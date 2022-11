LIVE Score PAK vs NZ Semi-final 1 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: NZ Won Toss, Opts To Bat

Live Update Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Semi-final ,T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score: Babar Azam-led Pakistan would take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022. The winner of this match will face the winner of 2nd semi-final match between IND and ENG.

Pakistan got the opportunity after Netherlands defeated Proteas. They would be looking forward to use their winning momentum and overcome the Kiwi challenge. New Zealand has turned out to be one of the best sides in the tournament and has performed well with both bat and ball would try to enter the finals of T20 World Cup two times in a row.

PAK vs NZ Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan Playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi