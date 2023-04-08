Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at John Davies Oval, Queenstown

106/1 (11.5 Ovs)
Kusal Mendis (W) 65*(39) 5x4, 5x6
Kusal Perera 8*(7) 1x4, 0x6
Rachin Ravindra 1.5 - 0 - 26 - 0
Adam Milne 3 - 1 - 20 - 0
7:26 AM
11.3 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, No run.
7:26 AM
11.3 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this againÂ as the umpires signals wide again.
7:26 AM
11.3 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and way too wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this.
7:25 AM
11.2 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Tossed up on leg, Kusal PereraÂ pushes this to mid-wicket and takes a single.
7:25 AM
11.1 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Perera, FOUR, FOUR! Waivered delivery punished by Kusal PereraÂ as he grabs a boundary. Short in length on pads, Kusal PereraÂ smashes this past short fine leg for a boundary.
7:23 AM
10.6 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, SIX, SIX! Full tossÂ on pads, Kusal MendisÂ gets low and flicks this over the head of deep square leg fielder for a maximum to bring up his half-century.
7:23 AM
10.6 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, wide, 1 run, Wide! The attempted back-of-hand delivery goesÂ way down leg, Kusal MendisÂ looks to flick but missed out.
7:22 AM
10.5 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Kusal PereraÂ pulls this falt to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7:21 AM
10.4 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Slower one on off, Kusal MendisÂ tucks this away towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
7:21 AM
10.3 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Short-pitched delivery on off, Kusal PereraÂ gives it a charge and pulls this wide of mid-wicket for a single.
7:20 AM
10.2 Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, no run, On a length outside off, Kusal PereraÂ cuts this to cover-point for no run.
7:19 AM
10.1 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Kusal MendisÂ taps this in front of square on off and takes a quick single.
7:19 AM
Adam Milne (2-1-9-0)Â comes back into the attack now.
7:18 AM
9.6 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Shortish and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for another run.
7:18 AM
9.5 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, 1 run, Floated, full and on the pads, Kusal PereraÂ clips it through backward square leg for a run and gets off the mark.
7:17 AM
9.4 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, no run, Quicker, short and on leg, Kusal Perera looks to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls to the leg side.
7:16 AM
Kusal PereraÂ walks in at no. 3.
7:15 AM
9.3 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, out, OUT! TAKEN! Ish SodhiÂ draws first blood, but this wicket is all about James NeeshamÂ who takes a stunning catch in the deep. This is the leg-spinner, short and on middle, turning away a shy bit, Pathum NissankaÂ moves back and tries to pull it away, but fails to get underneath the ball and hits it flat and in the air towards deep mid-wicket where James Neesham runs forward and dives to take a terrific low catch. Sri LankaÂ lose their first wicket!Â
7:15 AM
9.2 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Flatter, full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ goes for the slog-sweep, but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
7:14 AM
9.1 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Short and outside off, Kusal MendisÂ drags it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7:13 AM
8.6 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for another run.
7:13 AM
8.5 Rachin Ravindra to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Flatter, short and on off, Pathum NissankaÂ moves back and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
7:12 AM
8.4 Rachin Ravindra to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Flighted, full and around off, Pathum NissankaÂ tries to reverse-sweep it, but fails to connect.
7:12 AM
8.3 Rachin Ravindra to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Quicker, short and on off, turning away, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to cut, but misses.
7:11 AM
8.2 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Floated, full and on off, Kusal MendisÂ drives it through covers for a single.
7:11 AM
8.1 Rachin Ravindra to Kusal Mendis, SIX, SIX! BANG! Kusal MendisÂ greets Rachin RavindraÂ with a maximum! Rachin RavindraÂ starts with a tossed delivery, on middle, Kusal MendisÂ skips down the track and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
7:10 AM
Rachin RavindraÂ comes into the attack.
7:09 AM
7.6 James Neesham to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Back of a length and on leg, Kusal MendisÂ pulls it with the inner half towards square leg for a run.
7:08 AM
7.5 James Neesham to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, FOUR! Just wide! James NeeshamÂ serves this full and on off, slower too, Kusal MendisÂ stays there and smacks it just wide of Matt HenryÂ at mid off for another boundary.
7:08 AM
7.4 James Neesham to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, James NeeshamÂ bangs this onto the pitch and on leg, Pathum NissankaÂ miscues his pull towards deep square leg for a single.
7:07 AM
7.3 James Neesham to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Just over! Sri LankaÂ are playing with fire at the moment! James NeeshamÂ lands this short once again and around off, Pathum NissankaÂ dances down the track and slaps it with no timing, but it just goes over mid off for a boundary.
7:06 AM
7.2 James Neesham to Pathum Nissanka, no run, This is short again and outside off, shaping away a bit, Pathum NissankaÂ slashes hard at it, but misses.
7:06 AM
7.1 James Neesham to Pathum Nissanka, no run, James NeeshamÂ begins with a short-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ cuts it straight to point.
7:04 AM
6.6 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, A googly now, outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ punches it off the back foot through cover-point for one.
7:04 AM
6.5 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Tossed up, full and on off, Pathum NissankaÂ uses his feet and drives it towards covers.
7:04 AM
6.4 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Ish SodhiÂ continues to bowl short, outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ cuts it towards point.
7:03 AM
6.3 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Another short delivery, on leg, Kusal MendisÂ flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for a run.
7:03 AM
6.2 Ish Sodhi to Kusal Mendis, 2 runs, Short again and around leg, Kusal MendisÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
7:02 AM
6.1 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Short and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ moves back and forces it towards long on for a single.
7:02 AM
6.1 Ish Sodhi to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 3 runs, Ish SodhiÂ starts with a flatter delivery, full and down the leg, Pathum NissankaÂ misses his flick and Tom LathamÂ behind the stumps fails to stop it as well as the ball goes towards fine leg. Two byes are taken and it is called a wide.
7:01 AM
End of the Powerplay. New ZealandÂ started off well but the watchful approach of the Lankan batters paid dividends as they managed to score freely in the last couple of overs of the powerplay and scored 48 for no loss of wicket. Kusal MendisÂ and Pathum NissankaÂ have looked at ease so far. Daryl MitchellÂ had an opportunity to dismiss Mendis but he dropped him at first slip.Â
7:00 AM
5.6 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Fuller again and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ knocks it wide of mid off for one more. Sri LankaÂ are 48 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay!
7:00 AM
5.6 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Full but down the leg side, Pathum NissankaÂ misses his flick. Wided.
6:59 AM
5.5 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, A yorker now, on off, Kusal MendisÂ digs it towards mid off for one.
6:59 AM
5.4 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Benjamin ListerÂ bowls this short and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ picks up the lenght early and pulls it hard and spilts the fielders at deep square leg and deep mid-wicket forÂ a boundary.
6:58 AM
5.3 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, A slower one now, on a length and on leg, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks it to the right of the bowler for a run.
6:57 AM
5.2 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Back of a length and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6:57 AM
5.1 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Just short! Benjamin ListerÂ lands this short and around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ tries to clip it away, but times it too well and in the air towards deep square leg. However, it falls just short of the diving fielder. They cross.
6:57 AM
Adam Milne (1-0-10-0)Â comes back into the attack
6:56 AM
4.6 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, SIX, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Back of a length around the waist, Kusal MendisÂ picks it up early and pulls this over the fence at the square leg region.
6:54 AM
4.5 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, SIX, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery near the helmet badge, Kusal MendisÂ pulls this but gets an edge on this but the ball travels quick and fast for a boundary towards long leg.
6:54 AM
4.4 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, Yorker in middle, Kusal MendisÂ pushes this to Daryl MitchellÂ at short mid-wicket for no run.
6:53 AM
4.3 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one on off, Kusal MendisÂ drives this to mid off for no run.
6:53 AM
4.3 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length going down leg, Kusal MendisÂ looks to flick this one but misses out.
6:52 AM
4.2 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one on off, Kusal MendisÂ clears the front leg and looks to loft this over mid off but fails to get a clean connection.
6:52 AM
4.1 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length around off, Kusal MendisÂ places this in front of point for no run.
6:51 AM
Matt HenryÂ comes back into the attack now. He conceded six runs in his first over.
6:50 AM
3.6 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Overpitched outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ strides out and plays the cover drive for a boundary through cover.
6:49 AM
3.5 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Back of a length around the waist, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to pull but couldn't get a clean connection on this as the ball crawls towards short mid-wicket.
6:49 AM
3.4 Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Length dragged back a fraction, Pathum NissankaÂ shadows the cover drive and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
6:48 AM
Halt! Adam MilneÂ is not happy with the landing area and the groundstaff is in with some sawdust to level it. We are good to go now.
6:47 AM
3.3 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, EDGED AND DROPPED! Fuller one outside off, shaping away from the batter, Kusal MendisÂ gets an outside edge that flies towards Daryl MitchellÂ at first slip but he fails to collect this as the batters takeÂ a single.
6:47 AM
3.2 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, FOUR! Boundaries are coming thick and fast now. Short and wide outside off, Kusal MendisÂ slices this over point for a boundary.
6:46 AM
3.1 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, Short pitched delivery wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to pull this but chops one onto his pads for no run.
6:45 AM
2.6 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller one in middle, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes this towards short mid-wicket for no run.
6:44 AM
2.5 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller one around pads, Pathum NissankaÂ flicks this fine of short fine leg and grabs a boundary.
6:44 AM
2.4 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Short and wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ cuts this high in the air towards third man but this falls safely for a single.
6:43 AM
2.3 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, FOUR! On a length drifting down leg, Kusal MendisÂ accepts this freebee and lofts this over short fine leg for a boundary.
6:42 AM
2.2 Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, no run, Short and wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to run this down to third man but gets beaten.
6:42 AM
2.1 Benjamin Lister to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, On a length angling away from the batter, Pathum NissankaÂ guides this to third man for a single.
6:41 AM
Benjamin ListerÂ replaces Adam Milne.
6:40 AM
1.6 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, It's a maiden over by Adam Milne. Fuller one swinging away from the batter outside off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this all alone.
6:40 AM
1.5 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one swinging away from the batter way outside off, Kusal MendisÂ chases this and looks to go over cover but misses out.
6:39 AM
1.4 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length just outside off, Kusal MendisÂ gets beaten yet again as he looks to push this on the off side.
6:38 AM
1.3 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, Back of a length just outside off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to punch this off his back foot but gets beaten.
6:38 AM
1.2 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one outside off, Kusal MendisÂ goes for an expensive drive but gets beaten by the away swing on offer.
6:37 AM
1.1 Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length outside off, Shaping away after pitching, Kusal MendisÂ pokes at it but gets beaten.
6:36 AM
Adam MilneÂ to share the attack.
6:35 AM
0.6 Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On a length around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ places this wide of the bowler to his right and looks for a single but Matt HenryÂ was quick on the ball and stops the single.
6:35 AM
0.5 Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! On a length outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ chases this and gets an outside edge that runs past first slip for a boundary towards third man region.
6:34 AM
0.4 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Kusal MendisÂ gently pushes this with soft hands towards cover-point and takes a single.
6:34 AM
0.3 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length around off, Kusal MendisÂ defends on the off side for no run.
6:33 AM
0.2 Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, no run, Back of a length just outside off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
6:32 AM
0.1 Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Yorker to start the proceedings here, Pathum NissankaÂ guides this to third man for a single.
6:30 AM
We are all set to begin! The New ZealandÂ players are in a huddle and then spread out to take their respective field positions Kusal MendisÂ and Pathum NissankaÂ are the two openers for Sri Lanka. Matt HenryÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
6:12 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara (In for Dilshan Madushanka).
6:12 AM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.Â
