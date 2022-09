LIVE Score PAK vs ENG 2nd T20, Karachi: England Win Toss, Invites Pakistan To Field

LIVE SCORE ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I, Karachi: Pakistan would look to level the seven-match T20I series against England in the 2nd T20I scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday, September 22, 2022. While England came up with a clinical performance in the first T20I, Pakistan would be eying an improved batting performance to entertain any hopes of coming back in the series. (LIVE SCORE)

Captain Babar Azam, who has not been in great form recently, would be looking to lead from the front while the middle-order which has been an area of concern for Pakistan, would like to make the most of the opportunity when it presents itself in the second T20I in Karachi. England captain Moeen Ali would look to continue the winning momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the series that will put the Pakistan team under immense pressure for the rest of the series.

Pakistan are expected to stick with the same playing XI that they played in the first T20I while England has every reason to go in with an unchanged side. We can expect a cracker of a contest in Karachi. (FULL SCORECARD)

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, 2022 Squads:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani