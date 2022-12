LIVE Score PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I, Karachi: England Takes Lead, Beat Pakistan By 63 Runs

Live Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: England regains the lead over Pakistan after winning the third T20I by 63 runs. Three Lions are now heading to the final match of leg 1 with a 2-1 lead. English bowling led by Mark Wood and Reece Topley decimated the Pakistan batting line-up.

Ben Duckett and Harry Brook lay down the landscape for England’s victory after joining a 139 runs partnership and helping their side reach a total of 221 runs.

Pakistan’s side was confident after winning the second T20I by 10-wickets but different day different scenario. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan went out early. Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Shan Masood kept on fighting from one end. However, this was not a battle for one and his unbeaten knock of 66 of 40 balls went in vain.

The target was so huge that England kept on building pressure despite the flurry of boundaries in between and eventually won the contest by a huge margin of 63 runs.

