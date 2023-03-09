LIVE NOW

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Updated: March 9, 2023 3:37 AM IST
3:37 AM

0.6 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:37 AM

0.5 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:36 AM

0.4 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:35 AM

0.3 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:34 AM

0.2 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:34 AM

0.1 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.

3:31 AM

Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings.Â 

3:27 AM

We are moments away now. The two teams stride out to the middle and line-up for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first. Followed by New Zealand's anthem.Â Â 

3:18 AM

Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) - Dimuth KarunaratneÂ (C), Oshada Fernando. Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan DickwellaÂ (WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

3:18 AM

New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom BlundellÂ (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim SoutheeÂ (C), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.

