Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at University Oval, Dunedin

88/2 (10.4 Ovs)
Dhananjaya de Silva 29*(19) 3x4, 1x6
Kusal Perera 35*(31) 2x4, 1x6
Ish Sodhi 1.4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Benjamin Lister 3 - 0 - 23 - 1
7:20 AM
10.1 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, 1 run, 1 run.
7:19 AM
9.6 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, 1 run, 1 run.
7:19 AM
9.5 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, 1 run.
7:18 AM
9.4 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, no run, Benjamin ListerÂ dishes a wide yorker this time, right on the money. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ could not squeeze it out.
7:18 AM
9.3 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Length, on off. Perera tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
7:17 AM
9.2 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Fuller, on off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ gets an inside edge and it goes to square leg. One taken. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ is not happy with himself. He knows he could've gotten a better connection on it.
7:16 AM
9.1 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, 1 run, The stand now moves to 50. It is a length ball, on leg. Kusal PereraÂ flicks it to short fine leg and scampers across for a quick single.
7:15 AM
8.6 Ish Sodhi to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR, FOUR! Almost a chance. It is a short ball, outside off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ goes back and cuts it to the left of extra cover. Daryl MitchellÂ dives to his left but it lands in front of him and it races away to the fence. This boundary surely spoils the over for Ish Sodhi.
7:14 AM
8.5 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Darted on the pads. Kusal PereraÂ tucks it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.Â
7:14 AM
8.4 Ish Sodhi to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Short one, on off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ nudges it to the leg side for just another single.
7:13 AM
8.3 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, 1 run, On the pads, Kusal PereraÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
7:12 AM
8.2 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, no run, It is floated and full, around off, it turns in a touch off the deck. Kusal PereraÂ stays inside the crease and tries to flick it away but ends up playing all around it. He wears it on the pads, too high though as the umpire shows no interest to Sodhi's appeal.
7:12 AM
8.1 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, no run, An half-tracker, outside off. Kusal PereraÂ cuts it to point.
7:12 AM
Ish SodhiÂ to bowl some leggies now.
7:10 AM
7.6 James Neesham to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Slower ball, outside off. Kusal PereraÂ helps it towards point and takes a single.
7:10 AM
7.5 James Neesham to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, A single now as Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ hits this length ball down the park.
7:09 AM
7.4 James Neesham to Dhananjaya de Silva, SIX, SIX! Short and dispatched. Back of a length, on off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ dispatches it over the square leg fence.
7:09 AM
7.3 James Neesham to Kusal Perera, 1 run, It is full and outside off. Perera throws his bat at it. The ball flies off the edge but lands safely in front of deep point. One taken.
7:08 AM
7.2 James Neesham to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Full, on middle and leg. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ clips it towards long on and gets to the other end.
7:07 AM
7.1 James Neesham to Kusal Perera, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Length, on leg. Perera tries to flick it away but misses. It rolls out off his pads and they cross for a leg bye.
7:07 AM
7.1 James Neesham to Kusal Perera, wide, 1 run, Wide! James NeeshamÂ starts with a length ball, down the leg side. The umpire extends his arms.
7:07 AM
James NeeshamÂ replaces Henry Shipley.
7:06 AM
6.6 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Back of a length, wide of off. Kusal PereraÂ cuts it past point for a single. Rachin RavindraÂ does well to pull things back after conceding a boundary on the first ball.
7:05 AM
6.5 Rachin Ravindra to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Flatter one, on off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ uses his feet and clips it towards mid on for a single.
7:05 AM
6.4 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Shorter, on off. Kusal PereraÂ nudges it to mid-wicket and crosses.
7:04 AM
6.3 Rachin Ravindra to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, A single now as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
7:04 AM
6.2 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on off. Kusal PereraÂ gets low and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7:03 AM
6.1 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, FOUR, FOUR! Rachin RavindraÂ starts with a loosener. Shorter, down leg. Kusal PereraÂ swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for four runs.
7:03 AM
We will see some spin now as Rachin RavindraÂ is ready to bowl.
7:02 AM
5.6 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Henry ShipleyÂ goes full, on the pads. Kusal PereraÂ flicks it to deep square leg for a single. Sri LankaÂ are 50/2Â at the end of Powerplay.
7:01 AM
5.5 Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, A length ball, that comes into the batter from outside off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ closes the face of the bat and nudges it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
7:01 AM
5.4 Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR, FOUR! Cracking hit! Henry ShipleyÂ digs in a short ball, around middle. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ rides the bounce and pulls it over mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
7:00 AM
5.3 Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, no run, Too full, on off. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ eases it back to the bowler.
7:00 AM
5.2 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Length, on the pads. Kusal PereraÂ tucks it to square leg for a single.
6:59 AM
5.1 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, no run, A length ball, around off, angling across. Perera blocks it out watchfully.
6:58 AM
4.6 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! This is short of a length and outside off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ hops up a bit and cuts it through cover-point for a beautiful boundary.
6:57 AM
4.5 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, no run, Dropped, but aÂ brillliant effort! This is on a hard length and on middle, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge as the ball loops up in the air wide of point where James NeeshamÂ runs to his rigth and puts in a full-length dive and almost grabs it with his outstretched right hand, but just spills it out when he hits the ground.
6:57 AM
4.4 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, 1 run, A bit fuller and on middle, Kusal PereraÂ flicks it through square leg for a run.
6:56 AM
4.3 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Length again and on leg, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ looks to push it away, but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls towards third man. They cross.
6:56 AM
4.2 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Kusal PereraÂ nudges it through square leg for a single.
