing near the badge, Finn AllenÂ sways away from this.
6:50 AM
FOUR
3.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR, FOUR! Over-pitched around off, Finn AllenÂ drills this back past the bowler for a boundary straight down the ground.
6:49 AM
3.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, 2 runs, Back of a length angling away from stumps, Finn AllenÂ stands tall and cuts this wide of Wanindu HasarangaÂ at point. He chases this back and the batter runs a couple.
6:48 AM
FOUR
3.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR, FOUR! Edged for four. Short and wide outside off, Finn AllenÂ swings hard at this and the ball flies off the outside edge through vacant second slip for a boundary towards third man.
6:47 AM
3.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Chad BowesÂ rolls this wide of mid off and takes a single.
6:46 AM
2.6 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, Length dragged back a bit, Finn AllenÂ gets an outside edge towards point for no run to end this eventful over.
6:46 AM
2.5 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, Fuller one around middle, Finn AllenÂ edges this towards point for no run.
6:45 AM
2.4 Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, no run, WOAH! Crazy scene as Finn AllenÂ gets beaten on this fuller delivery and the ball has clipped the off-stump but the bails are staying put and Finn AllenÂ survives another day.
6:44 AM
2.3 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, 3 runs, On a length outside off, Chad BowesÂ pushes this in the gap between cover and point and they run three runs here.
6:43 AM
FOUR
2.2 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! That's a cracking stroke for four. Short-pitched delivery on top of middle, Chad BowesÂ advances down the track and pulls this flatÂ over the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
6:43 AM
2.1 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length shaping away from the batter, Chad BowesÂ blocks this out towards the off side.
6:41 AM
FOUR
1.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR, FOUR! Smashed back for a boundary. On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ stands tall and smashes this off the front foot back past the bowler for yet another boundary.
6:41 AM
1.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, no run, Back of a length outside off, Finn AllenÂ guides this to point.
6:40 AM
FOUR
1.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR, FOUR! Superbly timed for four. Overpitched around pads with a bit of shape back in towards the batter, Finn AllenÂ places this wide of mid-wicket as the ball races away to the fence for four.
6:40 AM
1.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, no run, Full and wide of off, Finn AllenÂ pushes this to cover-point for no run.
6:39 AM
1.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Chad Bowes, 1 run, Fuller around middle, swinging in towards the batter, Chad BowesÂ tucks this wide of mid on and takes a single.
6:38 AM
1.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, 1 run, Good length delivery around pads, Finn AllenÂ nudges this to fine leg for a single. Finn AllenÂ is up and running as well.
6:37 AM
Dilshan MadushankaÂ to share the attack.
6:37 AM
0.6 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, Away swinging delivery outside off, Chad BowesÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.Â
6:36 AM
0.5 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, Fuller outside off, Chad BowesÂ looks to leave this but gets this form the middle of his bat to point for no run.
6:36 AM
0.4 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, On a length wide of off, Chad BowesÂ strides forward and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
6:35 AM
0.3 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, Fuller around middle, Chad BowesÂ defends this back to the bowler.
6:35 AM
0.2 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, no run, Fuller around off, Chad BowesÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
6:34 AM
FOUR
0.1 Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, FOUR, FOUR! Not a bad way to start his international career as he smashes it for a boundary. On a length outside off with a hint of swing, Chad BowesÂ stands tall and punches this through cover for a boundary.
6:31 AM
Done with the pre-match formalities! The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle and now they are spreading out to take their respective field positions. Chad BowesÂ strides out to open the innings for New Zealand on debutÂ along with Finn Allen. Kasun RajithaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
6:26 AM
We are moments away from the start of the game. However, before that the players from both sides walk outÂ and line up for their respective nationa anthems. It will Sri Lanka's first followed by the national anthem of New Zealand.
6:21 AM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.Â
6:21 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
