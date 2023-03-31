Advertisement

Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Updated: March 31, 2023 6:40 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
6:40 AM

1.4 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, no run, This one tails back in, on off, blocked out.

6:38 AM

1.3 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Nissanka is given out but he is quick to review it. He is confident that there is no edge. This is short and outside off, swinging in sharply. Nissanka hangs his bat out but gets an inside edge to the keeper. UltraEdge shows there is no bat. It brushed his thigh pads. Excellent from Nissanka.

6:37 AM

FOUR

1.2 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! JUST OVER! Fuller and outside off, Nissanka prods and drives on the up, just over the man at point who leaps but to no avail. A boundary.

6:37 AM

wide

1.2 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Wide! Again this is going down the leg side, Nissanka leaves.

6:36 AM

1.1 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out.

6:36 AM

wide

1.1 Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Wide! A bumper, going down the leg side, it is left alone.

6:34 AM

0.6 Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, no run, Short and outside off,Â Fernando shoulders arms.Â 

6:34 AM

0.5 Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, no run, Superb delivery! Angles a full ball, outside off and this one swings away sharply.Â Fernando looks to drive but misses.

6:33 AM

0.4 Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, no run, Length ball, outside off,Â Fernando again prods to defend but misses.

6:33 AM

0.3 Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, no run, This one lands outside off and then nips away.Â Fernando looks to defend but misses.

6:32 AM

0.2 Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, no run, On a length and on middle.Â Fernando blocks.

6:32 AM

0.1 Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, This is full and outside off, Nissanka prods and punches it past point for a single. Sri LankaÂ are underway.

6:30 AM

We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Pathum NissankaÂ and Nuwanidu FernandoÂ to open for Sri Lanka. Matt HenryÂ to open with the ball. Here we go...

6:18 AM

New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

6:18 AM

Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

