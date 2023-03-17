LIVE NOW
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington
7:08 AM
5.6 Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, no run, On off, defended.
7:08 AM
5.5 Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, no run, Just outside off, left alone.
7:07 AM
5.4 Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, no run, BEATEN! That is a lovely nut! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Tom Latham is beaten as he tries to defend.
7:06 AM
5.3 Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, no run, Another one outside off, left alone.
7:06 AM
5.2 Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, no run, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Latham has a push at it, he is beaten.
7:05 AM
5.1 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, 1 run, Length and on off, Devon Conway pushes it towards cover and takes one.
7:04 AM
4.6 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On middle, defended.
7:03 AM
4.5 Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
7:03 AM
4.4 Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, no run, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
7:02 AM
4.3 Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, no run, On middle, defended again.
7:01 AM
4.2 Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, no run, Around off, kept out.
7:01 AM
4.1 Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, no run, On off, defended.
7:00 AM
3.6 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, 1 run, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
6:59 AM
3.5 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Another leave as this is also bowled outside off.
6:59 AM
3.4 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Another one outside off, left alone.
6:58 AM
3.3 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Length and on off, Conway pushes it to covers.
6:57 AM
FOUR
3.2 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! That is a glorious stroke to get off the mark! Beautiful! Elegant! Fuller and outside off, Conway leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
6:57 AM
3.1 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Outside off, Conway lets it be.
6:56 AM
2.6 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On off, kept out. Another maiden.
6:55 AM
2.5 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On the stumps, blocked.
6:55 AM
2.4 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Another one outside off, left alone.
6:54 AM
2.3 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On middle, kept out.
6:54 AM
2.2 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On off, defended.
6:53 AM
2.1 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Outside off, left alone.
6:52 AM
1.6 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Another dot! On off, Conway defends it.
6:51 AM
1.5 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Outside off again, left alone.
6:50 AM
1.4 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, On off, defended.
6:49 AM
1.3 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
6:49 AM
1.2 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length again, this one comes back in too but it is left on length.
6:48 AM
1.1 Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, no run, Some shape as it comes back in from outside off. Not enough though to make the batter play.
6:46 AM
0.6 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, A good nut to end! A maiden to begin with! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Tom Latham looks to defend, it goes off the outer half to point.
6:45 AM
0.5 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Another harmless nut as it is bowled outside off. Not played at.
6:45 AM
0.4 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Yet another leave as this is also bowled well outside off.
6:44 AM
0.3 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Another one outside off, not played at.
6:44 AM
0.2 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, On the off pole this time, defended.
6:43 AM
0.1 Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, no run, Outside off, on a length, not a lot of swing, left alone.
6:39 AM
Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Devon Conway and Tom Latham are the openers for the Kiwis. Kasun Rajitha to begin. Here we go...
6:23 AM
New Zealand (PLAYING XI) -Â Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.
6:22 AM
SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) -Â Â Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nishan Madushka(w), Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