6:55 AM
4.1 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, leg byes, 1 run, Touch fuller and on the pads, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ misses his flick again and it goes off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
6:55 AM
4.1 Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, wide, 1 run, This is on a good length but down the leg, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ misses his flick. Wided.
6:53 AM
3.6 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, FOUR, FOUR! Off the gloves! Adam MilneÂ bangs this short and around leg, Kusal PereraÂ looks to pull it away, but gloves it past the keeper and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6:53 AM
3.5 Adam Milne to Dhananjaya de Silva, 1 run, Full, on the pads. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ flicks it to deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
6:52 AM
Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ comes in to bat now.
6:52 AM
3.4 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, out, OUT! TAKEN! Adam MilneÂ gets his man this time, and no review needed! He serves this full and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ once again goes for the big slog, but only manages to slice it in the air as the ball goes in the air towards third man where Benjamin ListerÂ takes a good low catch. Sri LankaÂ have lost both openers now!
6:49 AM
3.3 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! Tom LathamÂ goes for the review after some discussion. Adam MilneÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, shaping in, Pathum NissankaÂ swings across the line, but misses and gets hit highÂ on the pads. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved, but Ball Tracking confirms that it is going over the wickets. Nissanka survives anf the Kiwis lose the review!
6:48 AM
3.2 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, byes, 1 run, Swing and a miss! Adam MilneÂ bangs this onto the pitch and on middle, shaping away, Kusal PereraÂ looks to heave it away, but misses and Tom LathamÂ behind the stumps gets surprised and only manages to parry it towards fine leg. A bye is taken.
6:47 AM
3.1 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, no run, Back of a length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ pats it down towards point where there is a slight misfield, but no harm done.
6:47 AM
Change. Adam Milne (1-0-8-0)Â is back into the attack.
6:45 AM
2.6 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Fuller again and on off, Kusal PereraÂ drives it wide of mid on for a single.
6:45 AM
2.5 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, 2 runs, Touch fuller and on off, Kusal PereraÂ drills it wide of mid off as Adam MilneÂ chase it down well and keeps it inside. Two runs taken!
6:44 AM
2.4 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, SIX, SIX! Another batter gets off the mark with a big hit! Henry ShipleyÂ lands this short and around off, Kusal PereraÂ this time gets on top of it and swots it over the long on fence for a biggie.
6:44 AM
2.3 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, no run, This is on a hard length and outside off, angling away once more, Kusal PereraÂ looks to guide it away, but gets beaten again.
6:43 AM
2.2 Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, no run, BEAUTY! This is short of a length and around leg, angling away with some extra bounce, Kusal PereraÂ looks to work it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
6:43 AM
2.1 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Henry ShipleyÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
6:42 AM
1.6 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, no run, Back of a length and on off, Kusal PereraÂ dabs it down towards point. End of a successful over for the Kiwis!
6:40 AM
Kusal PereraÂ is the new man in.
6:40 AM
1.5 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, out, OUT! TAKEN! Benjamin ListerÂ draws first blood! A good comeback from him as Kusal MendisÂ goes back to the hut. This is full again and around off this time, angling away, Kusal MendisÂ looks to flick it, but closes the face of the bat early and gets a top edgeÂ as the ball flies high in the air and Tom LathamÂ behind the stumps calls for it, moves to his right and pouches it safely in his gloves. Sri LankaÂ lose their first wicket!
6:39 AM
1.4 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, FOUR! A boundary now! Benjamin ListerÂ pitches this one up, on leg, Kusal MendisÂ gets under it and whips it wide of mid on for four more runs.
6:38 AM
1.3 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, SIX, SIX! BANG! Kusal MendisÂ gets off the mark in style now! Benjamin ListerÂ lands this short and around leg, Kusal MendisÂ stays there and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
6:38 AM
1.2 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, no run, This is on a good length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ taps it in front of short covers.
6:37 AM
1.1 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, no run, Benjamin ListerÂ begins with a full delivery, on off, Kusal MendisÂ pushes it towards short covers.
6:37 AM
Benjamin ListerÂ to share the new ball.
6:35 AM
0.6 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! A boundary straightaway from the new bat! This is short and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ once again pulls it nice and hard towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
6:35 AM
WHAT! The ball is leaving Adam Milne's arm like a bullet. Time to exchange the bat now, as the handle comes off this one for Pathum Nissanka.
6:34 AM
0.5 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, We have a broken bat! Adam MilneÂ serves this on a hard length and on off, Pathum NissankaÂ defends it from the splice of the bat and the handle is broken. He will need a new one now.
6:34 AM
0.4 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, Pathum NissankaÂ and Sri LankaÂ are finally underway and in style! Adam MilneÂ lands this short and on middle, sits up nicely, Pathum NissankaÂ picks up the length early, swivels and pulls it towards the deep square leg for a boundary.
6:33 AM
0.3 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Three dots in a row! This is full again and on middle, nips away, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it towards short covers.
6:33 AM
0.2 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Goes a bit fuller now, on middle, swinging away in the air, Pathum NissankaÂ knocks it with the outer half of his bat towards covers.
6:32 AM
0.1 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Adam MilneÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, shaping away a shy bit, Pathum NissankaÂ keeps it out on the pitch.
6:30 AM
The match is set to begin. The New ZealandÂ players make their way out on the field. Followed by Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal Mendis. It will be Adam MilneÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
6:14 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (WK), Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kasun RajithaÂ (In for Chamika Karunaratne), Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.
6:13 AM
New Zealand (Unchanged playing XI) - Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (C/ WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.
