LIVE NOW
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
3:37 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.6 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:37 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.5 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:36 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.4 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:35 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.3 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:34 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.2 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:34 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
0.1 Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, No run.
3:31 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings.Â
3:27 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
We are moments away now. The two teams stride out to the middle and line-up for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first. Followed by New Zealand's anthem.Â Â
3:18 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) - Dimuth KarunaratneÂ (C), Oshada Fernando. Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan DickwellaÂ (WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
3:18 AM
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st Test match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom BlundellÂ (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim SoutheeÂ (C), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.
COMMENTS